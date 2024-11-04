Ben Affleck praises Jennifer Lopez’s ‘spectacular’ acting skills amid divorce

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Ben Affleck is praising ex Jennifer Lopez‘s performance in the upcoming film Unstoppable.

The Oscar winner, who produced the movie alongside longtime pal and collaborator Matt Damon, called the “Let’s Get Loud” singer’s work in the project “spectacular” in an interview with Entertainment Tonight published Nov. 3.

Unstoppable tells the story of wrestler Anthony Robles, who won the NCAA national championship despite being born with only one leg. Robles is played in the film by Moonlight actor Jharrel Jerome, with Lopez playing Robles’ mother, Judy.

Affleck credited the positive reception of the film, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September and opens in theaters on Dec. 6, to it being “rooted in the passion of really talented artists.”

The Good Will Hunting writer and actor also lauded director William Goldenberg and the entire cast — which includes Bobby Cannavale, Michael Peña and Don Cheadle — for “the passion that they had to bring this story to life.”

“It kind of speaks to a certain kind of thing I guess we’re drawn to, which is we really believe in the power of storytelling when the people involved in it are deeply emotionally connected to the story,” he said.

Affleck’s comments come just over two months after Lopez filed for divorce after two years of marriage.

How ‘Emilia Pérez’ helped Zoe Saldaña find her “spark”
Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for BFI

Zoe Saldaña has a record-breaking box office track record: Her movies have made more than $14 billion, and she is the only actress to have four movies make more than 2 billion bucks with 2009’s Avatar, 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War, 2019’s Avengers: Endgame and 2022’s Avatar: The Way of Water

That said, she tells Variety that somewhere along the way she lost her “spark” — which she found, along with Oscar buzz, for the musical drama Emilia Pérez

She confesses to the trade, “I felt stuck, in the sense that I was taking things for granted too much. I entered this cycle of doing these sequels, and for some reason I became cavalier with them.”

She also adds, “I wish I could go back and do a better job for [her Marvel character] Gamora and Uhura [in the Star Trek franchise],” commenting, “I think I did enough, but I could have done more. That’s just how I am.”

Although her dyslexia and her own “self-sabotage” make auditioning difficult — and she hadn’t done so in a while, what with all the sequels — she auditioned for French filmmaker Jacques Audiard for Emilia via Zoom. Twice, in fact.

He tells the trade she “constantly dazzled” him as Rita.

“Rita was supposed to be only 25 years old; however, as soon as I had Zoe in front of me, I realized that I’d been mistaken all along,” Audiard says.

The actress now says, “I just have this brand-new little spark. And I feel like Emilia really did that for me.”

Emilia Pérez, which is also generating Oscar buzz for Zoe’s co-star Selena Gomez, opens in select theaters in November and on Netflix Nov. 13.

‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ slashing onto digital Oct. 1
Marvel Studios

Ryan Reynolds posted to social media a heads-up that his blockbuster Deadpool & Wolverine is coming to HD digital to rent or own on Oct. 1.

It will be released on Blu-ray and HD DVD on Oct. 22. 

“Enjoy @thehughjackman’s abs from the comfort and privacy of your home,” Ryan jabbed at his buddy Hugh Jackman, whose shirt is conveniently blown off at the climax of the movie. 

The advert for the digital release teases “loads of extras,” including making-of clips and deleted scenes, one of which evidently centers on Wolverine’s reaction to the heretofore unseen oversized bulge sported by Nicepool — one of Ryan’s variants.

“Hey cowboy: My eyes are up here,” he gently admonishes the razor-clawed hero. “I know it’s tempting,” he smiles. “I look at it myself sometimes.”

Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine made more than $1.3 billion worldwide since its release on July 26. 

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News. 

 

‘Taxi Driver’ screenwriter Paul Schrader went shopping during “really bad musical” ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’
Robert Okine/Getty Images

While the original Joker had been compared to Martin Scorsese‘s Taxi Driver, that film’s acclaimed screenwriter Paul Schrader wasn’t impressed with Todd Phillips‘ panned sequel, Joker: Folie à Deux.

In a chat in Interview magazine, Schrader said he got to the theater to see the movie, but “I saw about 10 or 15 minutes of it. I left, bought something, came back, saw another 10 minutes. That was enough.”

He added, “It’s a really bad musical.”

When pressed for details, he had some choice words for Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, as well as their respective characters Joker/Arthur Fleck and Harley Quinn.

“I don’t like either of those people,” he sniffed.

“I don’t like them as actors. I don’t like them as characters. I don’t like the whole thing. I mean, those are people who, if they came to your house, you’d slip out the back door.”

The Oscar-nominated writer used to be a film critic, and it seems other critics agree with his review: Joker: Folie à Deux has a 33% from them on the aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

