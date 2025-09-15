Ben Stiller raves about Ariana Grande in ‘Focker In-Law’: ‘So funny’

Ben Stiller raves about Ariana Grande in ‘Focker In-Law’: ‘So funny’

Ariana Grande attends the 2025 MTV VMAs (Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic)

Ariana Grande‘s first big-screen comedic role will be in the upcoming Meet the Parents sequel Focker In-Law, and so far producer and star Ben Stiller thinks she’s been doing a great job. 

Ariana will play the future daughter-in-law of Stiller’s character, Greg Focker. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight on the Emmys red carpet, Stiller said, “We’ve been shooting about a month and I’ve been having the best time with her.”

“She’s incredible: so much fun, so good, such a pro, so funny,” Stiller added.

Most of the cast members from the other Meet the Parents films are returning, including Teri Polo as Greg’s wife, Pam; Robert De Niro as Greg’s father-in-law, Jack; Blythe Danner as Jack’s wife, Dina; and Owen Wilson as Pam’s former fiancé, Kevin.

Focker In-Law arrives in theaters Thanksgiving 2026. This Thanksgiving — Nov. 21, to be exact — Ariana will be reprising her role as Glinda in Wicked: For Good, the sequel to last year’s smash Wicked.

And as if she wasn’t busy enough, next summer Ariana will hit the road for her first tour in six years, which is set to run from June 2026 to August 2026.

 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Kathryn Bigelow thriller ‘A House of Dynamite’ gets Netflix release date
Kathryn Bigelow thriller ‘A House of Dynamite’ gets Netflix release date
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for SAG-AFTRA Foundation

Kathryn Bigelow‘s upcoming film for Netflix now has a title and release date.

The upcoming political thriller is titled A House of Dynamite, the streaming service announced on Wednesday. It will arrive in select theaters this fall and debut on Netflix on Oct. 24.

The film follows what happens when a single, unattributed missile is launched at the United States. The incident starts a race to figure out who or what is responsible for it and how to respond.

A House of Dynamite features a star-studded ensemble cast led by Idris Elba. He is joined by Rebecca Ferguson, Gabriel Basso, Jared Harris, Tracy Letts, Anthony Ramos, Jonah Hauer-King, Moses Ingram, Greta Lee, Renée Elise Goldsberry and Kaitlyn Dever.

Noah Oppenheim wrote the film and also produces alongside Bigelow and Greg Shapiro.

Bigelow is known for her films Point Break, Zero Dark Thirty and The Hurt Locker. She became the first woman to win the Oscar for best director in 2010 for the latter film.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Deliver Me From Nowhere’ director on why he made a Bruce Springsteen film about ‘Nebraska’
‘Deliver Me From Nowhere’ director on why he made a Bruce Springsteen film about ‘Nebraska’
Poster for ‘Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere’/20th Century Studios

The upcoming Bruce Springsteen biopic, Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere, focuses on the making of the rocker’s 1982 album Nebraska, but some may be wondering why it isn’t a full-blown biopic on The Boss.

The movie is based on Warren Zanes’ book Deliver Me From Nowhere: The Making of Bruce Springsteen’s Nebraska. The film’s director, Scott Cooper, tells Entertainment Weekly that he liked the “intimacy” of the source material.

“It wasn’t about Bruce Springsteen, the icon and stadium-filling rock star,” Cooper tells the mag. “It was about Bruce alone in a rented house, trying to understand himself and his unresolved trauma through song.”

He adds that the book “captured the tension between the myth of Bruce Springsteen and the man.”

“That’s where the film lived for me,” he says. “Not in the spectacle, but in the silence, the hesitation, the uncertainty. I saw a cinematic portrait of an artist who was willing to strip himself bare.”

Cooper says the film “isn’t a typical musical biopic,” noting he didn’t want to tell Bruce’s entire story.

“It’s about honoring this particular moment — the stillness, the searching, and the emotional honesty,” he tells EW.

Cooper also had a personal reason for wanting to make a film about Nebraska.

Nebraska was my entry into Bruce Springsteen. I was immediately struck by its minimalist quality, its power,” he says. “It seemed to come from some of the same world that I was accustomed to. You could tell that these were songs that meant something to somebody.”

Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere, starring Jeremy Allen White as Bruce and Jeremy Strong as his manager Jon Landau, opens in theaters Oct. 24.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Weapons’ holds off box office competitors to earn second week at #1
‘Weapons’ holds off box office competitors to earn second week at #1
Warner Bros. Pictures

Scares once again beat out comedy at the box office this weekend. The horror thriller Weapons earned its second weekend at #1, bringing in $25 million for a total box office tally of just over $89 million in two weeks, according to Box Office Mojo.

The film, featuring Julie Garner and Josh Brolin, saw an almost 43% decrease at the box office from its debut, but it was still enough to hold off the Jamie Lee Curtis/Lindsay Lohan comedy Freakier Friday. That film landed at #2 for the second straight weekend, with $14.5 million.

This weekend’s only new wide release, the Bob Odenkirk sequel Nobody 2, earned $9.25 million to debut at #3, with The Fantastic Four: First Steps and The Bad Guys 2 rounding out the top five, with earnings of $8.8 million and $7.5 million respectively.

The only other new release to land in the top 10 this weekend was the Indian-language action thriller Coolie, which brought in $2.45 million to land at #10.

Here are the top-10 films at the box office:

1. Weapons — $25 million
2. Freakier Friday — $14.5 million
3. Nobody 2 — $9.25 million
4. The Fantastic Four: First Steps – $8.8 million
5. The Bad Guys 2 — $7.5 million
6. Superman — $5.28 million
7. The Naked Gun — $4.8 million
8. Jurassic World: Rebirth — $2.9 million
9. F1: the Movie — $2.66 million
10. Coolie — $2.45 million 

Disney is the parent company of Marvel and ABC News.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.