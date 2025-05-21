Biden last had a PSA blood test in 2014, following medical guidelines

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — A representative for former President Joe Biden said he last took a prostate-specific antigen blood test, commonly used to screen for prostate cancer, in 2014.

Although the exact date of the test wasn’t disclosed, Biden was around 72 years old at the time, which falls in line with current medical guidance and recommendations on who should take a test.

Current screening recommendations suggest men age 55 to 69 should discuss the benefits and harms of a PSA test with their doctor and make an individual decision when or if they need it. Men 70 and older should not receive PSA-based screening because of the risk of false positives, according to the United States Preventive Services Task Force.

“Prior to Friday, President Biden had never been diagnosed with prostate cancer,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

Biden announced Sunday that he had an aggressive form of prostate cancer that had spread to his bones.

The older a person is, the more the risk of false positives and unnecessary biopsies increases. Conversely, some people with cancer might have good PSA scores. PSA screening is highly debated among doctors in terms of when it’s appropriate to use.

Biden’s representatives said the former president had a routine physical last week and doctors discovered a small nodule in his prostate.

Since his diagnosis was revealed two days ago, President Donald Trump questioned the timing of the announcement and claimed that “somebody is not telling the facts.”

“I’m surprised that it wasn’t, you know — the public wasn’t notified a long time ago because to get to stage nine — that’s a long time,” Trump said Monday.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Pennsylvania authorities deny bungling evidence in Luigi Mangione arrest
Pennsylvania authorities deny bungling evidence in Luigi Mangione arrest
Jeff Swensen/Getty Images

(ALTOONA, PA) — Pennsylvania authorities denied on Monday they botched the handling of evidence during the arrest of alleged CEO killer Luigi Mangione.

“The Commonwealth avers that police at all times acted within the authority bestowed by law,” prosecutors wrote in a new court filing responding to a defense assertion that Mangione’s arrest was illegal.

Mangione has claimed police in Altoona, Pennsylvania, gave him “a specious and unreasonable” explanation for why officers approached him and failed to read him his Miranda rights when he was taken into custody on Dec. 9, 2024.

He has pleaded not guilty to local charges of forgery, possession of an instrument of a crime and giving a false ID to an officer.

Prosecutors said police body-worn camera “captures his act of producing a forged driver’s license with false name to officers.”

Prosecutors also suggested there was nothing specious about the officers’ approach. According to the filing, a manager of the Altoona McDonald’s where Mangione was spotted described where he was seated, what he was wearing and customer accounts that he “looks like the CEO shooter from New York.”

The caller said she was asking for police assistance because she could not approach or confront Mangione herself.

“The officers had valid reasonable suspicion to support an investigatory detention to identify who Defendant-Mangione was and whether he was a homicide suspect,” the filing, signed by Blair County District Attorney Peter Weeks, said. “Defendant-Mangione voluntary (sic) speaks to officers without police compulsion and willingly provides them with is forged identification. In fact, at no time does Defendant-Mangione ask to leave, attempt to leave or try to disengage from the detention.”

Mangione is charged separately in New York, where the shooting took place, with two counts of stalking, a firearms offense and murder through the use of a firearm in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson on Dec. 4. Mangione allegedly shot Thompson outside the Hilton in Midtown Manhattan as he was heading to an investors’ conference. Prosecutors will seek the death penalty for the murder through the use of a firearm charge.

He pleaded not guilty to those charges in a court appearance on Friday. He is next due in court on Dec. 5 — just one day after the anniversary of Thompson’s killing. A trial will be scheduled for 2026.

The case in New York is expected to be tried before the state case in Pennsylvania.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

LA schools superintendent says closing of DOE would bring ‘catastrophic harm’
LA schools superintendent says closing of DOE would bring ‘catastrophic harm’
Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

(LOS ANGELES) — With mass layoffs taking place at the Department of Education, the superintendent for the nation’s second largest public school system says the closure of the department would bring “catastrophic harm” if there is any reduction to the federal funding that students in his district receive.

In a video statement, Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said the county receives hundreds of millions of dollars for low-income students and others.

“We receive an excess of $750 million earmarked for poor students, English language learners, students with disabilities, and connectivity investments so that students can be connected with their learning, breakfast and lunch programs,” Carvalho said.

The Department of Education initiated mass layoffs on Tuesday night, reducing its workforce by nearly 50%, sources told ABC News.

The “reduction in force” notices began to go out Tuesday at about 6 p.m. ET

Some 1,315 employees were affected by the RIFs, leaving 2,183 employed by the department, according to senior officials at the DOE.

“Any reduction at the federal level, specific to these investments will bring about catastrophic harm in Los Angeles and across the country,” Carvalho said.

A statement released Tuesday from the Department of Education said that the DOE will “continue to deliver on all statutory programs that fall under the agency’s purview, including formula funding, student loans, Pell Grants, funding for special needs students, and competitive grantmaking.”

“This is primarily a streamlining effort for internal facing roles and not external facing roles,” a senior DOE official said of the layoffs.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

152 dogs rescued from ‘extremely poor’ conditions in Utah
152 dogs rescued from ‘extremely poor’ conditions in Utah

(OGDEN, UTAH) — Authorities have rescued a total of 152 dogs living in “extremely poor” conditions from a house in Utah, officials said.

Police in Ogden, Utah, along with Ogden Animal Services officers responded to a residence in the 3000 block of Jefferson Avenue after receiving a report of possible animal neglect, according to an Ogden City Police Department press release.

“Upon arrival and further investigation, officers discovered 152 dogs living in extremely poor and overcrowded conditions,” authorities said. “Due to the scale and severity of the situation, additional support was requested from Weber County Animal Services, Roy Animal Services, and Draper Animal Services.”

All 152 dogs were safely removed from the property and are currently receiving veterinary care, evaluations and shelter support, officials said.

“Weber County Animal Services is working with Ogden City Animal Control to provide safe accommodations for the animals in the hording investigation,” Weber County Animal Services said in a statement. “The animals are currently at the Weber County Animal Shelter in kennels in spare rooms, separate from the other animals in our care to prevent the spread of possible diseases.”

Animal services are now working with rescue groups and partners at other animal shelters to provide medical care and possible relocation for these animals.

“We will inform our community when these animals will be available for adoption and/or fostering. Please note that this is an ongoing investigation,” officials said. “The Ogden Police Department and Ogden Animal Services thank all responding agencies and partners who helped ensure the safety and well-being of these animals.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.