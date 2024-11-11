Biden on Veterans Day calls for US to ‘come together as a nation’

Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images

(ARLINGTON, Va.) — President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris observed Veterans Day at Arlington National Cemetery on Monday in what was their first appearance together since last week’s election.

The two participated in a full honor wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier before Biden made remarks at the Memorial Amphitheater.

“This is the last time I will stand here at Arlington as commander in chief,” Biden said. “It’s been the greatest honor of my life to lead you, to serve you, to care for you, to defend you, just as you defended us.”

Biden, who began by quoting President Abraham Lincoln, said this is the moment to “come together as a nation.”

“The world is dependent on each of you and all of us, all of you, to keep honoring the women and the men and the families of borne, the battle,” he said. “To keep protecting everything they fought for. To keep striving to heal our nation’s wounds. To keep perfecting our union.”

Earlier Monday, Biden and first lady Jill Biden hosted veterans, members of the military and caregivers at the White House.

Biden touted his record on veterans affairs, including bringing down veteran homelessness and passing the PACT Act.

The White House on Monday announced new efforts to address toxic exposures for veterans, including an expansion of the cancers considered presumptive for VA disability benefits. The topic is a personal one for Biden, whose son Beau died from cancer in 2015. Biden said he believes exposure to burn pits overseas during Beau’s deployment to Iraq contributed to his death.

“For all the military families, all those with a loved one still missing or unaccounted for, all Americans grieving the loss of a loved one who wore the uniform, Jill and I want you to know we see you. We thank you. And we will never stop working to meet our sacred obligation to you and your families,” Biden said.

First lady Jill Biden and second gentleman Doug Emhoff were also at Arlington to commemorate the holiday. They sat alongside Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken as Biden made his remarks.

Biden also raised the military withdrawal from Afghanistan during his address. The handling of removing troops from the conflict became a lightning rod for Republican criticism.

“Four presidents faced the decision after we got [Osama] bin Laden whether to end our longest war in history in Afghanistan,” he said. “I was determined not to leave it to a fifth.”

Former President Donald Trump visited the cemetery in August to mark the third anniversary of the Afghanistan airport attack that killed 13 U.S. service members. An incident described as a confrontation between his campaign and a cemetery worker prompted an investigation that appeared ongoing as of late October.

Trump defeated Harris last week in the presidential race. The former president swept the seven swing states and he is projected to win 312 electoral votes to Harris’ 226, and he is on track to win the popular vote.

Harris conceded on Nov. 6, saying she would help with a peaceful transition of power and vowed to continue the “fight that fueled this campaign.”

Biden, in his own remarks after Harris’ loss, praised her for running an “inspiring” campaign and implored Americans to “bring down the temperature.”

Biden and Trump are set to meet at the White House on Wednesday, restoring a tradition that Trump did not participate in after he lost the 2020 election.

Trump’s Pennsylvania town hall, interrupted by medical emergencies in crowd, turned into an impromptu concert
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump’s town hall in Oaks, Pennsylvania, on Monday evening was interrupted twice by medical emergencies in a very warm Greater Philadelphia Expo Center and Fairgrounds before he pivoted — turning the concert into an impromptu concert where he stood on stage swaying to music for nearly 45 minutes.

There was a medical emergency that required an attendee to be placed on a stretcher about 30 minutes into the event. As the crowd started singing “God Bless America,” Trump requested that “Ave Maria” be played on the loudspeakers as medics tended to the man.

Moments later, there was a second medical emergency.

“The safety and well-being of President Trump’s supporters is always his top priority,” Karoline Leavitt, Trump’s campaign press secretary, said in a statement to ABC News after the event. “The two individuals who fainted were immediately given medical attention. As President Trump said tonight, they are great patriots,” Leavitt added.

Trump took four questions, before the first medical emergency occurred.

Following the medical emergencies, Trump requested that the doors be opened but he was advised that for security reasons that wasn’t possible. Both Trump and moderator South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem commented on the heat in the room.

“Open the doors. I wish we could open those doors to outside,” Trump said. “For security reasons, they can’t. But you know what I suggest? Open them. Because anybody comes through those doors, you know what’s going to happen to them.”

“Personally, I enjoy this. We lose weight, you know. No, you lose weight. We could do this — lose four or five pounds,” Trump quipped.

Trump then requested that “Ave Maria” be played again and remained on stage as more music was played.

He continued, “Let’s not do any more questions. Let’s just listen to music. Let’s make it into a music fest. Who the hell wants to hear questions right? Isn’t that beautiful?”

The former president, adamant about playing his music, stood on stage for nearly 45 minutes swaying to several songs on his playlist as the crowd sang and danced along.

The crowd slowly dispersed, but many stayed for the entirety of the campaign event.

“To lighten the mood, President Trump turned the town hall into an impromptu concert and the crowd loved it,” Leavitt told ABC News, adding, “The room was full of joy.”

On Tuesday, Trump addressed the town hall on his social media platform, calling the event “so different.”

“It ended up being a GREAT EVENING!” Trump wrote on social media.

The Trump campaign has classified those who fell ill as “great patriots” and suggested, “the room was full of joy.”

Notably, with 22 days until Election Day, Vice President Kamala Harris was also in Pennsylvania on Monday evening stumping to voters in the critical battleground swing state whereas Trump largely dodged answering questions during the actual town hall portion of his event.

In a post on X early Tuesday morning, Harris reposted a video from her campaign’s Kamala HQ account of Trump swaying to music for nearly 45-minutes at his Oaks town hall on Monday, writing “Hope he’s okay.”

Following the concert, Trump made his way to the front row, signing red MAGA hats and 47 signs.

Trump’s movement was noteworthy as he hasn’t interacted with a large crowd to that extent since his attempted assassination in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Melania Trump questions security failure at Donald Trump assassination attempt in video post
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Former first lady Melania Trump described the July 13 assassination attempt on her husband, former President Donald Trump, as “a horrible, distressing experience” in a new video.

She also questioned official accounts of the security failure at the Butler, Pennsylvania rally, suggesting there’s “more to this story.”

Melania Trump has been posting videos defending her husband ahead of tonight’s presidential debate as a part of her promotional campaign for her forthcoming memoir, titled “Melania.”

“The attempt to end my husband’s life was a horrible, distressing experience,” Melania Trump said in the short video, posted Tuesday morning on X. “Now, the silence around it feels heavy. I can’t help but wonder why didn’t law enforcement officials arrest the shooter before the speech?”

“There is definitely more to this story, and we need to uncover the truth,” she continued.

The FBI identified 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, as the shooter. Crooks, who also shot and killed a spectator at the rally and injured two others, was killed at the scene.

In an Aug. 28 media call, Kevin P. Rojek, Special Agent in Charge for the FBI Pittsburgh Field Office, said that their investigation to that point had provided “valuable insight into [Crooks’] mindset, but not a definitive motive” for the shooting.

“To date, we have not uncovered any credible evidence indicating the subject conspired with anyone else,” Rojek also said, adding that the FBI will “continue to pursue all investigative leads to determine any possible links to co-conspirators.”

U.S. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle, who came under scrutiny for the agency’s failure to prevent the assassination attempt, resigned her position on July 23.

In an audio clip posted to X on Monday, the former first lady described how the 2020 election “changed” some people’s lives forever, and said that there are “efforts to silence” her husband.

“The 2020 election results changed our lives forever. It impacted our quality of life, cost of food, gasoline, safety, and even the geopolitical landscape,” Melania Trump said. “America is more divided today than ever before. It has become increasingly apparent that there are significant challenges to free speech, as demonstrated by the efforts to silence my husband.”

Both the video and the audio clip end with promotional messaging for her memoir and where to order the book.

In yet another video posted last week on X, Melania Trump described the experience of writing the memoir as a “deeply personal and reflective journey.”

“As a private person who has often been the subject of public scrutiny and misrepresentation, I feel a responsibility to clarify the facts. I believe it is important to share my perspective, the truth,” Trump said.

Melania Trump’s memoir, which she began promoting in July, is scheduled to be released on Oct. 8. Her website describes it in part as “the powerful and inspiring story of a woman who has defined personal excellence, overcome adversity, and carved her own path.”

“The former First Lady invites readers into her world, offering an intimate portrait of a woman who has lived an extraordinary life,” and includes “stories and images never before shared with the public,” the according to the website.

“Melania” is available in three editions ranging in cost from $40 to $250 for a signed, expanded “collector’s edition.”

Harris says she’s ‘feeling very good about Pennsylvania’ during campaign stop in battleground state
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

(JOHNSTOWN, Penn.) — Vice President Kamala Harris told reporters she was “feeling very good about Pennsylvania” while campaigning on Friday in the key battleground state, even as both supporters and detractors came out for the occasion.

In an unannounced stop to Classic Elements, a cafe and bookstore in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, Harris told reporters, “I am feeling very good about Pennsylvania, because there are a lot of people in Pennsylvania who deserve to be seen and heard.”

“I will be continuing to travel around the state to make sure that I’m listening as much as we are talking,” Harris said. “And ultimately, I feel very strongly that — got to earn every vote, and that means spending time with folks in the communities where they live. And so that’s why I’m here.”

She added, “We’re going to be spending a lot more time in Pennsylvania.”

Harris and former President Donald Trump remain locked in a tight race in Pennsylvania, with 538’s presidential polling average for Pennsylvania showing less than a percentage point between the candidates as of Friday afternoon.

Both campaigns will look to win the state, which Biden won by about a 1% margin in 2020 — four years after Trump won by slightly less 1%.

Before she spoke with the media, Harris chatted with the store’s owner while Democratic Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman and his spouse Giselle Fetterman looked on.

Harris spoke about a small business owner neighbor she had growing up who was a “second mother” to her. Harris also praised the staff for their work.

When Harris went into the main seating area of the cafe, a patron called out, “Kamala, we love you!” to which Harris responded, “I appreciate you, thank you” to applause and comments of “Madame Vice President.”

Speaking to the patrons, Harris said, “We’re doing it together. But I wanted to come to Johnstown … I wanted to come and visit this small business — you know, a lot of the work I care about is about building community, right? There are many ways to do that … one of them is our small businesses.”

But Harris encountered both supporters and detractors outside of the bookstore.

Near the bookstore, people behind temporary fencing held signs that were both supportive of Harris and supportive of Trump.

One person could be heard chanting “USA!” while another chanted “We’re not going back” — which can often be heard at her campaign events.

And one person could be seen holding up a sign that said, “Even my dog hates Trump.”

Earlier, when she landed in Johnstown, there was a large crowd gathered at the airport hanger; Harris was greeted by the Fettermans and Johnstown Mayor Frank Janakovic.

As the motorcade drove to the bookstore, some healthcare workers lined a street holding up middle fingers and a sign that said, “Harris sux.”

The visit came ahead of a Friday evening rally Harris is set to hold in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, and amid a battleground-state swing by Harris, running mate Gov. Tim Walz, and others launched after the ABC News presidential debate on Tuesday.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.