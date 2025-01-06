Biden to block all future oil drilling in 625 million acres of US oceans

(WASHINGTON) — President Joe Biden is making a sweeping move to ban all future offshore oil and natural gas drilling on America’s East and West coasts, the Eastern Gulf of Mexico and Alaska’s North Bering Sea.

“My decision reflects what coastal communities, businesses, and beachgoers have known for a long time: that drilling off these coasts could cause irreversible damage to places we hold dear and is unnecessary to meet our nation’s energy needs. It is not worth the risks,” Biden said in a statement announcing the decision.

According to the White House fact sheet, this move blocks drilling in more than 625 million acres of U.S. oceans.

The fact sheet adds that Biden took those actions under “Section 12(a) of the Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act” and adds that his actions “have no expiration date, and prohibit all future oil and natural gas leasing” in the designated areas.

“We do not need to choose between protecting the environment and growing our economy, or between keeping our ocean healthy, our coastlines resilient, and the food they produce secure and keeping energy prices low. Those are false choices,” Biden added.

The fact sheet says that after this sweeping move, “Biden will have conserved more lands and waters than any other U.S. president in history.”

The action comes as President-elect Donald Trump continually made his “drill, baby, drill” promise on the campaign trail, vowing to unlock America’s drilling capabilities in an effort to lower energy costs for Americans.

But the law Biden used, the Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act, was written so a presidential action under its authority is permanent, differing from other executive actions. If the Trump administration were to attempt to reverse Biden’s actions, Congress would likely have to change the law.

David Hogg is running for DNC vice chair: First on ABC
(WASHINGTON) — David Hogg, gun control activist, March for our Lives co-founder and Parkland school shooting survivor, is running for vice chair of the Democratic National Committee, ABC News has learned.

“I think this role is a great way of, for one, bringing newer voices into the Democratic Party,” Hogg told ABC News. “I just want to be one of several of those voices to help represent young people and also, more than anything, make sure that we’re standing up to the consulting class that increasingly the Democratic Party is representing instead of the working class.”

The DNC offers four opportunities to serve in a vice chair capacity — three general vice chairperson roles and one vice chairperson for civic engagement and voter participation.At 24, Hogg is considerably younger than the declared candidates for DNC chair, notable after Vice President Kamala Harris’ pitched herself as a “new generation of leadership” during her presidential bid.

In the days leading up to the initial March for Our Lives, the student-run nonprofit March for Our Lives was formed to combat gun violence.

During his gap year before attending Harvard University, Hogg campaigned for many Democrats in the 2018 midterm elections, and last year launched the progressive PAC Leaders We Deserve to elect younger lawmakers. Hogg was also a vocal supporter of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s vice presidential bid.

Hogg believes that Democrats did a poor job of communicating their message in the last election in a way that truly resonated with voters, among several other missteps. He also wants to see the party take more direct accountability — and says he finds the shrugged-off complacency from others in his party that they “did their best” is “unacceptable.”

“We need to realize that we are increasingly the party of sycophants,” he said. “We are just surrounding ourselves with people who tell us what we want to hear instead of what instead of what we need to hear, we’re increasingly surrounding ourselves with paid political consultants that no that are letting what donors say to them guide their talking points.”

Hogg suggested that an outside group briefs the committee on the pitfalls of their election strategy. But he also wants to be solution-oriented, and part of his pitch is his ability to uniquely communicate in spaces where Democrats have struggled to transform momentum into actual votes: online.

More than half of young men under 30 voted for President-elect Donald Trump in November, a major increase from 2020. Hogg, himself a member of Gen Z, wants to meet these men where they are and cites Harris not doing Joe Rogan’s podcast prior to the election as a major missed opportunity.

While these young men shifted away from Harris in unanticipated margins, Hogg says Democrats’ losses this election are bigger than just one voting bloc — and hopes that extreme candor and commitments to those groups will not only rebuild but expand the party.

“What really bothers me is, we say to people all the time, ‘Who’s to blame for this election?’ It’s young people, it’s X minority group… but really, who’s to blame for this? It’s us. It’s us. Ultimately, we failed to communicate, and we failed to have a broader strategy within the party to make sure that we were telling the president what he needed to hear, rather than what he wanted to hear, which was that he needed to drop out.”

Mayorkas, Wray draw bipartisan fire for declining to testify in public at threats hearing
(WASHINGTON) — Top officials from the FBI and Department of Homeland Security on Thursday drew bipartisan fire for declining to testify in public at a Senate hearing on “worldwide threats” and instead offering to testify in a classified setting.

Both Democrats and Republicans on the Senate Homeland Security Committee expressed anger at what they called Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and FBI Director Christopher Wray’s “refusal” to testify in public.

“In a shocking departure from the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee’s longstanding tradition of transparency and oversight of the threats facing our nation, for the first time in more than 15 years, the Homeland Security and FBI Director have refused to appear before the Committee to provide public testimony at our annual hearing on Threats to the Homeland,” Chairman Gary Peters, a Michigan Democrat, said in a statement.

Peters said it was “their choice” to not provide public testimony for the American people.

“Americans deserve transparency, public answers about the threats we face,” Peters said.

Sen. Josh Hawley, a Missouri Republican, went a step further and said he “looked forward to Director Wray’s resignation.”

“This is Mayorkas & Wray giving the middle finger to the American people,” he tweeted.

While it wasn’t immediately clear specifically why they declined to testify in public, a Homeland Security spokesperson said in a statement that Mayorkas has appeared before Congress more than 30 times.

“DHS and the FBI have offered to the Committee a classified briefing to discuss the threats to the Homeland in detail, providing the Committee with the information it needs to conduct its work in the months ahead,” a the spokesperson said in a statement. “DHS and the FBI already have shared with the Committee and other Committees, and with the American public, extensive unclassified information about the current threat environment, including the recently published Homeland Threat Assessment.”

The FBI said in a statement they’ve “repeatedly” showed their commitment to being transparent with the American people.

“We remain committed to sharing information about the continuously evolving threat environment facing our nation and the extraordinary work the men and women of the FBI are doing — here at home and around the world — to protect the American people and uphold the Constitution of the United States,” according to an FBI statement. “FBI leaders have testified extensively in public settings about the current threat environment and believe the Committee would benefit most from further substantive discussions and additional information that can only be provided in a classified setting.”

FBI command post ‘triaging’ election threats to share with state and local partners
Since Nov. 1, an FBI command post has been operating 24/7 and will continue to for at least nine days to to ensure the election is safe and secure.

“This command post is an opportunity for us to bring people together, all the different subject matter experts here in the FBI at headquarters and in the field, and we bring in our partners so the intelligence and threats that come in, and we can disseminate that information to the key partners, which is state and local officials around the United States,” said Jim Barnacle, deputy assistant director of the FBI’s Criminal Investigative Division.

The command post is staffed with 80 people from more than a dozen agencies from the U.S. Capitol Police to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

The FBI is focused on criminal threats, such as threats to election workers, foreign malign influence, cyberthreats and acts of violence.

Barnacle said there have been some foreign operations that they have seen as well as “some attempted cyber attacks.”

“Russia, China and Iran are seeking to influence us, government, policy and politics for their benefit, they are also looking to undermine democracy, sow discord and undermine Washington’s standing in the world,” he said.

Last week, the intelligence community found that Russian actors were behind a video purporting to show Haitian migrants voting in Georgia.
Also in Georgia, there was a denial of service attack on the secretary of state’s office. Officials are ready for those incidents to occur and stress there is no material impacting on voting, Barnacle said.

“The FBI is looking at all those threats that come in here in the command post,” he said. “We’re triaging that information.”

Barnacle said the FBI learned from its 2016 and 2020 operations and have improved its communications. When it comes to physical threats, he said it’s important for state and locals to have the information they need to act.

“We’ve learned our lessons in the past,” he said. “We are trying to share information.”

The FBI isn’t monitoring social media and wants to ensure the First Amendment is followed, but when threats are made that is when they step in.

People are more aware about how to report things that happen than in years past, but that has resulted in only a smaller uptick in reporting incidents, he said.

“That’s what we’re asking people to do when they see a threat of violence or they see a foreign malign influence operation, we’re asking people, if they see threats of violence or they see criminal activity, to report that to state and local election officials and law enforcement,” he said.

