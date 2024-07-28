Biden passed the torch to Harris. Now, how does he help her win?

Biden passed the torch to Harris. Now, how does he help her win?
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Democrats succeeded in pressuring President Joe Biden to end his presidential campaign. Now, they’re debating how best to utilize him to help Vice President Kamala Harris’ bid for the White House.

Some want to see him out on the stump, both with Harris and by himself, as well as in ads and high-profile White House addresses. Others want to see him focus on governing, arguing that being the best president he can be is the greatest way to help after flubbing the race’s highest-profile moment in last month’s debate led to his electoral downfall.

The decision marks just one of several unprecedented factors for Democrats as they look to reinforce Harris’ budding campaign, balancing establishing her as a candidate in her own right with her role as the No. 2 to an unpopular president who the party still credits with delivering a muscular record and making a “selfless” decision.

“That is a delicate balance, because this administration is far from over, and she’s a part of that administration,” said former Sen. Doug Jones, D-Ala., an ally of both Biden and Harris.

“She has got to step out and be her own person at this point and do it in a way that’s sensitive to anything ongoing in the administration, but also with an eye toward not just the election, but her own administration,” he added.

Some Democrats told ABC News the best way to do that is to blitz the campaign trail herself and leave Biden in the Oval Office.

Biden has at times shined on the stump, though he has consistently struggled in public, including at June’s debate but also in media interviews and news conferences. Making that gamble again as Harris looks to get her candidacy off the ground with just about 100 days to Election Day isn’t worth it, those Democrats argued.

“I don’t think you need him out there making appearances,” said one informal adviser to the campaign. “The reason he’s not running is because he doesn’t have the gas in the tank to do it.”

Other Democrats weren’t as blunt, but they did say that some physical distance between Biden and Harris during the campaign could offer the vice president a reprieve from poll numbers that had shown most voters trust Biden less than former President Donald Trump on key policy issues.

One source familiar with the Harris campaign’s thinking said Biden would “probably” be better off in situations where he wouldn’t be speaking live.

“I think it’s important that she demonstrate that she has her own unique vision and agenda,” the person said, though they added that, “I do think that there are ways that [Biden] could be used,” including in ads.

One of those ways could be making progress on his own initiatives while in office — and show that Harris is at his side.

“It’s almost not on the campaign trail, but in the White House. What are they doing to showcase her, to give her leadership opportunities, to take full advantage of communicating to the country that she is, in fact, the vice president of the United States?” said Democratic donor and Harris supporter Steve Phillips.

“There’s a power in cultivating and conveying images regarding the transfer of leadership within the Oval Office, within the White House, within this iconic building in our country.”

Other Democrats said Harris’ campaign should be less restrictive with how Biden is used and rejected the idea that there needs to be distance placed between the two of them.

Core administration policies, like raising taxes on the wealthy and protecting abortion rights, remain popular with voters. And several Democrats who spoke to ABC News said that they expect opinions of Biden will improve after dropping out of the race.

“I wonder now that he has passed the torch, does that make people view him more favorably and just recognize how powerful it is what he did,” said one Democratic strategist close to Harris’ team. “It may mean that people actually have better appreciation for what he’s accomplished, what they’ve accomplished. And certainly, I think he is a great validator for the Biden-Harris record.”

Rather than stay off the stump, some Democrats argued, Biden should instead hit the campaign trail as much as he likes.

His stops would likely generate massive media coverage, and he could offer a defense of his record — and Harris’ part in it — while letting his vice president focus on the future of her own administration.

“When the president shows up in a community he dominates the media. So, the president can probably keep as much of a travel schedule as they feel comfortable,” said Jamal Simmons, Harris’ former communications director in the Biden administration. “He can tell the story of the Biden-Harris administration as well as anyone, and she can tell the story of what the Harris administration will do.”

Those rallies could be held by himself or jointly with Harris — “there’s no reason for the vice president to shy away from him,” Simmons said.

Logistically, Biden would likely be deployed in ways that could maximize his strengths and allow Harris to expand her voter base.

Democrats boasted that he could appeal to working-class voters, seniors and independents — all demographics he performed well with in 2020 who would need to be kept in the fold as Harris regains ground with younger voters and voters of color who were drifting away from Biden.

“He can help in the Midwest, some of the blue-collar workers, some of the places where he’s got a unique relationship to those voters with the ‘Scranton Joe’ kind of thing. And older voters love him,” said the strategist with ties to Harris’ team.

Biden also retains goodwill “among a lot of independents and even moderate Republicans who may have questioned his age but not his ability and his sincerity,” Jones argued.

For his part, Biden has indicated he’s ready to campaign for Harris. And while the campaign did not specify how he’ll be deployed, spokesperson Lauren Hitt told ABC News in a statement the president will be “an effective advocate for the Vice President on the campaign trail.”

“My expectation is that he will play whatever role the vice president asks him,” said Mitch Landrieu, the former New Orleans mayor and Biden administration official.

“Everything and anything, any and all, repeat and rinse,” Landrieu added when asked exactly what that looks like. “The president’s going to be in it to win it for her.”

Trump AG Barr ran afoul of DOJ policy over handling of 2020 discarded ballot probe: Watchdog
Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — A Justice Department watchdog on Thursday found that former Attorney General Bill Barr and a Trump-appointed former U.S. Attorney ran afoul of Justice Department policy in their “unusual” handling of a criminal investigation of mail-in ballots during the 2020 election.

Trump later amplified the investigation to support his baseless claims of widespread voter fraud.

In an 82-page report, DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz was highly critical of the steps taken by Barr and former U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Pennsylvania David Freed to amplify the otherwise-minor incident involving discarded ballots.

DOJ officials quickly determined the incident was likely a mistake by a mentally-impaired individual, however, those details they refused to make public until well after the election, the report said.

Horowitz also specifically noted he was “troubled” by the way Barr personally briefed Trump on the matter before public details of the investigation had come to light.

While Horowitz ultimately didn’t conclude either Barr or Freed engaged in “misconduct,” he used the report to urge the DOJ to implement a series of reforms that would clarify and tighten certain policies related to the issuing of public statements surrounding criminal investigations as well as contacts with the White House.

The investigation centered on an incident in September 2020, where the FBI had been told by the District Attorney’s Office in Luzerne County, Pennsylvania, about an employee of a local elections office who allegedly discarded nine mail-in ballots.

Days after the matter was referred to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Freed issued a public statement on the investigation that stated all nine ballots were cast for Trump, only to later issue a corrected statement that stated seven were cast for Trump while the other two were unknown.

Additionally, Freed’s office took the unusual step of making public a letter he had sent to the Luzerne County Board of Elections that provided additional information on the early stages of their investigation that suggested potential criminal culpability by the individual who discarded the ballots.

“The selective details about the investigation included in the initial MDPA statement and the letter suggested that the actions of the individual who engaged in the conduct were intentional and likely chargeable criminally,” the report states.

“However, even at that early stage of the investigation, Department leadership was aware of information that substantially undercut this narrative—including that the subject of the investigation was mentally impaired, appeared to have discarded the ballots by mistake, and would likely not be criminally charged,” the report added.

And while DOJ quickly determined prior to Election Day that no charges were warranted in the matter, the office declined to issue a statement until Jan. 15, 2021, weeks after Freed resigned from office.

The IG’s investigation found Barr was “personally involved” in the events, and that he “encouraged and authorized” Freed to issue the initial statement that mentioned the ballots were cast for Trump.

“Our investigation also found that Barr briefed President Trump about the Luzerne County investigation the day before the statements were issued and specifically disclosed to the President that the recovered ballots were “marked for Trump,” information that was not public at that time and that Trump revealed on a national radio show the next morning,” the report states.

“Other than Freed and the OPA Director, nearly every DOJ lawyer we interviewed— both career employees and Trump Administration political appointees—emphasized how ‘unusual’ it would be for the Department to issue a public statement containing details about an ongoing criminal investigation, particularly before any charges are filed.”

Hillary Clinton offers debate advice for Biden on how to handle Trump
In this Oct. 9, 2016 file photo Republican nominee Donald Trump (R) watches Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton during the second presidential debate at Washington University in St. Louis. (Saul Loeb/POOL/AFP via Getty Images, FILE)

(WASHINGTON) — Hillary Clinton, noting she is “the only person” to have debated both Joe Biden and Donald Trump, shared her thoughts on the upcoming presidential debate.

In an op-ed published in the New York Times on Tuesday, Clinton reflected on her own experience debating Trump and offered some advice to Biden ahead of Thursday’s matchup at CNN studios in Atlanta.

She wrote that Trump “interrupts and bullies — he even stalked me around the stage at one point — because he wants to appear dominant and throw his opponent off balance.”

Clinton said any attempt to refute his remarks would be a “waste of time” as he, in her words, “starts with nonsense and then digresses into blather.”

In addition to criticizing Trump’s argumentative strategy, Clinton discussed his felony convictions and attacked his stances on abortion rights and tax cuts. She said that “expectations for him are so low,” which she believes will skew the public’s perception of his performance on Thursday.

On the other hand, Clinton described President Biden as a “wise and decent man” who she claims is “one of the most empathetic leaders we’ve ever had.”

She advised Biden to be “direct and forceful” — a strategy she believes will successfully thwart Trump’s tactics of dominance and intimidation.

“The president also has facts and truth on his side,” she wrote. “He’ll win if that story comes through.”

Clinton acknowledged the disadvantage Biden faces as a sitting president, as his current responsibilities detract from debate preparation and the “excruciating pressure” that is to come. Biden is huddling with aides and advisers at Camp David this week to prepare.

She also briefly recognized Biden’s age, a major point of concern for his candidacy, and highlighted that he is “just three years older than Mr. Trump.”

Clinton also urged viewers tuning into Thursday’s debate to “not get hung up on the theatrics,” and instead focus on three things during Thursday’s faceoff.

“Pay attention to how the candidates talk about people, not just policies,” she began.

She then asked viewers to “focus on the fundamentals at stake” and to distinguish between what she considers to be “chaos and competence.”

Clinton’s op-ed arrived on the same day that she announced a new book. In a press release Tuesday, Simon & Schuster revealed it will be publishing Clinton’s Something Lost, Something Gained: Reflections on Life, Love, and Liberty on Sept. 17.

According to the release, the book will depict Clinton “like you’ve never seen her before.”

Supreme Court upends long-standing precedent on power of federal regulators
Walter Bibikow/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The Supreme Court on Friday ruled to limit the power of federal regulatory agencies, upending a 40-year precedent widely known as the Chevron Doctrine that generally had courts show deference to agency experts in disputes over ambiguities in the law.

The 6-3 opinion was authored by Chief Justice John Roberts.

“Chevron is overruled,” Roberts wrote. “Courts must exercise their independent judgment in deciding whether an agency has acted within its statutory authority, as the [Administrative Procedure Act] requires.”

“Careful attention to the judgment of the Executive Branch may help inform that inquiry. And when a particular statute delegates authority to an agency consistent with constitutional limits, courts must respect the delegation, while ensuring that the agency acts within it,” Roberts continued. “But courts need not and under the APA may not defer to an agency interpretation of the law simply because a statute is ambiguous.”

Roberts clarified the court’s ruling was forward-looking and would not impact past cases that relied on the doctrine.

Justice Elena Kagan, in her dissent, defended the rule as being the “backdrop against which Congress, courts, and agencies—as well as regulated parties and the public—all have operated for decades.”

“It has been applied in thousands of judicial decisions,” Kagan wrote. “It has become part of the warp and woof of modern government, supporting regulatory efforts of all kinds—to name a few, keeping air and water clean, food and drugs safe, and financial markets honest. And the rule is right.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.