Biden says he hopes Trump rethinks tariffs, is thankful for ‘peaceful transition’

US President Joe Biden speaks to reporters as he visits the Nantucket Fire Department in Nantucket, Massachusetts on November 28, 2024. Biden and family are in Nantucket, Massachusetts for the Thanksgiving holiday. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP)

(WASHINGTON) — President Joe Biden spent Thanksgiving morning giving back to first responders on Nantucket, while also taking time to give his thoughts on his successor’s threats to issue tariffs on Mexico, Canada and China.

Biden told reporters he hopes President-elect Donald Trump “rethinks” his Day 1 proposal, calling it a “counterproductive thing to do.”

“We have an unusual situation in America. We’re surrounded by the Pacific Ocean, the Atlantic Ocean, and the two allies: Mexico and Canada. And the last thing we need to do is screw up those relationships. I think we’ve got them in a good place,” Biden said Thursday.

Trump said this week that he plans to sign an executive order when he takes office on Jan. 20, 2025, that would charge Mexico and Canada with a 25% tariff on all products those nations send to the United States, in an effort to stop the flow of drugs entering the country and illegal border crossings.

He also vowed to charge China with an additional 10% tariff on top of any additional tariffs on products coming into the U.S., arguing the country wasn’t doing enough to stop the flow of illicit drugs.

Economists widely forecast that tariffs of this magnitude would increase prices paid by American shoppers, since importers typically pass along a share of the cost of those higher taxes to consumers.

Trump’s tariffs would cost the average U.S. household about $2,600 per year, according to an estimate from the Peterson Institute for International Economics.

With migrants being the central issue for Trump in threatening tariffs, Biden noted that illegal crossings are down considerably from what they were back when Trump was in office.

“There’s a lot more to do, but, I hope they reconsider,” he said on Thursday.

The president noted that with a thin GOP majority in Congress, there may have to be some “real compromise” in Trump’s agenda.

“I want to make sure this transition goes smoothly and all the talk of what he’s going to do and not do, I think there may be a little bit of internal reckoning on his part,” Biden said.

Despite the disagreements with Trump, Biden said he was thankful for his family and “for a peaceful transition,” adding that he’s “really thankful” to have secured a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hezbollah.

The president also said he spoke to all three Americans who were released from Chinese custody Wednesday.

“I’m happy they’re home,” he said.

Biden, who was joined by the first lady and his grandson Beau at a Nantucket firehouse, was asked what his message is to Americans worried about the future of the U.S. He told them to “remember who we are.”

The White House said the Bidens also called units from each branch of the military “to thank them and their families for their service to the country.”

Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris spent Thanksgiving morning with her family at DC Central Kitchen as part of a community service project.

Harris said she will be making a turkey, her “famous corn meal stuffing,” sweet potatoes, cranberry sauce, scalloped potatoes, string beans, Brussels sprouts, salad and rolls for dinner.

“Lots of carbs,” she said.

When asked by a reporter, “What’s next for you?” Harris joked, “Thanksgiving dinner,” and continued preparing collard greens.

Harris releases her medical report to give Trump’s health and advanced age new scrutiny
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Vice President Kamala Harris released a report with details about her health and medical history on Saturday, as the Harris team tries to place former President Donald Trump’s health and advanced age under new scrutiny.

Harris “remains in excellent health,” her physician, Dr. Joshua Simmons, said in a letter on Saturday. “She possesses the physical and mental resilience required to successfully execute the duties of the presidency, to include those as Chief Executive, Head of State and Commander in Chief.”

The doctor pointed to seasonal allergies and hives (urticaria) as a “notable” part of her health history. He also listed a number of over-the-counter medications used to improve her symptoms, which he said have never been “severe.”

Simmons details Harris’ most recent physical exam, which was in April 2024. He said the results were “unremarkable.” The doctor also said he found her routine bloodwork was “unremarkable,” though he noted that her Vitamin D levels were “in the insufficient range.”

Simmons also noted that the vice president has a family history of colon cancer. He detailed no other personal history of a number of conditions.

A senior Harris aide said they see the release of the vice president’s medical report as an opening to highlight how little is known about the health of 78-year-old Trump.

The most comprehensive details that are known of Trump’s health care are from a nearly 7-year-old report from his physician at the time following a physical exam. In that report, it was learned Trump had high cholesterol, was overweight and had rosacea, a benign skin disease.

Trump refused to release his medical records during his first campaign in 2016, and despite promising multiple times to release his medical records in this race, he’s not done so yet.

In response to ABC News’ requests concerning Trump’s medical records, his campaign is pointing to previous letters released by former White House physician Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, and Trump’s personal physician, Dr. Bruce Aronwald.

Jackson’s letters, released in July after the assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, describe in detail the former president’s ear injury but doesn’t detail Trump’s health conditions. In one of the two letters, Jackson wrote that he reviewed Trump’s medical records from Butler Memorial Hospital and said he was rapidly recovering from the injury.

Aronwald’s letter, released in November last year, said he conducted “several comprehensive examinations” and reported that his “overall health is excellent,” without providing any details.

“President Trump has voluntarily released updates from his personal physician, as well as detailed reports from Dr. Ronny Jackson who treated him after the first assassination attempt,” Trump campaign Communications Director Steven Cheung said. “All have concluded he is in perfect and excellent health to be Commander in Chief.”

Cheung added that Trump “has maintained an extremely busy and active campaign schedule unlike any other in political history, whereas Kamala Harris has been unable to keep up with the demands of campaigning and reveals on a daily basis she is wholly unqualified to be President of the United States.”

Not much was known about Harris’ health prior to this new report, either.

For example, in contrast to President Joe Biden, whose physician has issued memos following his routine physicals, no such reports have been made available for the vice president. Only her annual check-up in 2021 was announced by the White House, but results from that visit were not released.

The White House had also previously announced that Harris tested positive for COVID-19 in April 2022, for which she was treated with the drug Paxlovid.

Ahead of the release of Harris’ medical report, ABC News had also inquired about the records for Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Ohio Sen. JD Vance, Harris and Trump’s running mates, respectively.

This new move by Harris is a stark illustration of how the political baggage of advanced age has flipped.

Before he dropped out of the race for a second term, Biden’s age was an effortless battering ram for Trump and Republicans. The former president would attack his successor, America’s oldest president, as “sleepy Joe” “sick” and “weak.” But now it’s Harris, who is approximately two decades Trump’s junior, and her allies taking advantage of their opponent’s age.

Walz described Trump’s debate performance as “a nearly 80-year-old man shaking his fist at clouds;” former President Bill Clinton joked during his Democratic National Convention speech, “Two days ago I turned 78… and the only personal vanity I want to assert is I’m still younger than Donald Trump.”

Hours before the vice-presidential debate earlier this month, the Harris campaign rolled out a new ad taking aim at Trump, who, if he wins, would be the oldest person elected president, through Vance.

“He’s not just weird or dangerous,” a narrator says of Vance, “he could be a heartbeat away from the Oval Office.” The ad ends with clips of the former president appearing to slur his words.

Vance stands by Trump’s false claims about Venezuelan gangs in Aurora, Colorado
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

(DENVER) — GOP vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance is standing by former President Donald Trump’s false claims that Venezuelan gangs have invaded and conquered Aurora, Colorado.

Trump has repeatedly claimed that members of the Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang have “taken over” apartment complexes and “overrun” the city, as he did in a rally in the city on Friday.

Mike Coffman, the Republican mayor of Aurora, said Trump’s claims are “grossly exaggerated” and “have unfairly hurt the city’s identity and sense of safety.”

Asked by “This Week” co-anchor Martha Raddatz on Sunday if he supports Trump making those claims, Vance did not back down.

“Well, Martha, you just said the mayor said they were exaggerated. That means there’s got to be some element of truth here,” Vance said.”

Raddatz followed up with Vance, saying the issues in Aurora were limited to a handful of apartment complexes and that the mayor released a statement saying the city’s “dedicated police officers have acted on those concerns and will continue to do so.”

Vance responded, saying Democratic nominee Vice President Kamala Harris caused the issues in Aurora.

“Unfortunately, when you let people in by the millions, most of whom are unvetted, most of whom you don’t know who they really are, you’re going to have problems like this.”

“Kamala Harris, 94 executive orders that undid Donald Trump’s successful border policies. We knew this stuff would happen. Bragged about opening the border, and now we have the consequences, and we’re living with it. We can do so much better, but frankly, we’re not going to do better, Martha, unless Donald Trump calls this stuff out. I’m glad that he did.”

In the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, which devastated parts of states in the southeastern U.S., including Florida, North Carolina, and Georgia, Trump has falsely suggested that aid from FEMA meant for the hurricane was going to migrants and that the federal government is going out of their way to not help people in Republican areas.

Asked if he believed that true, Vance defended the president.

“What the President said is that fundamentally, FEMA aid is distracted by going to illegal migrants,” Vance responded. “We’ve got Republican congressmen who are on the ground who represent that area saying that they have to call the White House to get food and water to FEMA? I don’t, frankly, think there’s anything malicious going on here, Martha, but I do think that we’ve had an incompetent response to this particular crisis, particularly in Western North Carolina, which, to be fair, was hit harder than a lot of us expected it.”

Vance called the federal government’s response to the crisis incompetent, saying members of the military are still “trickling” into western North Carolina.

Raddatz pushed back against the false claims that the government is not assisting people in Republican areas and citing Pentagon officials who said that active duty troops were staged and ready to go before being called upon and were instantly out the door.

On Friday in Georgia, Vance said that the attorney general is the second-most important government role after the president.

Raddatz pressed Vance if Trump would go after his political opponents if he won another term.

“No, he was president for four years, and he didn’t go after his political opponents. You know, who did go after her political opponents? Kamala Harris, who has tried to arrest everything from pro-life activists to her political opponents,” Vance said.

To follow up, Raddatz told Vance that Trump has said in the past that those who have cheated will be prosecuted.

“Well, he said that people who violated our election laws will be prosecuted. I think that’s the administration of law,” Vance said. “He didn’t say people are going to go to jail because they disagree with me.”

Vance continues to refuse to acknowledge that Trump lost the 2020 election. In an interview with “This Week” earlier this year, Vance said he wouldn’t have certified the results of the 2020 race until states submitted pro-Trump electors.

Raddatz pressed Vance again on the 2020 election.

“In interview after interview, question after question, and in the debate, you refuse to say that Donald Trump lost the 2020 election,” Raddatz said. “So I’m just going to assume that if I ask you 50 times whether he lost the election, you would not acknowledge that he did. Is that correct?”

“Martha, you’ve you asked this question. I’ve been asked this question 10 times in the past couple of weeks. Of course, Donald Trump and I believe there were problems in 2020,” Vance said.

Pressed again by Raddatz, Vance replied, “I’ve said repeatedly I think the 2020 election had problems. You want to say rigged? You want to say he won? Use whatever vocabulary term you want.”

Johnson, GOP leaders take victory lap and say they’re ready for Day 1 under Trump
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Speaker Mike Johnson and top House Republicans took a victory lap as they returned to Washington on Tuesday on the heels of last week’s election, saying they are ready on Day 1 to work on President-elect Donald Trump’s agenda.

“It is a beautiful morning and it is a new day in America,” Johnson said from the Capitol steps surrounded by House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, Whip Tom Emmer and National Republican Congressional Committee Chair Rep. Richard Hudson.

Lawmakers are back for a lame-duck session that will require them to pass another government funding measure before a shutdown deadline of Dec. 20 and passing the annual defense bill, among other legislative priorities.

All eyes are also on Trump’s transition and what lies ahead with a potential Republican “trifecta” in the nation’s capital. Republicans won the White House and the Senate and are three seats away from clinching the House, according to ABC News projections, though House control has not yet been called.

Johnson said they were continuing to watch outstanding races, but expressed confidence that the chamber would remain in GOP control.

Republican leadership said their top priorities come January will be to lower costs, secure the border and project strength on the world stage in coordination with Trump.

“Last week, the American people delivered a mandate down to Washington that they want to fix the problems that have been plaguing families all across this country for the last three and a half years,” Scalise said.

Johnson argued they are better equipped to act now than they were in 2016, when Republicans similarly controlled the White House and Congress after Trump’s victory.

“We are prepared this time as we wind down the 118th Congress,” Johnson said. “We’ll be ready to take the ball and run in the 119th Congress.”

Though when asked about Trump’s pledge to eliminate the Department of Education, Johnson said he wasn’t ready to get into specifics of plans to reform individual departments or agencies.

Trump’s picks for his administration may cut into any GOP majority in the House and Senate. Sen. Marco Rubio is being considered for secretary of state, sources told ABC News. Rep. Elise Stefanik has been tapped for United Nations ambassadorRep Mike Waltz has also been asked to be national security adviser, ABC News reported.

Johnson said he doesn’t anticipate more members leaving to join Trump’s team and that “every vote will count” in the new Congress.

“President Trump and I have talked about this, multiple times a day for the last several days,” Johnson said. “We have an embarrassment of riches. We have a really talented Republican Congress … Many of them can serve in a important positions in the new administration. But President Trump fully understands, appreciates the math here and it’s just a numbers game.”

Johnson also confirmed reports that he is planning to spend the weekend at Mar-a-Lago with Trump to discuss Trump’s cabinet and the upcoming House agenda.

The speaker also said Trump expressed interest in coming to speak to Republicans on Capitol Hill on Wednesday when he is in Washington to meet with President Joe Biden.

“That would be a great meeting and moment for us all,” Johnson said. “There’s a lot of excitement, a lot of energy here. We’re really grateful for President Trump leaving it all on the field to get reelected.”

The speaker declined to back anyone in the Senate leadership race, saying all the candidates are his “favorite.” Senate Republicans are set to vote Wednesday, with three major contenders vying for the position: Sen. John Thune, Sen. John Cornyn and Sen. Rick Scott.

Trump has not endorsed a candidate, but made demands that whoever is chosen support recess appointments for federal vacancies.

