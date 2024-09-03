Biden says Netanyahu not doing enough to secure deal after 6 hostages killed
(WASHINGTON) — President Joe Biden, as he returned to the White House on Monday to meet with the U.S. hostage deal negotiating team, said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was not doing enough to secure an agreement.
Ahead of the Situation Room meeting with Vice President Kamala Harris and the negotiating team, Biden was asked if by a reporter, “Do you think it’s time Prime Minister Netanyahu to do more on this issue, do you think he’s doing enough?”
“No,” Biden replied, emphatically.
The president was also asked if he was planning to present a “final” proposed hostage deal to Israel and Hamas this week after months of tense negotiations have failed to reach to reach an agreement.
“We’re very close to that,” he said.
According to senior administration officials, President Biden is considering presenting Israel and Hamas a final proposal for a cease-fire and hostage deal in Gaza but nothing is definitive.
If the deal falls apart, there is a chance it could lead to the end of the U.S.-led negotiations, according to one of the officials.
Another senior official said that they all have a “sense of urgency and believe this negotiation needs to come to a close.”
Biden is deliberating whether the parties should continue hashing out the deal and its technical details, or if the U.S. should present a new proposal that bridges the gaps.
“President Biden expressed his devastation and outrage at the murder, and reaffirmed the importance of holding Hamas’s leaders accountable,” the White House said in a statement after the meeting.
“During the meeting, President Biden and Vice President Harris received an update from the U.S. negotiation team on the status of the bridging proposal outlined by the United States, Qatar, and Egypt,” the White House said. “They discussed next steps in the ongoing effort to secure the release of hostages, including continuing consultations with co-mediators Qatar and Egypt.”
As Biden returned to Washington to speak with his team, protests were unfolding in Tel Aviv calling for Prime Minister Netanyahu to accept a cease-fire and hostage-release deal with Hamas after six Israeli hostages were found dead in Gaza.
Netanyahu on Sunday said efforts to free hostages are ongoing and blamed Hamas for refusing “to conduct real negotiations.”
“He who murders hostages does not want a deal,” Netanyahu said in a recorded statement as he faced pressure to address Israelis.
Hamas, meanwhile, said it was Israel who “evading reaching a ceasefire agreement.”
Ninety-seven Israeli hostages remain in Gaza, including seven Americans, three of whom are confirmed to be dead.
On Monday, the funeral procession is being held for Hersh Goldberg-Polin in Jerusalem. The 23-year-old was at a music festival in south Israel celebrating his birthday on Oct. 7 when he was taken hostage by Hamas.
President Biden said he was “devastated and outraged” after Israel Defense Forces recovered the six killed hostages, including Goldberg-Polin.
“I have gotten to know his parents, Jon and Rachel. They have been courageous, wise, and steadfast, even as they have endured the unimaginable,” Biden said. “They have been relentless and irrepressible champions of their son and of all the hostages held in unconscionable conditions. I admire them and grieve with them more deeply than words can express.”
ABC News’ Victoria Beaulé contributed to this report.
(WASHINGTON) — President Joe Biden’s decision to drop out of the 2024 presidential race on Sunday came after heavy pressure from congressional Democrats, including Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and more than 30 House lawmakers.
Biden, 81, has resisted calls to step aside that grew almost daily following his poor performance in his June 27 debate with former President Donald Trump and persistent questions about his age and mental fitness.
His decision comes just a few months before the Nov. 5 election.
Here’s how the news is developing:
Harris thanks Biden for leadership, putting country first
In a statement announcing her candidacy for president, Vice President Kamala Harris thanked President Joe Biden for his “extraordinary leadership.”
“I thank Joe Biden for his extraordinary leadership as President of the United States and for his decades of service to our country. His remarkable legacy of accomplishment is unmatched in modern American history, surpassing the legacy of many Presidents who have served two terms in office,” Harris said.
“With this selfless and patriotic act, President Biden is doing what he has done throughout his life of service: putting the American people and our country above everything else,” Harris said.
Biden endorsed Harris after announcing his exit on Sunday, saying choosing her as his running mate in 2020 was the “best decision I’ve ever made.”
“Over the past year, I have traveled across the country, talking with Americans about the clear choice in this momentous election. And that is what I will continue to do in the days and weeks ahead. I will do everything in my power to unite the Democratic Party—and unite our nation—to defeat Donald Trump and his extreme Project 2025 agenda,” Harris said.
Former Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney calls Biden’s decision ‘courageous’
In a post on X, former Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney — a Republican and frequent critic of former President Donald Trump — praised Biden’s decision to leave the race as “courageous.”
“The framers of our Constitution knew that our republic would endure only if our presidents have the character and honor to put duty ahead of self interest,” Cheney wrote. “President Biden deserves our gratitude for his decades of service to our nation and for his courageous decision today.”
Nevada Sen. Jacky Rosen weighs in on Biden’s exit from 2024 race
Democratic Sen. Jacky Rosen, from the key battleground state of Nevada, shared a statement on President Biden departing from the 2024 election on Sunday.
“President Biden has served our country in public office with dignity and integrity for decades,” Rosen said, adding, “I thank President Biden for his leadership and respect his decision not to seek reelection.”
“There is still a lot more work to do on behalf of Nevadans to lower costs, create more opportunity, and defend our fundamental freedoms,” Rosen said.
Rosen noticeably did not endorse Vice President Kamala Harris in her statement Sunday.
Vice President Kamala Harris says she intends to seek nomination for president
Vice President Kamala Harris has announced she intends to run for president in 2024, hours after President Joe Biden said he will be dropping out of the race.
“I am honored to have the President’s endorsement and my intention is to earn and win this nomination,” Harris said in a statement Sunday.
“We have 107 days until Election Day. Together, we will fight. And together, we will win,” Harris said.
Planned Parenthood, pro-abortion rights groups cheer on Harris
Planned Parenthood and other pro-abortion rights groups are cheering on Vice President Kamala Harris, saying she will “fight like hell” for abortion rights. Harris has led the charge under Biden’s presidency with abortion rights, a major issue in the 2024 election.
“As we have navigated this public health crisis, Vice President Harris has kept the needs and experiences of patients and providers front and center. She’s the first Vice President to visit a Planned Parenthood health center — and we know that she will continue to fight like hell to rebuild a fundamental right that was stripped away,” Planned Parenthood said in a statement Sunday.
“President Biden and Vice President Harris’ record when it comes to protecting our reproductive freedoms and abortion access is unquestionable — these last two years, they have been the strongest, steadiest voice in the post-Dobbs storm,” Planned Parenthood said.
Biden told senior team one minute before announcement
President Joe Biden told his senior team that he had changed his mind about staying in the race one minute before going public, a source told ABC News.
Biden told his team at 1:45 pm on Sunday, and posted his announcement to the public at 1:46 pm, the source said.
As recently as Saturday night, according to the source, Biden’s message had still been “full speed ahead.”
Amy Klobuchar backs Kamala Harris
Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., told ABC News she is backing Vice President Kamala Harris for president in the 2024 election.
“I worked with her in the Senate for years and we became closer friends even when we ran against each other,” Klobuchar said.
Klobuchar said President Joe Biden chose “the honorable path” by dropping out.
“President Biden has served with integrity and delivered results that will strengthen our country for generations to come. He passed historic legislation investing in our infrastructure, manufacturing and lowering the cost of prescription drugs. I am deeply grateful for his service, dedication, and commitment to our country and our democracy,” Klobuchar said.
Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson calls for open convention
Marianne Williamson is throwing her hat back in the 2024 presidential election ring after President Joe Biden exited the race Sunday.
“The nomination of a new Democratic candidate must be opened to a genuinely democratic process at an open convention,” Williamson told ABC News in a statement.
“No one should simply be anointed to the position of nominee; all candidates must be heard and their agendas explored,” Williamson said, seemingly referencing Biden’s endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris.
“Our party’s basic first principle is democracy,” Williamson continued, adding, “We cannot save our democracy without practicing it ourselves.”
“I look forward to taking my message to the American people, and convincing Democratic delegates, that I am the best candidate to take us to victory in November,” Williamson said.
Obama lauds Biden as ‘a patriot of the highest order,’ no mention of Harris
In a statement, former President Barack Obama lauded President Joe Biden for his decades of service and decision to leave the race. He did not mention Vice President Kamala Harris in the statement.
“Joe Biden has been one of America’s most consequential presidents, as well as a dear friend and partner to me,” Obama wrote. “Today, we’ve also been reminded — again — that he’s a patriot of the highest order.”
Obama praised Biden’s “outstanding track record” in office and how he “has never backed down from a fight.”
“For him to look at the political landscape and decide that he should pass the torch to a new nominee is surely one of the toughest in his life. But I know he wouldn’t make this decision unless he believed it was right for America,” he wrote. “It’s a testament to Joe Biden’s love of country — and a historic example of a genuine public servant once again putting the interests of the American people ahead of his own that future generations of leaders will do well to follow.”
Obama said he has “extraordinary confidence that the leaders of our party will be able to create a process from which an outstanding nominee emerges.”
“For now, Michelle and I just want to express our love and gratitude to Joe and Jill for leading us so ably and courageously during these perilous times — and for their commitment to the ideals of freedom and equality that this country was founded on,” he wrote.
Elizabeth Warren says Kamala Harris is ready take on Trump
Ahead of President Joe Biden’s announcement that he dropped out of the 2024 presidential election, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., had voiced her support for Vice President Kamala Harris.
“If President Biden decides to step back, we have Vice President Kamala Harris, who is ready to step up, to unite the party, to take on Donald Trump, and to win in November,” Warren said.
Trump says next Democratic candidate will be ‘more of the same’
Former President Donald Trump is rallying against the Democratic Party Sunday, following the announcement President Joe Biden is leaving the 2024 race.
“Crooked Joe Biden is the Worst President, by far, in the History of our Nation. He has done everything possible to destroy our Country,” Trump said in a statement on TruthSocial.
“Whoever the Left puts up now will just be more of the same,” Trump continued.
Trump’s campaign also released a statement Sunday, calling out Vice President Kamala Harris by name, after Biden endorsed her as the next Democratic pick.
“Kamala Harris is just as much of joke as Biden is,” the campaign said, adding, “Harris will be even WORSE for the people of our Nation than Joe Biden. Harris has been the Enabler in Chief for Crooked Joe this entire time. They own each other’s records, and there is no distance between the two.”
Donors, delegates relieved Biden dropped out, but split on Harris
Democratic delegates and donors are say they are “relieved” and “thrilled” that President Biden has made the decision to step down, but they are divided on the best path forward.
“No one I know wants a coronation. In fact, Kamala will be stronger to go through a mini primary and we need to have an alternative or two,” one key donor told ABC News.
“We need to put best ticket together and let delegates vote,” the donor added. “Not sure it’ll happen but we are trying.”
Another delegate and donor told ABC News they are fully behind Harris.
“Now big donor money will start flowing again. His selfless act will save our republic,” a second donor said.
Biden and Harris spoke ahead of the president’s decision to leave 2024 race
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris spoke on Sunday, ahead of Biden’s decision to end his bid for reelection and endorse Harris to be the next Democratic pick.
“Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year,” Biden wrote in a statement on X.
Sen. Cory Booker expresses ‘profound gratitude’ to Biden
In a statement on X, Sen. Cory Booker expressed his “profound gratitude” to Biden following news that he would end his reelection campaign.
“I cannot overstate the gravity of the noble and history-making decision that President Biden just made. The feeling that I have right now is one of profound gratitude,” Booker wrote. “I am grateful that Joe Biden has been a friend, the most dedicated of public servants, and an extraordinary president.”
“I am grateful that we have a president whose patriotism and love of country drove him to run and win against demagoguery in 2020, and who now, because of that same fierce love and devotion to his fellow Americans, has decided to be the bridge to a new generation of leaders,” he wrote.
Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer weighs in on Biden’s decision
Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer praised President Biden’s legacy and said he “put the country, his party, and our future first” with his decision Sunday.
“Joe, today shows you are a true patriot and great American,” he said.
Schumer’s statement comes days after sources told ABC News that Schumer privately urged Biden to drop out of the race.
Schumer had a blunt conversation with Biden, sources said, making the case it would be best if Biden dropped out of the 2024 presidential race.
Sen. Bernie Sanders says Biden has served with ‘honor and dignity’
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders reacted to Biden’s decision to end his bid for reelection on Sunday.
“Joe Biden has served our country with honor and dignity,” Sanders wrote in a statement on X.
“As the first president to ever walk on a picket line with striking workers, he has been the most pro-working class president in modern American history,” Sanders continued.
Sanders ran against Biden for the Democratic nomination in the 2020 presidential race.
“Thank you, Mr. President, for all you’ve done,” Sanders wrote.
Biden ‘patriotic American who has always put our country first’: Pelosi
Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi called President Joe Biden “a patriotic American who has always put our country first.”
“His legacy of vision, values and leadership make him one of the most consequential Presidents in American history. With love and gratitude to President Biden for always believing in the promise of America and giving people the opportunity to reach their fulfillment,” Pelosi said in a statement Sunday.
“God blessed America with Joe Biden’s greatness and goodness,” Pelosi said.
Bill and Hillary Clinton endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for president
Bill and Hillary Clinton endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president, saying in a statement that they would “fight with everything we’ve got” to elect her.
“We are honored to join the President in endorsing Vice President Harris and will do whatever we can to support her,” they wrote.
DNC Chair Jaime Harrison says party will announce next steps in nomination
Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison said the Democratic Party will be soon announcing next steps and the path forward for the nomination process for the 2024 presidential candidate.
“As we move forward to formally select our Party’s nominee, our values as Democrats remain the same — lowering costs, restoring freedom, protecting the rights of all people, and saving our democracy from the threat of dictatorship. We have and will continue to make this case to the American people,” Harrison said in a statement Sunday.
Harrison also thanked Biden for “the unparalleled progress he has delivered over the last four years.”
“We will honor that legacy, and the decision that he has made today, through a firm commitment to nominating and electing a Democratic president this November who will carry that torch into the next four years,” Harrison said.
Biden-Harris staff was caught off guard by decision to step down: Sources
Staff members who work for both President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris had no indication Biden had made his decision to step down from the 2024 race, sources told ABC News.
The administration’s staff was not aware, even as his letter was being distributed, sources said.
Pete Buttigieg commends Biden for prioritizing ‘what is best for our country’
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who ran against Biden in 2020, commended President Biden’s decision to leave the race in a post on X.
“Joe Biden has earned his place among the best and most consequential presidents in American history,” he wrote. “I am so proud to serve under his leadership, and thankful for his unwavering focus on what is best for our country.”
Former DNC Chair Donna Brazile backs Harris, predicts she will be nominee
Former DNC Chair Donna Brazile is backing Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 election and predicted she would be the nominee, but left open the possibility of an open convention that would land her the nomination.
“Part A was Biden-Harris. Part B was Harris and her running mate. Part C would likely be an open convention” where Harris would likely prevail, Brazile, an ABC News contributor, told ABC News Live.
Harris has not yet said whether she will be running for president.
“She would be and is the strongest candidate,” Brazile said.
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer praises Biden as a ‘great public servant’
After Biden’s announcement that he would end his reelection campaign, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer praised him in a post on X.
“President Biden is a great public servant who knows better than anyone what it takes to defeat Donald Trump,” she wrote. “His remarkable work to lower prescription drug costs, fix the damn roads, bring supply chains home, address climate change, and ensure America’s global leadership over decades will go down in history.”
“My job in this election will remain the same: doing everything I can to elect Democrats and stop Donald Trump, a convicted felon whose agenda of raising families’ costs, banning abortion nationwide, and abusing the power of the White House to settle his own scores is completely wrong for Michigan,” she wrote.
‘A good day for the Democratic Party,’ Sen. Heitkamp says
Minutes after President Joe Biden announced he was stepping down from the 2024 presidential race, former North Dakota Sen. Heidi Heitkamp said that while she considers Biden an ally and a friend, Sunday is “a good day for the Democratic Party.”
Heitkamp called his decision “a sacrifice he is making for the country.”
“He has served this country so ably, it can’t have been easy,” Heitkamp said, in an interview on ABC News Live.
Biden endorses Vice President Kamala Harris
After announcing he would exit the 2024 race, President Joe Biden has endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president.
In a message on X, Biden called picking Harris as his running mate in 2020 the “best decision” he has made.
“My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term,” he wrote. “My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made.”
“Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year,” he wrote. “Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this.”
Biden says he’ll ‘stand down’ from 2024 election
President Joe Biden has announced he is stepping down from the 2024 presidential race.
Biden made the announcement on Sunday, saying in a statement, “It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President. And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term.”
The president said he will address the nation later this week with more details about his decision.
(WASHINGTON) — Even as many Democrats lawmakers call for President Joe Biden to exit the race after his poor debate performance last Thursday, a growing number of wealthy Democratic donors — whose money Biden is relying on to bolster his fight against former President Donald Trump — are publicly sounding the alarm on his ability to lead the ticket.
An Arizona donor, who asked to remain anonymous, gave about $25,000 to Biden last year and planned on holding a fundraiser for the president in March or April. While they told ABC News they “struggled” in the spring to get other donors onboard, they face an even great challenge now.
“We had been talking to [Biden’s] team about doing a fundraiser, but I cooled off on it. I struggled to get other people involved,” the donor said. “People were not bullish on Biden. Now, it is a ‘hell no.'”
“Trying to get to a million at this point is not going to happen,” the donor added, referencing the politically precarious post-debate environment Biden finds himself in.
Many donors may be looking at Biden’s public appearances and interviews to help make a determination about how they will move forward. Biden will have a critical opportunity when he has a sit-down interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos on Friday. The first excerpts will air on “World News Tonight” and then the interview will be broadcast in its entirety in a prime-time ABC network special on Friday evening at 8 p.m. ET.
The donor from Arizona, a critical battleground state, said Democrats should turn to Vice President Kamala Harris to lead the ticket in November’s election.
“I was going to give another 10-15 grand. It’s sad. I don’t want to — Trump to win, but I think the Democratic Party needs a better strategy to take place to defeat Trump,” the donor said. “I don’t know if the existing strategy is the right one. Kamala Harris should take his place. Introducing a new person at this point doesn’t make sense.”
This donor is not alone. Deep-pocketed donors that have supported Biden before are expressing their concerns with the president continuing on and their reluctance to fork over more cash to his campaign.
Marty Dolan Marty Dolan, a former banker and executive who ran and lost in the New York congressional primary against Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez earlier this year, questioned the party’s confidence in Biden during an interview on CNN on Friday morning.
“I think our job as a party is to nominate somebody who can do the job for what’s going to be four and a half years … the simple question that the Democratic leadership has to ask is: are we nominating somebody that has the confidence of the party and the country to do the job for another four and a half years,” Dolan asked. “And I think when you ask the question that way, it sort of leads you to the answer.”
Pressed on what that answer is, Dolan said, “I don’t believe Biden has the confidence of the party and the country that he can lead the country for another four and a half years,” adding that he believes the next steps need to be about more than just “getting through one night or getting — you know, just kind of creeping across the — the deadline to the election.”
Dolan did not indicate if he would be pausing any donations to the campaign or to the Democratic Party. According to Federal Elections Commissions filings, he donated more than $5,000 to the Biden campaign and $3,400 to the Democratic National Committee in April; USA TODAY reported that he attended a major fundraiser for Biden that month and bought four tickets.
Reed Hastings Reed Hastings, who helped found Netflix almost three decades ago, along with his wife, donated more than $20 million to support the Democratic Party over the last few years. Most of their donations have gone to super PACs meant to help House and Senate Democrats, according to FEC filings.
In an email to the New York Times he said, “Biden needs to step aside to allow a vigorous Democratic leader to beat Trump and keep us safe and prosperous,” the Times reported.
Mark Cuban Billionaire investor, Dallas Mavericks minority owner and “Shark Tank” host Mark Cuban told CNN last Saturday he wants to see polling to “find out if there are any potential replacements” who could outperform Trump in a hypothetical matchup.
Earlier in the 2024 race, Cuban voted for former U.N. ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley during the Republican primary. But, he later attended a Biden fundraiser in Dallas in March “to show … support” to Biden, he said.
Abigail Disney CNBC reported on Thursday that Abigail Disney, a philanthropist and filmmaker who is a granddaughter of the Walt Disney Company’s co-founder Roy Disney, said in a statement to CNBC on Thursday that she will stop donating to the Democratic Party until Biden leaves the race. (Abigail Disney is not involved with the Walt Disney Company, which is the parent company of ABC News.)
In a statement to CNBC, Abigail Disney wrote, “I intend to stop any contributions to the party unless and until they replace Biden at the top of the ticket. This is realism, not disrespect. Biden is a good man and has served his country admirably, but the stakes are far too high. If Biden does not step down the Democrats will lose. Of that I am absolutely certain. The consequences for the loss will be genuinely dire.”
Disney also praised Harris, indicating to CNBC that she could serve as a strong replacement nominee: “If Democrats would tolerate any of her perceived shortcomings even one tenth as much as they have tolerated Biden’s (and let’s not kid ourselves about where race and gender figure in that inequity) and if Democrats can find a way to stop quibbling and rally around her, we can win this election by a lot.”
According to Federal Elections Commissions filings, Disney donated $50,000 to the Democratic-leaning Jane Fonda Climate PAC in April and in the fall donated to groups such as Forward Majority PAC and Rep. Katie Porter’s Senate campaign.
Barry Diller Barry Diller, billionaire chairman of IAC — an internet media and publishing company — and husband of designer Diane von Fürstenberg, was asked by The Anker if he’s still holding firm with the Biden campaign. He replied simply, “No.”
According to FEC Filings, Diller maxed out with a $6,600 contribution to the Biden campaign in 2023, and gave $100,000 to the president and the Democratic Party’s joint super PAC for the general election.
(WASHINGTON) — After more than three years supporting President Joe Biden’s policy agenda as his deputy, Vice President Kamala Harris must articulate her own agenda for her presidential campaign — and the first term that could follow.
Since Biden announced on Sunday that he was leaving the 2024 race, Harris has secured commitments from enough delegates to become the presumptive nominee if they all honor their commitment when voting, according to ABC News reporting.
Now Harris — who ran well to the left of Biden during her unsuccessful presidential primary campaign in 2020, but has since become a loyal advocate of the administration’s policies — is taking on the challenge of establishing her own path forward and stance on key issues that matter most to voters as the November election approaches.
Her 2020 platform and some remarks from during her vice presidency offer a glimpse of a Harris presidency that could prove more progressive than Biden’s in several key areas.
Israel-Gaza
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed a joint session of Congress on Wednesday, with Harris — who, as vice president, customarily presides over such proceedings — noticeably absent.
While Harris’ team has said her absence is merely the result of a scheduling conflict and the vice president will meet one-on-one with Netanyahu later this week, she has in recent months signaled that she may take a more stern approach to Israel’s war with Hamas in Gaza.
In the wake of the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel, Harris was initially a strong supporter of Israel’s right to defend itself against Hamas — knocking down a suggestion that the Biden administration might condition aid to the country in November, saying “we are not going to create any conditions on the support that we are giving Israel to defend itself.”
But by December, Harris began wading deeper into Middle Eastern diplomacy during a trip to Dubai for a United Nations climate conference where she also met with leaders from the region. During the trip, she took a more forceful tone with Israel than many other senior administration officials had done at the time, declaring “too many innocent Palestinians have been killed” and saying the administration believes “Israel must do more to protect innocent civilians.”
In a March address in Selma, Alabama, marking the anniversary of Bloody Sunday, Harris called out Israel again — saying its government “must do more to significantly increase the flow of aid — no excuses” and calling on Israel to open border crossings and ensure humanitarian workers were not targeted.
In an interview published earlier this month in The Nation, Harris said young Americans protesting the war in Gaza are “showing exactly what the human emotion should be” and that while she “absolutely rejects” some of their statements, she understands “the emotion behind it.”
And she’s been vocal in her support of an at least temporary cease-fire, saying during her March speech in Selma that “given the immense scale of suffering in Gaza, there must be an immediate cease-fire” for at least six weeks.
Harris doesn’t have a long-standing relationship with Netanyahu in the same way Biden does, but she met with Israel’s Benny Gantz at the White House while he was serving on the country’s war cabinet in March. She also met with Israel’s President Isaac Herzog earlier this year on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.
Abortion
Already the administration’s lead messenger on the central campaign issue of abortion rights, Harris has been consistently more boldly outspoken on the issue than Biden.
Before running for president in 2020, she went after crisis pregnancy centers as California attorney general and went viral for a line of questioning with then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, where she pressed him to name a single law that polices what men can do with their bodies.
Her 2020 platform included a proposal to pass a Reproductive Rights Act that would have taken affirmative steps to enforce Roe v. Wade, which the Supreme Court later overruled in 2022.
Since the Supreme Court’s decision affecting Roe, Harris has toured the country as bans went into place. She made history by being the first vice president to ever visit an abortion clinic in March — a move that demonstrated how loudly supportive of abortion rights she is — and delivered a fiery speech on then-GOP presidential candidate Ron Desantis’ home turf in Florida this spring when a six-week ban went into effect there.
She made it clear in her first rally on Tuesday that abortion rights would continue to be a central issue for her as a presidential candidate.
“We who believe in reproductive freedom will fight for a woman’s right to choose because one does not have to abandon their faith or deeply held beliefs to agree the government should not be telling her what to do,” Harris said in a rally in Indiana on Wednesday, addressing the Zeta Phi Beta sorority.
That’s not to say Biden didn’t also make abortion rights a central tenet of his administration and campaign, said Mary Ziegler, a professor of law at University of California, Davis and abortion historian. However, she said, he was constrained by generational and religious differences that made Harris “the much more effective, passionate messenger on reproductive issues.”
Should Harris win in November, “I think there would be some differences in substance, really significant differences in tone, and then, maybe or maybe not, differences in outcome,” Ziegler said.
Outcomes — such as codifying Roe vs. Wade into law, going even further to also protect birth control or in-vitro fertilization, or pursuing further legal challenges to protect abortion rights — would depend primarily on how Democrats perform down the ballot in November and whether Harris has the opportunity to confirm any more justices to the Supreme Court.
Health care
In her remarks to campaign staff Monday, Harris said that her campaign will “fight to build a nation where every person has affordable health care.”
The Medicare for All plan that Harris proposed in 2020 would have covered all medically necessary services, including emergency room visits, doctor visits, vision, dental, hearing aids, mental health and substance use disorder treatment, and comprehensive reproductive health care services. The plan had a 10-year transition period.
Under Harris’ plan, Americans would have had a choice between the public Medicare for All plan and plans from private insurers that would have had to adhere to strict Medicare requirements on costs and benefits.
To pay for the program, she proposed charging an additional premium to households making above $100,000 per year, with a higher income threshold for those in higher-cost-of-living areas.
In 2020, Biden called for a less ambitious “Medicare for all who want it” public option plan. However, according to Roll Call, he hasn’t mentioned that public option since December of 2020 — before he took office.
Biden also previously suggested he would veto a Medicare for All bill, arguing that it would raise taxes for the middle class.
But the vice president’s past policy differences with Biden may not mean all that much for a Harris presidency.
“I wouldn’t expect it to change at all [from Biden’s agenda],” David Barker, a professor of government at American University, said. “Until there’s some indication that that’s politically realistic, I don’t think anybody’s going to even try.”
Barker added that smaller changes, similar to the $35 price cap on insulin for seniors on Medicare in the Inflation Reduction Act, is “the way they’ll continue” in a Harris administration.
Criminal justice
While Harris faced sharp criticism from the left during the 2020 primary for her background as a prosecutor, her platform that year contained a slate of ambitious reforms to the criminal justice system aimed at ending mass incarceration and fighting racial inequities.
Harris’ platform advocated to legalize marijuana and expunge some marijiuana-related convictions; end cash bail and mandatory minimums; eliminate the sentencing disparity between crack and powder cocaine; and stop the use of private prisons and the death penalty.
Her criminal justice plan also sought to increase the Department of Justice’s oversight of police departments and limit them from acquiring certain kinds of military equipment. In a clip that has been circulated by Republicans, she also advocated for restoring the right of formerly-incarcerated people to vote and automatically expunging non-serious, non-violent offenses after five years.
The Biden administration’s most significant action on criminal justice came when it took action on marijuana, reducing federal criminal penalties for offenses relating to the drug and pardoning those with criminal charges for simple possession of marijuana.
While Harris’ 2020 platform went well beyond Biden’s on criminal justice, her recent remarks make no indication that it will be a major theme of her campaign. The issue went unmentioned in her speech at the campaign’s Wilmington, Delaware, headquarters on Monday.