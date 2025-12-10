Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams named Met Gala 2026 co-chairs

Beyoncé attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Disney’s ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ at Dolby Theatre on December 09, 2024, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Music superstar Beyoncé, actress Nicole Kidman and tennis legend Venus Williams have been named co-chairs of the 2026 Met Gala, alongside Anna WintourVogue announced Wednesday.

Beyoncé is returning to “fashion’s biggest night out” after a decade. The Cowboy Carter singer and songwriter last attended the Met Gala in 2016, when Taylor Swift and Idris Elba co-chaired the gala alongside Wintour and Jony Ive, the former chief design officer for Apple who now runs design firm LoveFrom.

Next year’s gala is set to take place on May 4, 2026.

Following this year’s theme of “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” next year’s Met Gala will embody the theme of “Costume Art.”

The annual Met Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Met Costume Institute in New York City. The institute’s corresponding Costume Art spring exhibition will open after the gala on May 10, 2026, and will run until Jan. 10, 2027.

 

77th Emmys: ‘Adolescence’ wins lead actor, outstanding limited or anthology series
Cast and crew accept the outstanding limited or anthology series award for ‘Adolescence’ during the 77th Emmy Awards. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Adolescence nabbed the trophy for outstanding limited or anthology series at the 77th Emmy Awards Sunday.

Stephen Graham won outstanding lead actor in a limited series or TV movie for his role in Adolescence. In addition to co-creating and co-writing the series, Graham plays the dad of a 13-year-old boy accused of murder in the critically acclaimed Netflix limited series. He said in his acceptance speech, “To be here today, in front of my peers and to be acknowledged by you, is the utmost humbling thing I could ever imagine in my life. And it shows you that any dream is possible.”

Outstanding limited or anthology series was the eighth Emmy Adolescence won on Sunday night. Graham took to the stage to accept his third Emmy of the night.

In total, Adolescence was nominated for 13 Emmys. It also picked up outstanding supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie for Owen Cooper and outstanding supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie for Erin Doherty.

Other nominees in the outstanding limited series or anthology category included Black MirrorDying for SexMonsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story and The Penguin.

Glinda and Elphaba clash, then unite against the Wizard in final ‘Wicked: For Good’ trailer
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo in ‘Wicked: For Good’ (Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures)

The final trailer for Wicked: For Good is here, and it reveals more of what’s happened to Ariana Grande‘s Glinda and Cynthia Erivo‘s Elphaba since the end of the last film.

Glinda has been recruited by Michelle Yeoh‘s Madame Morrible to be a mouthpiece for the Wizard, and equipped with a magic bubble and a wand to sell her role as Glinda the Good. Elphaba, meanwhile, has been hiding out in the woods, and has been demonized as an enemy of the people as she works to reveal the truth about the Wizard, played by Jeff Goldblum.

We see Glinda and Elphaba clash, literally, until the two former friends join forces to fight to save Oz and its silenced animals — and mend their friendship. 

According to the film’s synopsis, “The aftershocks will transform Boq and Fiyero forever, and threaten the safety of Elphaba’s sister, Nessarose, when a girl from Kansas comes crashing into all their lives.” 

That girl is original Wizard of Oz character Dorothy, and in the trailer, we see glimpses of her, as well as the Tin Man, the Cowardly Lion and the Scarecrow. We also hear the fan-favorite song “For Good.”

Wicked: For Good arrives in theaters Nov. 21, 2025. The soundtrack features two brand-new songs written especially for the film: “The Girl in the Bubble,” sung by Grande, and “No Place Like Home,” sung by Erivo.

‘Zootopia 2’ wins the Thanksgiving weekend with 6 million
Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman) and Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) in ‘Zootopia 2.’ (Walt Disney Studios)

Zootopia 2, the sequel to the 2016 Disney animated film, was the holiday box office champ, bringing in $156 million during the five-day Thanksgiving day weekend, Box Office Mojo reports.

According to Variety, that holiday take marks the second-best Thanksgiving opening for a film following 2024’s Moana 2, which brought in $225 million.

Wicked: For Good also had a strong Thanksgiving box office, earning $93 million for a second place showing, bringing its total domestic box office to $270.4 million.

The weekend’s only two other new releases to land in the top 10 include the Elizabeth Olsen/Miles Teller film Eternity at #6 with a Thanksgiving weekend box office of $5.23 million, and Hamnet, starring Paul Mescal, at #8 with $1.35 million.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. Zootopia 2 – $156 million
2. Wicked: For Good – $93 million
3. Now You See Me: Now You Don’t – $10.09 million
4. Predator: Badlands – $6.62 million
5. The Running Man – $5.52 million
6. Eternity – $5.23 million
7. Rental Family – $3.07 million
8. Hamnet – $1.35 million
9. Sisu: Road to Revenge – $1.2 million
10. Regretting You – $710,000

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

