Benji Madden gushes over Cameron Diaz in 10th anniversary tribute: ‘My QUEEN’

Ben Kriemann/Getty Images for Netflix

Benji Madden is proving he’s his wife Cameron Diaz‘s biggest fan.

The Good Charlotte singer took to Instagram on Friday to not only mark his and Diaz’s recent 10th wedding anniversary but to praise her return to the big screen in Back in Action as well.

“This is my QUEEN,” he wrote in the post’s caption. “I celebrate this BAD A** WOMAN. Wife, Mommy, friend, partner, Boss, and lover.”

Of their decade of marriage, which they reached on Jan. 5, Madden said “every year only gets more fulfilling.”

“It’s special,” he continued. “Never perfect- always real- always reliable. Every day getting to have my best friend with me ride or die.”

Madden expressed his gratitude for his “beautiful life” with Diaz, which includes their two children, and hinted at “ANOTHER MILESTONE” in their lives.

“We are SO happy to see you….BACK IN ACTION!!….Congrats baby!!” he gushed.

Back in Action, an action-comedy starring Diaz and Jamie Foxx, marks Diaz’s return to acting after more than a decade away, with her most recent film being 2014’s Annie remake.

Back in Action is streaming now on Netflix.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.