Benoit Blanc is back in ‘Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery’ teaser trailer

Benoit Blanc is back in ‘Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery’ teaser trailer

Josh O’Connor and Daniel Craig in ‘Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery.’ (Netflix)

The official teaser trailer for Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery has arrived.

Netflix released the first teaser for director Rian Johnson‘s third film about Detective Benoit Blanc on Monday.

Daniel Craig reprises his role as the Southern crime solver in this highly anticipated sequel. Josh O’Connor also stars as the young priest Jud Duplenticy, who has been assigned to assist Monsignor Jefferson Wicks (Josh Brolin) in a small church in upstate New York. The film also features Glenn CloseMila KunisJeremy RennerKerry WashingtonAndrew ScottCailee SpaenyDaryl McCormack and Thomas Haden Church.

“After a sudden and seemingly impossible murder rocks the town, the lack of an obvious suspect prompts local police chief Geraldine Scott (Kunis) to join forces with renowned detective Benoit Blanc to unravel a mystery that defies all logic,” the film’s official synopsis reads.

The trailer reveals that it is Jefferson Wicks’ death that Benoit Blanc is investigating.

“This murder was dressed as a miracle. But what happened that night is a much, much larger scheme,” Craig’s Benoit Blanc says in the trailer. “To understand this case we need to look at the myth that’s being constructed. A man gives a sermon. He then, in plain sight of everyone, walks into a sealed concrete box. And 30 seconds later, than man is lying dead. A classic impossible crime.”

Netflix previously announced that Wake Up Dead Man will get a limited, two-week theatrical release starting on Nov. 26. This will come ahead of its streaming debut on Dec. 12.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Meet the single, virgin contestants on Hulu’s ‘Are You My First?’
Meet the single, virgin contestants on Hulu’s ‘Are You My First?’
Disney/Jeff Daly

The single virgins headed to find love, and possibly “the one,” on the new show Are You My First? have arrived.

Hulu has announced the 21 contestants taking part in the new reality dating experiment from the producers of Love Island USA. Are You My First? is hosted by Bachelor Nation alums Colton Underwood and Kaitlyn Bristowe. The show finds single virgins free to explore romantic connections without any judgement.

“These sexy young singles embark on a heated yet heartfelt journey, packed with romantic dates, revealing challenges, and new love interests eager to find ‘the one,'” according to a press release.

The reason for each contestant’s celibacy varies from person to person. Jade, for example, is a 28-year-old NFL cheerleader who has never been in a serious relationship. On the other hand, Mike, a 34-year-old former The Bachelorette contestant, says his Christian faith calls him to wait until marriage.

Are You My First? premieres Aug. 18 on Hulu in the U.S. and Disney+ internationally.

Here is a full list of the contestants hitting the beach on Are You My First? and the reason why they are still looking for their “first”:

Andrew, 25, He is saving the experience for the one who will be his forever.

Brooklyn, 24, She believes the right one is worth the wait.

Carissa, 27, She’s holding out for the one who’s truly right.

Deya, 27, She wants a storybook love and fears giving it to someone who won’t last.

Farha, 25, Having grown up in a religious home and being a late bloomer, she figured if she waited this long, she may as well wait for true love.

Godwin, 27, He enjoys the attention his virginity brings and is holding out for his queen.

Hakeem, 27, He knows the risks and isn’t approaching sex lightly.

Jade, 28, She’s never been in a serious relationship.

Jake, 32, His Christian faith calls him to wait until marriage.

Katya, 28, She says everything is about sex except sex; sex is power.

Krash, 24, A strict upbringing taught him to wait for the right person.

Layne, 24, He’s never had a serious girlfriend.

Madi, 28, She has a fear of intimacy and is waiting to meet her true love.

Michael, 26, He’s working through a fear of intimacy.

Mike, 34, His Christian faith calls him to wait until marriage.

Noah, 25, He has been waiting until marriage.

Rachael, 30, She navigates a health challenge that affects physical intimacy.

Sara, 28, She prioritized her studies growing up and is still holding out for love.

Spencer, 25, He’s waiting for a connection to make that first experience fulfilling and meaningful.

Ty, 25, He’s chosen celibacy before marriage for religious reasons.

Vivek, 23, He’s waiting to share that moment with someone he truly trusts.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Jacob Elordi had nine weeks to prepare for ‘Frankenstein’ ﻿after Andrew Garfield dropped out
Jacob Elordi had nine weeks to prepare for ‘Frankenstein’ ﻿after Andrew Garfield dropped out
Jacob Elordi as The Creature in ‘Frankenstein.’ Ken Woroner/Netflix.

Jacob Elordi took over the role of Frankenstein’s monster after Andrew Garfield dropped out of the upcoming Guillermo del Toro film, Frankenstein. Now, the director is sharing new details about what that transition was like.

Garfield had to drop out of Frankenstein due to scheduling conflicts. In a recent interview, del Toro told Vanity Fair he and his frequent makeup artist collaborator Mike Hill had spent nine months designing and refining Garfield’s look as the monster before eventually having to scrap those plans.

“Andrew Garfield stepping out and Jacob coming in. I mean, it was like, Jacob is the most perfect actor for the creature,” del Toro said. “And we have a supernaturally good connection. It’s like, very few words. Very few things I have to say, and he does it. … We recast, and we had nine weeks [to get the look down]. You can’t be under more pressure than that.”

Hill also spoke to the outlet about why Elordi ended up being the perfect person for the role.

“What attracted me to him was his gangliness and his wrists. It was this looseness,” Hill said. “Then he has these real somber moments where he watches you really deftly, and his eyelids are low, with the long lashes like [Boris] Karloff. I was like, ‘I don’t know who else you could get with a physicality like this.’ His demeanor is innocent, but it’s encompassed in a six-foot-five frame. He could really do a lot of damage if this man really wanted to be a bad guy.”

Netflix released first-look photos of del Toro’s Frankenstein on Monday. The pictures show off cast members Elordi, Oscar Isaac and Mia Goth.

Felix Kammerer, Lars Mikkelsen and Christoph Waltz also star in the upcoming film.

Frankenstein arrives on Netflix in November 2025.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Michael Jai White, wife Gillian White talk working together on ‘Trouble Man’: ‘We’re a team’
Michael Jai White, wife Gillian White talk working together on ‘Trouble Man’: ‘We’re a team’
Samuel Goldwyn Films

Behind every good man is a good woman — just ask Michael Jai White. He wrote, produced and starred in the new movie Trouble Man, but not without his wife’s feedback. Gillian White tells ABC Audio she had a lot of input before the release.

“He talks to me about so many aspects of the film and asks for my advice or my ideas or anything that I can help with,” she says. “I think he thinks I’m a pretty smart woman, so I think he respects my ideas and my input. But yeah, we’re a team. So we tend to work together on every project.”

Michael cosigned, noting there’s “not even a little bit” of concern about mixing his professional life with his private one.

“If you have your best friend working beside you, somebody who is smarter than you in a lot of ways, I mean, it all is for the gain,” he says of working with Gillian. “In fact, if she weren’t with me, I’d have a lot more stress.” 

Now available on streaming platforms, Trouble Man follows the story of Michael’s character, Jaxen, a private investigator hired to help find a missing R&B star. Gillian plays his former flame Gina, with whom he later rekindles a relationship.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.