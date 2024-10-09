Biden, Netanyahu speak for 1st time in months as Israel plans response to Iran attack
(TEL AVIV) — President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke on Wednesday, according to the White House.
Vice President Kamala Harris also joined the call, the White House said.
It marked the first phone call between the two leaders in months, and since fighting has intensified in the Middle East as Israel continues its war against Hamas in Gaza while also seeking to root out Hezbollah infrastructure in Lebanon.
Biden and Netanyahu were expected to discuss Israel’s plans to strike Iran during their conversation, according to a source familiar with the matter.
The call was first reported by Axios.
Israel is currently weighing its response to a missile attack by Iran last week. The barrage of strikes was largely shot down by Israel, with the help of the U.S. military, and did not result in any major loss of life.
The Biden administration hoped to rein in the Israeli answer to the strikes. But so far, his diplomatic efforts in the region have been largely thwarted.
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was set to meet with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant in Washington this week, but Gallant postponed his trip to the U.S.
When asked why Gallant was postponing the trip, Pentagon deputy press secretary Sabrina Singh referred questions to the Israeli government.
“You’d have to speak to the Israelis on that one. I was just told that he postponed his trip,” she said during Tuesday’s press briefing.
An hour before the Pentagon’s announcement, Israeli newspaper Haaretz cited sources as saying Netanyahu had “demanded” Gallant not leave for the U.S. until he spoke with Biden.
Benny Gantz, Israel’s former defense minister, posted on X that the cancellation of the trip harmed Israel’s national security “for personal and political considerations.”
ABC News’ Luis Martinez and Alexandra Hutzler contributed to this report.
(WASHINGTON) — The White House is warning that the United States assesses Iran could launch a retaliatory attack on Israel as early as “this week,” and that the U.S. has to be prepared for an attack that could be “significant.”
The warning comes as the U.S. has bolstered its force posture in the Middle East and has been very public in announcing its military moves — something U.S. officials say is intended to deter Iran from possibly attacking and de-escalate tensions in the region.
That includes the Pentagon’s announcement Sunday that the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln’s arrival to the region was being “accelerated,” as well as the rare public announcement that the guided missile submarine USS Georgia was being sent to the Middle East from its current deployment.
The U.S. assessment is in line with a reported Israeli assessment of a possible Iranian retaliatory attack as soon as this week, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters Monday.
“We share the same concerns and expectations that our Israeli counterparts have with respect to potential timing here, could be this week,” Kirby said.
“We have to be prepared for what could be a significant set of attacks,” he added.
A Hezbollah commander, Fouad Shukr, and a top Hamas political leader, Ismail Haniyeh, were killed in separate incidents last month. Israel took responsibility for the strike that killed Shukr but has not said if it was also behind the attack that killed Haniyeh in Tehran, which Iran has blamed on Israel.
The recent assassinations of Shukr in Beirut and Haniyeh in Tehran have the Middle East on edge that Iran could retaliate against Israel by once again launching a strike toward Israel, as it did in mid-April.
On Monday, President Joe Biden spoke with the leaders of France, Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom to discuss the escalating tensions in the Middle East, and the increased force posture by the U.S. in the region.
“The president is confident that we have the capability available to us to help defend Israel, should it come to that,” Kirby said.
“Nobody wants to see it come to that, which is why we continue to have these diplomatic conversations in earnest over the last few days to see what can be done to de-escalate this situation,” he continued.
U.S. officials told ABC News that the announcement about the USS Georgia’s deployment was intended as a message of deterrence to Iran about the continued presence of the U.S. military in the region, and that the United States is capable of surging military resources as needed.
In April, hundreds of Iranian drones and ballistic missiles were brought down by a combination of U.S. and Israeli aircraft, as well as Israeli and U.S. air defense systems, officials have said.
Ahead of that attack, the U.S. had quietly moved in additional aircraft and vessels to the region to assist Israel. This time, the United States has been public in announcing it was sending an additional squadron of Air Force F-22 aircraft, carrier-based Navy F/A-18s to a base on land, and deploying additional destroyers and the Lincoln to the region.
U.S. officials said the public announcements are intended to send a message to Iran that American military capabilities could be used against an Iranian attack.
One U.S. official indicated the deployment of the USS Georgia — and the 154 Tomahawk land-attack cruise missiles aboard — also sends a strong message of significant offensive capability.
The Lincoln strike group is currently in the South China Sea and may take some time to arrive in the Middle East to replace the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt, currently off the coast of Oman.
One U.S. official said its arrival will give U.S. military planners more options for carrier operations as the situation develops in the coming weeks, which could impact whether there is a simple handoff or if both carriers end up operating in the region.
“We obviously don’t want to see Israel have to defend itself against another onslaught, like they did in April. But if that’s what comes at them, we will continue to help them defend themselves,” Kirby said.
On Monday, the State Department said it would continue its diplomatic push to encourage Iran to scale down any retaliation.
“We continue to work diplomatically to prevent any major escalation in this conflict,” deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said. “We obviously don’t want to see any kind of attack or response happen in the first place.”
Multiple officials within the department say they are still cautiously optimistic Iran will limit the scope of its retaliation and hope it will avoid significant escalation out of concern it would disrupt cease-fire deal talks the U.S., Egypt and Qatar aim to relaunch on Thursday.
A joint statement issued by the mediators last week urging both sides to return to the table was designed not only to pressure the parties involved but as a message to Iran that an agreement was in the offing and meant to persuade the country against military action that could scuttle a deal, according to an official.
However, Hamas issued an announcement on Sunday saying it would not participate in the upcoming round of negotiations, casting significant doubt over whether talks would indeed resume.
A public spat playing out between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over support for a hostage release and cease-fire deal also threatens to undercut messaging to Iran signaling that a deal was in reach.
Despite the uncertainty, Patel said mediators “fully expect talks to move forward as they should” in order to “bring this deal to conclusion.”
White House National Security spokesman John Kirby said on ABC News’ “This Week” that Hezbollah’s command structure has been “nearly decimated” and that thousands of the terrorist group’s drones and missiles have been destroyed.
Kirby’s remarks come after the Israel Defense Forces confirmed on Saturday that it had killed Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah in a strike on Beirut on Friday.
“There’s no question that the Hezbollah of today is not the Hezbollah that was even just a week ago,” Kirby told ABC’s Martha Raddatz.
But Hezbollah will likely regroup, Kirby warned, saying that “somebody will be anointed” to take Nasrallah’s place in command of the organization.
When asked about what capabilities remain for Hezbollah — whether the group still has long-range missiles and other firepower — Kirby said the U.S. does not have a “clear picture” of their capabilities.
“You can’t just count them out,” Kirby said. “They still have quite a bit of capability left.”
Kirby also warned that the U.S. has to “be ready” for Iran to respond to the Israeli attack that killed Nasrallah and other leaders, saying that Iran’s rhetoric “certainly suggests they’re going to try to do something.”
“We’re watching this very, very closely to see how — if and how — Hezbollah and or Iran may react as well as the militia groups in Iraq and Syria. We have to be prepared for some sort of response. We have to make sure that we are ready, and we are. We believe we have the force capability we need in the region, but it’s not clear right now, it’s too soon to know how Iran’s going to react to this,” Kirby said.
Kirby’s comments come as the U.S. beefs up military posture in the region. Earlier this week, the Pentagon confirmed that it moved a “small number” of additional U.S. military personnel to the Middle East.
President Joe Biden said in a statement on Saturday that he directed the Department of Defense “to further enhance the defense posture of U.S. military forces in the Middle East region to deter aggression and reduce the risk of a broader regional war.” Raddatz pressed Kirby on what the president meant by that.
“We did deploy some additional forces into the region. I would tell you that there’s other options available as well in terms of adding and enhancing that force posture,” Kirby said.
Kirby added that the U.S. has been growing its capacity in the region, even more than when Iran launched a missile and drone attack on Israel in April.
“So there is already a very robust military capability to defend ourselves and to help defend Israel, if it comes to that,” Kirby said.
Raddatz also asked Kirby about whether the administration was having conversations with Israel about how their actions could lead to U.S. assets becoming targets. Kirby said that the Israelis “understand” that the U.S. could become targets of attacks.
“I think they understand that, and we’re having those discussions with them right now about sort of what is the next best step, or steps forward, at the same time, as the president said yesterday, we got to make sure we’ve got the ability to defend our troops and our facilities, if it comes to that, and we believe we do,” Kirby said.
ABC News’ Luis Martinez contributed to this report.
(NEW YORK) — Israel’s war in Gaza has hit another grim milestone after the Hamas-run Health Ministry in the strip declared that the death toll had passed 40,000 since the start of the war on Oct. 8.
On Thursday officials in Gaza said a total of 40,005 people had been killed in the conflict.
That figure does not distinguish between civilians and combatants. However, Gaza’s Hamas-run Health Ministry said there were more than 11,000 women and more than 16,000 children among the dead.
Israel launched its war in Gaza on Oct. 8, the day after Hamas carried out a surprise terror attack in southern Israel, killing around 1,200 people, including women and children.
The true death toll in Gaza, after more than 10 months of war, could be significantly higher than the Health Ministry’s figure because officials in Gaza estimate that an additional 10,000 people in Gaza are unaccounted for because of the war.
Casey Harrity from Wyoming, who is working in Gaza for the non-governmental organization Save the Children, agrees that the true death toll from the war is “far higher.”
Harrity, who is the NGO’s Team Lead in the strip, said Israel’s military operations over the past 10 months had “squeezed” the population of Gaza “into an incredibly small area.”
In recent days, the IDF has been dropping leaflets in the city of Khan Younis in the south of Gaza, warning civilians to relocate ahead of military operations. The Israel Defense Forces’ tactic of moving civilians has been commonplace throughout much of the war, meaning many Gazans have been displaced multiple times and much of the civilian population now lives in large encampments made up of tents.
“Every available part of land is taken up by tents,” Harrity told ABC News during a videolink interview from her office in Gaza.
“The population doesn’t have toilets. They don’t have running water. They’re living in incredibly dire situations. And we’re seeing outbreaks of disease in these shelters and camps. We’re seeing truly horrifying conditions,” she said.
Harrity said she hears “bombardments, every night” in Gaza. But she said she was “lucky” to be sleeping in a building.
“The vast majority of the population is living outside. They have nowhere safe to go,” she added.
ABC News also spoke to Ghada Al-Haddad, a Palestinian in Gaza working for British-based non-profit Oxfam.
She described how people in Gaza live in constant fear and families often congregate in the same place at night because they would rather be killed together than risk mourning the death of their loved ones.
“When you go to bed, you are not sure you are going to make it to the morning,” Al-Haddad said in an interview with ABC News.
U.N. schools in Gaza were deemed to be “safe spaces” where displaced Palestinian families could shelter.
However, the United Nations Human Rights Office said “at least” 21 schools in Gaza have been targeted by the IDF since early July.
The IDF has accused Hamas of “systematically” hiding and operating from within schools.
However, Al-Haddad said it was now clear that Gaza’s schools “are no longer safe.”
Both Harrity and Al-Haddad spoke of the suffering of Gaza’s children.
Al-Haddad, from British charity Oxfam, said many children in Gaza today are so used to the brutality of war that they can now distinguish between the noise of an Israeli airstrike or an Israeli artillery shell exploding.
She said many children have to walk miles to fetch water for their families or to find wood so they can make a fire to cook.
“This war is … very severe, very brutal and it doesn’t … come to an end,” said Al-Haddad.
Casey Harrity from Save the Children said innocent bystanders are constantly caught up in the crossfire of the war.
“Children are impacted more with their small bodies. When a blast like that goes off, they’re thrown farther, they’re thrown faster, their bones bend and break,” Harrity told ABC News.
“So children really are the largest victims in this war,” she added.
The IDF has said it takes multiple measures, like the use of high-precision weaponry and intelligence, to minimize civilian casualties.