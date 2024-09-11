BET to present prime-time tribute to James Earl Jones on Thursday

The legendary actor James Earl Jones will be honored by BET in a prime-time special on Thursday evening, just three days after he passed away at 93 years old.

BET News & ET Present James Earl Jones: Life and Legacy, a collaboration between the network and Entertainment Tonight, will air Thursday at 8 p.m. ET and will rerun Sunday at 12 p.m. ET.

The special will stream on BET+ starting Friday.

“The tribute special will feature archival footage and never-before-seen interviews with the award-winning actor James Earl Jones at various stages of his illustrious and pioneering career,” the producers say.

They continue, “Highlighting his profound impact on both Broadway and Hollywood, [the tribute] will reflect on some of the defining moments of his life and include new interviews with colleagues and friends who have been part of his remarkable career.”

ET was on the set of many of [Jones’] most significant projects and captured moments of the star’s extraordinary journey. The BET News & ET news special will also highlight his memorable performances, including his powerful voice work as Darth Vader in Star Wars and Mufasa in The Lion King,” they add.

Whoopi Goldberg on season 28 of ‘The View’: “Even people who hate us love us”
ABC/Jeff Lipsky

The View aired its season 28 premiere on ABC on Tuesday and, with it, brought about a new era of the show.

Despite broadcasting in a brand-new building, debuting a new theme song and getting used to a different studio, the hosts of the country’s most-watched daytime talk show say nothing’s changing about why The View connects with audiences.

“Even people who hate us love us,” Whoopi Goldberg told ABC Audio. “You know that this is what we’re thinking. It may not be what you want to hear at any given time, but it’s what we are all thinking. Which gives other people the idea that they too can talk with their friends and survive.”

Joy Behar, the only original panelist, said people keep tuning in for the show’s spontaneity. “The fact that we’re not rehearsed, that we don’t know what we’re going to say until we’re sitting there,” Behar said.

With it being an election year, host Sara Haines says to expect many Hot Topics to be political.

“I would argue that the election stuff is probably the most exciting right now. Just every election is historical in its own way. This one’s proving … to be unprecedented in new ways, and so to watch it take shape, it’s kind of front of mind at all times,” Haines said.

Sometimes the panelists disagree, especially about politics. Goldberg says the different viewpoints on display are another reason people enjoy watching the show.

“This is a show about people talking about stuff that sometimes is uncomfortable and sometimes it’s not done the way you want it to get done. But you always know we’re never dull. We’re never boring,” Goldberg said. “Most people see themselves in at least one of us … so we are a universal table.”

‘Lady in the Lake’s’ Natalie Portman and Moses Ingram on their special connection to the film
Apple TV+

Of the many things Natalie Portman has done in her career, starring in a TV series hasn’t been one of them, until now. She stars opposite Moses Ingram in the new Apple TV+ drama Lady in the Lake, premiering Friday. The show follows the very different lives of two women, one Black, one Jewish, in Baltimore in the 1960s — two very different lives that share some striking similarities.

Portman tells ABC Audio that when this role came about she had been in the process of researching her family tree, leading to a discovery that gave her a special connection to the role.

“I discovered … the immigration papers of my family when they moved from Eastern Europe to Baltimore and the addresses where they lived in census data,” she shares. “And walking into the Jewish deli that still exists after 100 years thinking, like, my great grandmother probably came here and bought her meat.”

Ingram is actually a Baltimore native, and noted show creator and director Alma Har’el “would have people from the community come and set up chairs and watch. And so we were all there together, you know. It was really beautiful.”

Har’el says telling Jewish stories is very important right now: “I think as a Jewish person you are a living contradiction … in some ways, you are a person who can easily be shunned, persecuted, seen in the wrong light, stereotyped. And at the same time, you can also be an oppressor … somebody who is tone-deaf to your assimilation into white America or privilege or however you want to call it. So there’s a lot of duality in that existence. And I think that’s very relevant to our time.”

Ricky Gervais, Courteney Cox on producers’ “wish list” for ‘Celebrity Traitors’ reality show
Netflix

The U.K. version of the hit reality show The Traitors is spawning a celebrity variant, and the show’s producers say “big names” are scrambling to climb aboard, reports The Sun.

The reality series is a murder mystery set in a Scottish castle. In the American import, which became a smash on Peacock, Alan Cumming acts as the gamesmaster for a group of players. Secretly among them are undercover nefarious traitors, picking the others off one by one. 

Claudia Winkleman is the host of the U.K. version and is said to be a “close friend” of Friends alumna Courteney Cox, who the producers hope to snag; another big name on their wish list is acclaimed comedian and The Office creator Ricky Gervais.

A source tells the publication, “Behind the scenes, big names have already expressed their interest in taking part from the moment it was revealed the new version of The Traitors was being made,” adding The BBC “wants the crème de la crème of stars for the celeb spin-off.”

The American version’s first season sprinkled former reality show contestants in with regular folk, while the second season was made up entirely of stars from shows like MTV’s The Challenge, Survivor and the Real Housewives franchise.

Celebrity Traitors UK shoots in early 2025.

