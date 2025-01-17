Benji Madden gushes over Cameron Diaz in 10th anniversary tribute: ‘My QUEEN’

Ben Kriemann/Getty Images for Netflix

Benji Madden is proving he’s his wife Cameron Diaz‘s biggest fan.

The Good Charlotte singer took to Instagram on Friday to not only mark his and Diaz’s recent 10th wedding anniversary but to praise her return to the big screen in Back in Action as well.

“This is my QUEEN,” he wrote in the post’s caption. “I celebrate this BAD A** WOMAN. Wife, Mommy, friend, partner, Boss, and lover.”

Of their decade of marriage, which they reached on Jan. 5, Madden said “every year only gets more fulfilling.”

“It’s special,” he continued. “Never perfect- always real- always reliable. Every day getting to have my best friend with me ride or die.”

Madden expressed his gratitude for his “beautiful life” with Diaz, which includes their two children, and hinted at “ANOTHER MILESTONE” in their lives.

“We are SO happy to see you….BACK IN ACTION!!….Congrats baby!!” he gushed.

Back in Action, an action-comedy starring Diaz and Jamie Foxx, marks Diaz’s return to acting after more than a decade away, with her most recent film being 2014’s Annie remake.

Back in Action is streaming now on Netflix.

‘Moana’ 2 tops Thanksgiving weekend box office with record-breaking $221 million debut
Disney

Disney’s Moana 2 posted a heroic box office box office debut, setting a Thanksgiving weekend box office record with an estimated $221 million. 

The animated adventure, featuring Auli’i Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson returning as the voices of Moana and Maui, respectively, was the biggest five-day domestic opening of all time, surpassing The Super Mario Bros. Movie which had $204.6 million in 2023. Moana 2 is also the all-time biggest Thanksgiving weekend debut, beating the $125 million five-day Thanksgiving haul held by Disney’s Frozen in 2013.

Overseas, Moana 2 grabbed an estimated $165.3 million, for a global tally of $386.3 million.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Meanwhile, Wicked continued its impressive box office run, earning an estimated $117.5 million over the long weekend for a second place finish. That brings its two-week North American tally to $262.4 million and $359.3 million worldwide.

It’s now the highest-grossing musical based on a Broadway musical.

Third place went to Gladiator II, delivering an estimated $44 million in its second week of release. Its two week totals currently stand at $111.2 million domestically and $320 million worldwide.

The holiday adventure Red One snagged the number four spot, adding an estimated $18.7 million, bringing its North American tally to $75 million, for a total of $148.6 million globally.

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever rounded out the top five with an estimated $4.9 million over the Thanksgiving weekend. Its domestic gross now stands at $32 million and $32.1 million globally.

Jennifer Love Hewitt to return as Julie James in new ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ film
Jennifer Love Hewitt to return as Julie James in new ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ film
Sony Pictures Entertainment

Jennifer Love Hewitt is slated to reprise her role as Julie James in the new I Know What You Did Last Summer film.

The actress shared the news on Friday in an Instagram post that was also shared on the film’s official Instagram page.

“It’s never too late to go back,” she wrote in the caption of the post. “Julie James is returning. I know what you will be doing next summer!”

In the image, Hewitt is looking into a mirror with notes taped all around that include the film’s title.

Hewitt starred as Julie James in the 1997 film of the same name, which also starred Sarah Michelle Gellar, Freddie Prinze Jr. and Ryan Phillippe.

The film followed a group of friends stalked by a hook-handed maniac after hoping to hide a tragic accident.

It earned over $125 million worldwide and led to the 1998 sequel I Still Know What You Did Last Summer.

Earlier in December, a photo of a hook and a film slate was shared on the official Instagram page for the upcoming movie to mark that production was underway.

In September, ABC News learned that Prinze would also be joining the cast for the new film. The actor portrayed Ray Bronson in the horror film.

In addition to Prinze and Hewitt, the cast of the upcoming Sony Pictures film will include Chase Sui Wonders, Madelyn Cline, Sarah Pidgeon, Tyriq Withers and Jonah Hauer-King.

The new I Know What You Did Last Summer film is slated to arrive in theaters in summer 2025.

Jack Nicholson hugs daughter Lorraine in sweet new social media photo
Jack Nicholson hugs daughter Lorraine in sweet new social media photo
Noel Vasquez/GC Images via Getty Images

Jack Nicholson made an appearance in daughter Lorraine Nicholson‘s recent social media post.

The 87-year-old actor, who has been out of the spotlight in recent years, was photographed sharing a hug with his daughter in a slideshow she shared to her Instagram on Jan. 2.

“The giving season,” Lorraine Nicholson, who appeared in the 2004 film The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement and the 2011 film Soul Surfer, captioned the post.

In the photo, the father-daughter duo embrace in front of a wall of bookshelves that seemingly contain some of the actor’s awards he’s won throughout his career, including his Academy Awards, Golden Globes and a Grammy.

Nicholson’s most recent acting role was in the 2010 rom-com How Do You Know, but he has continued to be a courtside regular at Lakers games in recent years.

Nicholson shares Lorraine and son Ray Nicholson — who channeled his dad’s haunting The Shining performance in the 2024 film Smile 2 — with Rebecca Broussard. He has several other children from previous relationships.

