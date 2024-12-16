Biden to establish Frances Perkins National Monument in Maine

(NEWCASTLE, MAINE) — President Joe Biden will sign a proclamation on Monday to establish the Frances Perkins National Monument in Newcastle, Maine.

The location will “honor the historic contributions of America’s first woman Cabinet Secretary, the longest-serving Secretary of Labor, and the driving force behind the New Deal,” according to the White House.

Perkins served as labor secretary for 12 years under President Franklin D. Roosevelt.

During that time, she “helped create Social Security; helped millions of Americans get back to work during the Great Depression; fought for the right of workers to organize and bargain collectively; and established the minimum wage, overtime pay, prohibitions on child labor, and unemployment insurance,” according to the fact sheet.

Perkins also created the Civilian Conservation Corps, a New Deal program that provided conservation and development jobs for manual laborers on government-owned rural land, according to Roosevelt presidential library.

Biden has dubbed himself the most pro-union president in American history. In 2023, he made the historic move of joining auto workers on the picket line.

The Perkins Family Home, built in 1837 and known as the “Brick House,” will be the centerpiece of the new monument, according to the White House.

“Designated a National Historic Landmark in 2014, the Perkins Homestead is a 57-acre property along the Damariscotta River that supported the family for generations,” the White House said. “Visitors experience the same landscape, garden paths and wooded walking trails that were a lifelong source of inspiration and rejuvenation for Perkins.”

In addition to this monument, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland will also announce five other monuments across the nation that will “increase the representation of women’s history in historic sites across America,” according to the White House.

Snow, record heat and possible tornadoes in crazy US weather forecast
(NEW YORK CITY) — As people across a large section of the U.S. mainland were breaking out T-shirts and shorts Wednesday amid record-breaking high temperatures, several inches of snow blanketed the mountaintops of Hawaii and residents across the Great Plains were bracing for possible tornadoes.

The U.S. forecast for Wednesday offered a smorgasbord from balmy to severe weather heading into the Halloween weekend.

As firefighters in Colorado battled wildfires and meteorologists issued red-flag fire danger warnings, high elevations of Hawaii’s Big Island resembled the Rocky Mountains in winter.

Several inches of snow blanketed the summits of Mauna Loa and Mauna Kea, the tallest peaks in Hawaii and part of the state’s Volcanoes National Park.

“Due to winter weather conditions, the summit is currently closed for both day and overnight use, and permits for Mauna Loa Summit Cabin are temporarily on hold,” the Volcanoes National Park said in a statement on its Facebook page.

Meanwhile, in the actual Rockies, a major storm system moving in is expected to bring up to a foot of fresh October snow. But elsewhere in Colorado, firefighters were dealing with what investigators suspect is a “human-caused” wildfire that spread to 166 acres near the town of Divide and was 60% contained on Wednesday.

The wintry weather expected for the Rockies was countered by record-breaking temperatures across a large part of the nation from Detroit, where it’s forecast to get up to 80 degrees on Wednesday. In Laredo, Texas, the temperature is expected to hit 94, which would set a new daily record.

On Tuesday, daily temperature records were broken in Austin, Texas, where it hit 90 degrees; Chicago, where the temperature soared to 82, tying a record; and Cleveland, Ohio, which reached 78 and also tied a record.

Detroit on Tuesday reached a record-breaking 79 degrees. Green Bay, Wisconsin, reached 82 degrees Tuesday, surpassing a record for the day set in 1937.

Parts of the Northeast could see the warmest Halloween on record, officials said.

In the Heartland, which has also been experiencing high temperatures this week, severe weather moving in could spawn a few strong tornadoes Wednesday afternoon and into the evening from Texas to Iowa.

The National Weather Service is also warning of an enhanced risk of severe thunderstorms Wednesday for portions of eastern Kansas, northeast Oklahoma and northwest Missouri.

“Severe thunderstorms capable of producing large hail, damaging wind gusts, and a few tornadoes, are expected today into tonight across the middle Missouri Valley and central/southern Plains, including parts of eastern Kansas and Oklahoma into Missouri,” the NWS said in a detailed outlook it issued Wednesday.

ABC News’ Max Golembo contributed to this report.

Man with chainsaw fatally shot by police inside senior-living facility, officials say
Man with chainsaw fatally shot by police inside senior-living facility, officials say
(ST. CHARLES, IL) — A man wielding a chainsaw inside a senior-living facility in St. Charles, Illinois, was shot and killed by police early Sunday, state and local law enforcement said.

The man, whom police have not publicly identified, was allegedly attempting to cut down a tree on the facility’s property at about 8:45 a.m. on Sunday. He was “shirtless” when police arrived at the facility, on the 900 block of North 5th Avenue, the St. Charles Police Department said in a press statement.

“Just before police arrival, witnesses advised the subject had now gained entry to the lobby of the building and began confronting residents with the chainsaw,” the department said.

Officers sought to deescalate the situation, but “the suspect continued his attempts to use the chainsaw against residents of the building,” as well as against responding officers, the department said.

Officers used a taser on the man, “but his attack continued,” the press statement said. An officer then fired his gun, striking the alleged attacker, police said.

“The male suspect was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased,” the Illinois State Police said in a press release.

Officers and residents of the assisted-living facility were treated at the scene for minor injuries, police said.

“We are deeply grateful for the swift action of our team and law enforcement,” a spokesperson for the facility, the River Glen of St. Charles, said in a statement. “We want to emphasize that our community is secure, and all residents and staff members are safe.”

The Illinois State Police said it would investigate the shooting.

ABC News’ Maci Smith contributed to this report.

Weinstein sues NYC Department of Corrections for ‘medical negligence’
Weinstein sues NYC Department of Corrections for ‘medical negligence’
(NEW YORK) — Harvey Weinstein is suing New York City and its Department of Correction, alleging negligence and failure to provide adequate care.

Weinstein is being held at Rikers Island while he awaits a new trial on sexual assault charges.

Weinstein has been diagnosed with bone cancer, according to his associates.

His lawsuit seeks monetary damages.

In a statement, his attorney, Imran H. Ansari, claimed the prison was failing to provide Weinstein with adequate medical care.

“When I last visited him, I found him with blood spatter on his prison garb, possibly from IV’s, clothes that had not been washed for weeks, and he had not even been provided clean underwear — hardly sanitary conditions for someone with severe medical conditions and susceptibility to illness,” Ansari said. “I questioned whether I was in a prison facility that is supposed to be managed in accordance with our constitution, or a gulag where the prisoners are treated like animals.”

Ansari accused the prison of “medical negligence” and claimed “it amounts to cruel and unusual punishment.”

“The disregard to Mr. Weinstein’s medical needs is an example as to why Rikers Island has been under the intense scrutiny by officials and the public, and is the subject of federal oversight,” Ansari said. “But, we don’t live in a country where a prisoner such as Mr. Weinstein must endure such harsh and draconian treatment, and disregard to his medical needs, without recourse under the law.”

