Biden rings the bell after completing course of radiation therapy for cancer
(WASHINGTON) — Former President Joe Biden has completed his current course of radiation therapy, a spokesperson told ABC News on Monday.
It’s unclear at this time if any additional radiation therapy will be needed, the spokesperson added.
A short video of the former president ringing a bell to signify the completion of his course of radiation was posted on Ashley Biden’s Instagram story, with the caption: “Rung the bell! Thank you to the incredible doctors, nurses, and staff at Penn Medicine. We are so grateful!”
It was reported on Oct. 11 that Biden had been undergoing radiation therapy in addition to hormone treatment. A source familiar with his treatment said Biden had begun radiation therapy a few weeks before it was reported.
The former president’s office in May announced his prostate cancer diagnosis, which has spread to his bones, noting that while it was an aggressive form, “the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management.”
Later in May, the former president told reporters his treatment was underway.
“It’s all a matter of taking a pill, one particular pill, for the next six weeks and then another one,” Biden said in May.
(WASHINGTON) — The U.S. Office of Special Counsel confirmed Saturday that it has opened an investigation into former Special Counsel Jack Smith and whether he violated the Hatch Act through his criminal investigations into President Donald Trump.
The investigation follows a referral from Republican Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas earlier this week that asked the OSC to investigate Smith for his investigative and prosecutorial activities prior to the 2024 election which Cotton argued were intended to harm Trump’s political prospects.
Both Smith and former Attorney General Merrick Garland repeatedly maintained prior to departing office that none of the actions taken in either the classified documents investigation or the probe of Trump’s efforts to subvert his 2020 election loss were driven by politics. Trump pleaded not guilty and denied all wrongdoing in both cases.
A spokesperson for Smith’s attorneys did not immediately respond to a request for comment Saturday on the OSC probe. Smith’s cases against Trump were dismissed following the 2024 election due to a longstanding Department of Justice policy prohibiting the prosecution of a sitting president.
The OSC is an independent agency that is not empowered to investigate criminal matters – it is separate from the Special Counsel post that Smith formerly served in under the Justice Department.
OSC primarily operates as an agency to assist government whistleblowers in reporting allegations of waste or wrongdoing, and also enforces the Hatch Act which places restrictions of government employees from engaging in partisan political activities.
It’s unclear what course of action the OSC would even have to take against Smith if its investigation did determine he violated the Hatch Act, given Smith is no longer a government employee.
While it could refer its findings to DOJ, the department has already publicly said that it is investigating Smith and other prosecutors who pursued Trump through its so-called “Weaponization Working Group” that is being led by former interim DC U.S. attorney Ed Martin.
The announcement of the investigation also comes as the administration has found itself under increased scrutiny over its handling of the release of filings relating to deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein — with top officials from across the administration appearing eager to change the subject.
(WASHINGTON) — A key Senate hearing from five years ago is the center of the federal probe into former FBI Director James Comey, sources told ABC News Thursday.
At least two exchanges he had with lawmakers on the Senate Judiciary Committee in September of 2020 are being scrutinized, according to sources familiar with the matter.
Prosecutors are investigating whether Comey, who appeared virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, lied when he affirmed prior congressional testimony that he never authorized leaks to the media, the sources said.
“On May 3rd, 2017, in this committee, Chairman Grassley asked you point blank, have you ever been an anonymous source in news reports about matters relating to the Trump investigation or the Clinton investigation? You responded under oath, ‘Never.’ He then asked you, ‘Have you ever authorized someone else at the FBI to be an anonymous source in news reports about the Trump investigation or the Clinton administration?’ You responded again under oath, ‘No.’ Now, as you know, Mr. McCabe, who works for you, has publicly and repeatedly stated that he leaked information to the Wall Street Journal and that you were directly aware of it and that you directly authorized it. Now, what Mr. McCabe is saying and what you testified to this committee cannot both be true. One or the other is false. Who’s telling the truth?” Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, asked Comey.
“I can only speak to my testimony. I stand by the testimony you summarized that I gave in May of 2017,” Comey responded.
“So your testimony is you’ve never authorized anyone to leak? And Mr. McCabe, if he says contrary, is not telling the truth, is that correct?” Cruz asked.
“Again, I’m not going to characterize Andy’s testimony, but mine is the same today,” Comey responded.
The federal prosecutors separately investigated an exchange between Comey and Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo, in which Comey said he could not recall a September 2016 intelligence document he had been sent.
Republicans said his response raises questions as to whether the investigation of Russia’s interference in the 2016 election was a result of a strategy pushed by Hillary Clinton’s campaign. Intelligence officials have raised doubts regarding the validity of that document.
On Wednesday, prosecutors determined they would be unable to convince a jury that Comey knowingly gave false testimony in either exchange.
While they informed President Donald Trump’s appointed U.S. attorney Lindsey Halligan of their determination in a memo on Monday, sources told ABC News that she still intends to press forward and seek an indictment of Comey.
(NEW YORK) — The California Supreme Court on Wednesday night denied a petition from Republican state legislators requesting that the court mandate lawmakers wait 30 days before taking any action on legislation that could put new congressional maps in front of voters in November.
“The petition for writ of mandate and application for stay are denied. Petitioners have failed to meet their burden of establishing a basis for relief at this time under California Constitution article IV, section 8,” the court wrote.
The plaintiffs, in a response first to ABC station KGO, said they would keep up the fight against the proposed legislation.
“Today’s Supreme Court decision is not the end of this fight,” State Sens. Tony Strickland and Suzette Martinez Valladares, Assemblyman Tri Ta and Assemblywoman Kathryn Sanchez wrote.
“Although the Court denied our petition, it did not explain the reason for its ruling. This means Governor Newsom and the Democrats’ plan to gut the voter-created Citizens Redistricting Commission, silence public input, and stick taxpayers with a $200+ million bill will proceed. … We will continue to challenge this unconstitutional power grab in the courts and at the ballot box. Californians deserve fair, transparent elections, not secret backroom deals to protect politicians.”
Meanwhile, the California legislature came one step closer on Wednesday to advancing Gov. Gavin Newsom’s redistricting legislative package, which calls for a November special election where voters will be asked to weigh in on proposed new Congressional maps.
Republicans clashed with Democrats again on Wednesday over questions around the price tag of the election, and the legislation is moving forward ahead of floor votes on Thursday without an official estimate on how much taxpayers will pay.
“No one has time to figure this out, where the money is going to come from,” Republican Assemblymember Dianne Dixon said at an appropriations committee hearing on Wednesday.
Millie Yan, an official with the California Department of Finance, told lawmakers, “This is a very developing issue that we will continue to look at as developments occur.” She said the secretary of state’s office will allocate money to counties.
Republicans continued to spar with Democrats over the pricetag in the committee meetings held on Wednesday.
Republican Assemblymember David Tangipa told the committee, “I haven’t gotten a single answer on how the money’s going to get there, how much money is actually needed, and where are the cost estimates? All I’m asking for is, can we do this, and do we have funds with a projected deficit next year?”
Democrats, however, doubled down. “If we’re talking about the cost of a special election versus the cost of our democracy, or the cost that Californians are already paying to subsidize this corrupt administration, those costs seem well worth paying in this moment,” Assemblymember Isaac Bryan said.
Assemblymember Buffy Wicks, who chairs the assembly appropriations committee, told KGO-TV’s Monica Madden that estimates for the election are $230 million, even as the Department of Finance says it’s still working on the numbers.
The legislation does not specifically include any estimate of total cost.
Republican legislators in California announced Wednesday that they are sending a letter to the U.S. Department of Justice and to the U.S. Attorneys representing California, calling for a potential federal investigation into who is behind the proposed new congressional maps in California and how they were constructed.
The letter, obtained by ABC station KGO-TV, alleges, based on local media reports, that some Democratic legislators drew maps to benefit themselves and may have conditioned their votes for the maps on getting districts drawn that could benefit them.
ABC News has not independently confirmed these reports.
In a press conference Wednesday morning in Sacramento, Assemblymember Carl Demaio framed Democratic efforts to redraw lines in California as corrupt.
“This corruption must end, and if it is not a decision of the politicians to back down, then perhaps we will need a federal investigation to force them to finally comply with their oath of office and with ethical conduct in compliance with federal laws,” Demaio said.
In response to being called corrupt, Democratic Senate President Pro Tempore Mike McGuire said in a statement to ABC News, “The hypocrisy of California Republican leaders is astounding. They are bowing to Donald Trump’s fight to rig the 2026 elections. California Republican leadership should focus their efforts on stopping Trump and Texas who started all of this, they are the real culprits here. In California’s plan, voters have the final say. This is about fairness.”
On Thursday morning, both the Assembly and Senate will gavel in to debate and vote on all three pieces of legislation, known as the “Election Rigging Response Act.”