Biden to give prime-time address on decision to exit 2024 race and what comes next

Biden to give prime-time address on decision to exit 2024 race and what comes next
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers a prime-time address to the nation in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Sunday, July 14, 2024. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — President Joe Biden, in a rare Oval Office address to the nation, will speak extensively for the first time on his decision to withdraw from the 2024 race and his plans for what will now be the final few months of his long political career.

Biden will deliver remarks at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday, three days after his bombshell announcement in a letter addressed to “my fellow Americans” that he was stepping away from the campaign trail.

He is also set to discuss how he will “finish the job” — the phrase that became his reelection motto as he campaigned for a second term against his 2020 rival Donald Trump.

That election battle came to an end on Sunday as Biden acquiesced to a month of intense pressure from Democrats to change course after his poor debate performance reignited questions about his age and whether he could successfully take on Trump to win another four years in office.

“It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President,” Biden wrote in the letter posted to social media as he recovered from COVID-19 at his residence in Rehoboth, Delaware.

“And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term,” he wrote. “I will speak to the Nation later this week in more detail about my decision.”

Biden quickly passed the torch to Vice President Kamala Harris, who began campaigning in earnest to become the Democratic nominee. Her first stop was to the Biden-Harris team’s headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, on Monday.

The president called in to the event to address his staff and reiterate his support for Harris.

“I know yesterday’s news was surprising and hard for you to hear,” Biden said. “But it was the right thing to do.”

He also told them their mission hasn’t changed and that he will be by Harris’ side from now until November.

“And by the way, I’m not going anywhere. I’m going to be out there on the campaign with her, with Kamala. I’m going to be working like hell, both as a sitting president getting legislation passed as well as in campaigning,” he said.

Still, Wednesday’s formal speech on his 2024 exit is bound to be an emotional moment for Biden, as it marks the beginning of the end of his decades-long career in public service.

Biden began as one of the youngest senators in United States history and spent 36 years representing Delaware on Capitol Hill. In 2008, he was tapped as President Barack Obama’s running mate and spent eight years as his vice president.

In 2020, Biden reached the long-sought pinnacle of his career as he clinched the Democratic nomination for president after failed attempts in 1988 and 2008, and went on to defeat Trump in the general election.

Biden launched his reelection bid in April 2023, saying now was not the time to be “complacent,” as Trump had already said he was going to be running again on the Republican ticket.

While questions about his age (at 81 he is the oldest sitting president and would be 86 at the end of a second term) plagued his campaign from the start, they reached a fever pitch following the CNN debate in late June. Biden chalked up the performance as a “bad night” but faced growing calls from those within his own party to step aside.

Biden’s withdrawal marks the first time in 50 years that an incumbent president has chosen not to run again.

In March 1968, as Americans grappled with divides over the Vietnam War, Lyndon B. Johnson shocked the nation when he announced on television that he “shall not seek, and I will not accept, the nomination of my party for another term as your president.”

“But let men everywhere know, however, that a strong, a confident, and a vigilant America stands ready tonight to seek an honorable peace — and stands ready tonight to defend an honored cause — whatever the price, whatever the burden, whatever the sacrifice that duty may require,” Johnson said from the Oval Office, the same setting for Biden’s big moment on Wednesday.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Did CNN’s Biden-Trump presidential debate format work?
Did CNN’s Biden-Trump presidential debate format work?
President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump participate in the CNN Presidential Debate, June 27, 2024, in Atlanta. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — The nation watched as President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump squared up Thursday evening in the first presidential debate of the 2024 general election.

While this debate wasn’t the first time the two candidates contended over issues ranging from immigration and the economy to abortion access — this presidential debate saw the two candidates forced to follow the rules.

Ahead of the debate, held in a studio at CNN’s Atlanta headquarters, both campaigns agreed to a set of guidelines established by CNN, which included muted microphones, no live studio audience and restricting the candidates from consulting with their teams during commercial breaks.

Biden and Trump were given two minutes to answer each question and one minute for rebuttal.

While the microphone muting kept the cross-fire between the candidates orderly, the debate’s strict time guidelines seemingly made for less pushback from the event’s moderators, CNN anchors Jake Tapper and Dana Bash.

The debate saw Biden and Trump continuously calling each other a “liar,” but with little-to-no live fact-checking by the moderators.

“This debate is a master-class in what’s wrong with our media-saturated, horse-race obsessed politics,” Robert. E Kelly, a professor of political science, wrote on X Thursday.

“Trump is just lying and making stuff up but he says it ‘vigorously’ and doesn’t get fact-checked. Therefore he’s winning,” Kelly wrote, adding, “We’ll spend the next month debating Biden’s age rather than Trump’s staggering incompetence.”

Another viewer suggested the debate format should feature a “buzzer” that would go off every time the candidates said a false statement.

“We need a buzzer to go off every time a false statement is made by a candidate,” Amee Vanderpool, a political writer, wrote on X.

“Until then any debate in this format, with moderators who refuse to fact check statements in real time, is a waste of time,” Vanderpool said.

Other users took to social media to applaud the format, saying the microphones being cut brought order to the debate stage that wasn’t seen during the 2020 election cycle.

“I want to give CNN credit. The debate format is fantastic,” Leo Terrell, a civil rights attorney, wrote on X.

“I’ve never seen fewer complaints about the debate format or moderators before,” Noam Blum said on X, adding, “Taking away the audience and preventing people from talking over each other just works.”

The first 2020 debate between Biden and Trump spiraled into near-constant interruptions and candidates speaking at the same time. At one point, Biden turned to Trump and told him, “Will you shut up, man?”

Ahead of Thursday’s debate, experts told ABC News the rules could make for a more substantive, issue-focused debate.

“Despite the fact that these rules are pretty strict, we’re going to see some fireworks,” Brandon Rottinghaus, a professor of political science at the University of Houston, told ABC News last week.

The CNN debate marked the first of two debates in the general election season. The second will be hosted by ABC News on Sept. 10.

With less than a five-month countdown to Election Day, and recent projections from 538 placing the candidates at a near-tie among polled voters, the presidential debates are poised to be make-or-break events for Biden or Trump.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Supreme Court blocks Purdue Pharma opioid settlement that shields Sackler family of liability
Supreme Court blocks Purdue Pharma opioid settlement that shields Sackler family of liability
Ryan McGinnis/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The Supreme Court on Thursday threw out an opioid settlement for Purdue Pharma that would have shielded the Sackler family from criminal liability.

The 5-4 opinion was delivered by Justice Neil Gorsuch.

Under the nationwide settlement deal, the Sacklers would have provided roughly $6 billion to redress harm from opioid addiction and give up ownership of the company. The sum would have been paid out to 138,000 victims and state governments and tribal communities.

But in turn, the family behind OxyContin would’ve received immunity from any future opioid-related lawsuits and retained billions in past profits from drug sales.

Story developing…

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Nation’s founders pushed against ‘elected king’ when framing presidential powers: Historians
Nation’s founders pushed against ‘elected king’ when framing presidential powers: Historians
GraphicaArtis/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The Supreme Court’s ruling that presidents have immunity for “official acts” goes against all of the principles the nation’s founders pushed for as they drew up the Constitution, historians and legal experts argued.

Fifteen constitutional historians, represented by the liberal non-profit policy institute the Brennan Center for Justice, filed a friend-of-the-court brief to the Supreme Court In April, challenging former President Donald Trump’s claims that current and former presidents enjoyed “absolute immunity” from criminal prosecution.

“Advocates for the new Constitution sought to assure state ratifying conventions that the new President would not be an elected king,” the brief said.

Holly Brewer, an associate professor at the University of Maryland and the brief’s main author, told ABC News that historical writings from key figures, including Alexander Hamilton, James Madison and others as well as the records from the states as they ratified the Constitution explicitly show they were against “another runaway monarchy” after suffering under Great Britain’s King George III.

“It was remarkable. There were so many issues where the founders disagreed, but this was not one of them,” she said.

Brewer said the founders all looked at history in order to not repeat the same mistakes they thought had led to the absolute rule by king they opposed, holding to the concept that “no man is above the law.”

“The Framers came to the Philadelphia Convention of 1787 determined not to replicate the British monarchy they had defeated. They argued among themselves about the appropriate balance of power between the executive and legislative branches, and the specific powers attached to each. But at no point did they seek to endow the President with prerogatives that would make him an ‘elective King,'” the brief said, citing James Madison’s “Notes on the Constitutional Convention.”

Thomas Wolf, director of democracy initiatives at the Brennan Center who co-authored the brief, told ABC News that the anti-monarchal spirit among the founders was so strong that even those who pushed for a stronger executive branch, such as Hamilton, argued that a president could be prosecuted.

For example, during the convention, Hamilton argued for an elective executive to serve for a lifetime but only “during good behaviour” and be subject to prosecution and removal.

While the founders were debating the immunities for Congress, James Madison suggested a similar discussion for the president, however, no one else wanted to take up the discussion, Wolf said.

“He brought it to the floor and everyone decided they should go home instead,” he said.

Wolf and Brewer said the Constitution’s ratification among the states hung on the idea that the president could be held accountable for abuses and crimes.

“In advocating for ratification, the Founders sought to reassure the ratifying conventions that “Our President is not a King, nor is our Senate a house of Lords.” the brief said citing speeches in state conventions during the ratification process.

“At every state ratification convention, this was an issue and the states were reassured [the Constitution] would not result in another runaway monarchy,” Brewer said.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor also invoked this idea in her dissent arguing that under the conservative majority’s ruling the president “is now a king above the law.”

“The Court effectively creates a law-free zone around the President, upsetting the status quo that has existed since the Founding,” she wrote.

Wolf said that the Supreme Court’s majority ignored fundamental and well-documented facts from the nation’s history in its ruling.

“The framers already considered granting criminal immunity and rejected it which means they concluded an energetic executive could still be considered for criminal prosecution,” he said.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.