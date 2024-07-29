Biden to speak on civil rights, Supreme Court proposals at LBJ Presidential Library
(WASHINGTON) — President Joe Biden on Monday will visit the LBJ Presidential Library to mark the 60th anniversary of the Civil Rights Act and give remarks on his new proposals to reform the U.S. Supreme Court.
The remarks, slated for 4:30 p.m. ET, will be Biden’s first major speech since his Oval Office address last week on his decision to exit the 2024 race.
In Austin, he will discuss his administration’s work to protect civil rights and his calls for reforms to the nation’s highest court, including term limits and an enforceable code of conduct for justices as well as a constitutional amendment against presidential immunity.
The setting for Monday’s remarks is also significant, as Biden is the first sitting president since Lyndon B. Johnson to not seek a second term.
In stepping away from the campaign trail, Biden’s focus is now shifted to how to “finish the job” in the final few months of his presidency and cement the legacy of his decades-long political career.
“The president is focused like a laser beam on making sure that the next six months matter to the American people,” Stephen Benjamin, the director of the White House Office of Public Engagement, told reporters on Monday. “He is soliciting the ideas and thoughts of the best and brightest people in this administration, but also from across the country, asking people, ‘What is left undone, what else do we need to work to secure?'”
Benjamin said he expects the president to continue to work on accountability for the Supreme Court, fortifying the economy, lowering prices for American families and more.
But Republicans in Congress signaled they are ready to challenge Biden’s agenda.
House Speaker Mike Johnson slammed the proposed Supreme Court reforms, which Biden is floating after several court controversies this term, as “dangerous” and said they are “dead on arrival in the House.”
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell also argued in floor remarks that the administration is pushing for reform because they don’t agree politically with the court’s recent decisions.
“Why is the Biden Harris administration so willing to put the crown jewel of our system of government, the independent judiciary, to the torch? Because it stands in their way,” McConnell said.
ABC News’ Lauren Peller and Allison Pecorin contributed to this report.
(WASHINGTON) — Even as many Democrats lawmakers call for President Joe Biden to exit the race after his poor debate performance last Thursday, a growing number of wealthy Democratic donors — whose money Biden is relying on to bolster his fight against former President Donald Trump — are publicly sounding the alarm on his ability to lead the ticket.
An Arizona donor, who asked to remain anonymous, gave about $25,000 to Biden last year and planned on holding a fundraiser for the president in March or April. While they told ABC News they “struggled” in the spring to get other donors onboard, they face an even great challenge now.
“We had been talking to [Biden’s] team about doing a fundraiser, but I cooled off on it. I struggled to get other people involved,” the donor said. “People were not bullish on Biden. Now, it is a ‘hell no.'”
“Trying to get to a million at this point is not going to happen,” the donor added, referencing the politically precarious post-debate environment Biden finds himself in.
Many donors may be looking at Biden’s public appearances and interviews to help make a determination about how they will move forward. Biden will have a critical opportunity when he has a sit-down interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos on Friday. The first excerpts will air on “World News Tonight” and then the interview will be broadcast in its entirety in a prime-time ABC network special on Friday evening at 8 p.m. ET.
The donor from Arizona, a critical battleground state, said Democrats should turn to Vice President Kamala Harris to lead the ticket in November’s election.
“I was going to give another 10-15 grand. It’s sad. I don’t want to — Trump to win, but I think the Democratic Party needs a better strategy to take place to defeat Trump,” the donor said. “I don’t know if the existing strategy is the right one. Kamala Harris should take his place. Introducing a new person at this point doesn’t make sense.”
This donor is not alone. Deep-pocketed donors that have supported Biden before are expressing their concerns with the president continuing on and their reluctance to fork over more cash to his campaign.
Marty Dolan Marty Dolan, a former banker and executive who ran and lost in the New York congressional primary against Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez earlier this year, questioned the party’s confidence in Biden during an interview on CNN on Friday morning.
“I think our job as a party is to nominate somebody who can do the job for what’s going to be four and a half years … the simple question that the Democratic leadership has to ask is: are we nominating somebody that has the confidence of the party and the country to do the job for another four and a half years,” Dolan asked. “And I think when you ask the question that way, it sort of leads you to the answer.”
Pressed on what that answer is, Dolan said, “I don’t believe Biden has the confidence of the party and the country that he can lead the country for another four and a half years,” adding that he believes the next steps need to be about more than just “getting through one night or getting — you know, just kind of creeping across the — the deadline to the election.”
Dolan did not indicate if he would be pausing any donations to the campaign or to the Democratic Party. According to Federal Elections Commissions filings, he donated more than $5,000 to the Biden campaign and $3,400 to the Democratic National Committee in April; USA TODAY reported that he attended a major fundraiser for Biden that month and bought four tickets.
Reed Hastings Reed Hastings, who helped found Netflix almost three decades ago, along with his wife, donated more than $20 million to support the Democratic Party over the last few years. Most of their donations have gone to super PACs meant to help House and Senate Democrats, according to FEC filings.
In an email to the New York Times he said, “Biden needs to step aside to allow a vigorous Democratic leader to beat Trump and keep us safe and prosperous,” the Times reported.
Mark Cuban Billionaire investor, Dallas Mavericks minority owner and “Shark Tank” host Mark Cuban told CNN last Saturday he wants to see polling to “find out if there are any potential replacements” who could outperform Trump in a hypothetical matchup.
Earlier in the 2024 race, Cuban voted for former U.N. ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley during the Republican primary. But, he later attended a Biden fundraiser in Dallas in March “to show … support” to Biden, he said.
Abigail Disney CNBC reported on Thursday that Abigail Disney, a philanthropist and filmmaker who is a granddaughter of the Walt Disney Company’s co-founder Roy Disney, said in a statement to CNBC on Thursday that she will stop donating to the Democratic Party until Biden leaves the race. (Abigail Disney is not involved with the Walt Disney Company, which is the parent company of ABC News.)
In a statement to CNBC, Abigail Disney wrote, “I intend to stop any contributions to the party unless and until they replace Biden at the top of the ticket. This is realism, not disrespect. Biden is a good man and has served his country admirably, but the stakes are far too high. If Biden does not step down the Democrats will lose. Of that I am absolutely certain. The consequences for the loss will be genuinely dire.”
Disney also praised Harris, indicating to CNBC that she could serve as a strong replacement nominee: “If Democrats would tolerate any of her perceived shortcomings even one tenth as much as they have tolerated Biden’s (and let’s not kid ourselves about where race and gender figure in that inequity) and if Democrats can find a way to stop quibbling and rally around her, we can win this election by a lot.”
According to Federal Elections Commissions filings, Disney donated $50,000 to the Democratic-leaning Jane Fonda Climate PAC in April and in the fall donated to groups such as Forward Majority PAC and Rep. Katie Porter’s Senate campaign.
Barry Diller Barry Diller, billionaire chairman of IAC — an internet media and publishing company — and husband of designer Diane von Fürstenberg, was asked by The Anker if he’s still holding firm with the Biden campaign. He replied simply, “No.”
According to FEC Filings, Diller maxed out with a $6,600 contribution to the Biden campaign in 2023, and gave $100,000 to the president and the Democratic Party’s joint super PAC for the general election.
(WASHINGTON) — According to multiple well-connected Democratic sources, President Joe Biden’s support from elected party leaders is crumbling.
As one person who has been defending Biden publicly since his debate performance said Wednesday, “Biden is going to see the whole house of cards come down soon.”
Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer went to see Biden in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on Saturday. Shortly after the meeting, Schumer’s office put out a statement, saying only, “I sat with President Biden this afternoon in Delaware; we had a good meeting.”
The meeting didn’t get much attention as it happened shortly before the assassination attempt later that day on former President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania.
A knowledgeable source close to both men tells me Schumer had a blunt conversation with Biden, making the case it would be best if Biden dropped out of the 2024 presidential race.
When asked about this, Schumer’s spokesperson declined to comment on specifics of the meeting, saying only that “Leader Schumer conveyed the views of his caucus.”
Later, the leader’s spokesperson added: “Unless ABC’s source is Chuck Schumer or President Joe Biden the reporting is idle speculation. Leader Schumer conveyed the views of his caucus directly to President Biden on Saturday.”
Former Speaker Nancy Pelosi spoke with Biden about a week ago, telling the president that she and other members of the Democratic Party are concerned about him staying in the race, a source confirmed to ABC News.
A source familiar with the matter tells ABC News that House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries has expressed similar views directly to Biden, suggesting he should drop out of the race.
Asked about that, a spokesperson for Jeffries told ABC News, “The letter sent by Leader Hakeem Jeffries to his House Democratic colleagues speaks for itself. It was a private conversation that will remain private.”
In that letter, dated July 12, Jeffries told House Democrats, “In my conversation with President Biden, I directly expressed the full breadth of insight, heartfelt perspectives and conclusions about the path forward that the Caucus has shared in our recent time together.”
Jeffries in the letter did not address whether he urged Biden to drop out of the race or to stay in.
“The President told both leaders he is the nominee of the party, he plans to win, and looks forward to working with both of them to pass his 100 days agenda to help working families,” said White House spokesperson Andrew Bates.
Biden continues to have strong support from some influential and powerful figures in the Democratic Party, including the Congressional Black Caucus and progressive leaders, including Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York.
(WASHINGTON) — President Joe Biden is “all in” on his presidential campaign, according to California Gov. Gavin Newsom, one of more than 20 Democratic governors who met with the president Wednesday evening at the White House.
“I heard three words from the President – he’s all in. And so am I. Joe Biden’s had our back. Now it’s time to have his,” Newsom said in a statement.
At the meeting, governors had hoped to hear candidly from Biden about the path forward for his reelection campaign and to get a sense of how he plans to speak about himself and his campaign to the American public. Leaving the meeting, New York’s Kathy Hochul said the Democratic governors are behind Biden.
“And all of us said we pledged our support to him because the stakes could not be higher,” she told reporters.
Hochul added that with former president Donald Trump in the Oval Office, the U.S. risks “descending back” into “monarchy and tyranny.”
“We will stand with the president as he fights that force, that force being Donald Trump,” she said.
Hochul was joined by Govs. Tim Walz of Minnesota and Wes Moore of Maryland, who described the meeting as “candid.”
Moore said the governors shared with the president the concerns they had heard from members of the public after Biden’s poor debate performance.
“We know that as we’re standing right here, we’re behind,” Moore later added. “But we also know that that path to be able to make sure that we can pull ahead in November is real, and it’s going to take all of us in order to make it happen and to make it work, and we’re grateful to hear the level of excitement and the focus that the president the vice president have about being victorious in November.”
He added, “Come November, we’ve got a binary choice and the binary choice [is] between someone who [has] continually delivered for us and our states and the people of our states, and, frankly, someone whose vision for the future of this country is downright dangerous.”
Walz, who chairs the Democratic Governors Association, also expressed his support for the president.
“The governors have his back, and we’re working together just to make very, very clear on that; a path to victory in November is the number one priority and that’s the number one priority of the president,” Walz said.
In the wake of Biden’s much-criticized performance in Thursday’s presidential debate, a rising number of Democratic governors were calling for better communication, and in a twist, some of those who planned to attend had been talked about as possible replacements if Biden had decided to drop out.
ABC News previously confirmed that Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Newsom, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, Hochul, Walz, Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healy, Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee, Moore and Delaware Gov. John Carney were among the governors set to attend in-person.
Others were expected virtually, including New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, Hawaii Gov. Josh Green, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly.
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers did not attend, although Evers has plans to appear with Biden at an event in Wisconsin on Friday.
A spokesperson for Evers wrote on X that the governor “didn’t attend the meeting because he’s focused on moving forward and winning Wisconsin.”
Evers spokesperson Britt Cudaback says the governor looks forward to hitting the trail alongside Biden this Friday.
“He supports President Biden – his comments in support of the president over the last week speak for themselves, and he looks forward to campaigning with the President on Friday,” Cudaback said.
Following Wednesday’s meeting, the Biden campaign released a statement summarizing the discussions.
The Biden campaign said the president sought Democratic governors’ “advice and expertice” as he doubled down on staying in the race to defeat Donald Trump in the fall.
“Tonight President Biden and Vice President Harris met with Democratic governors from across the country at the White House to discuss their continued partnership in this reelection campaign. The president reiterated his determination to defeat the existential threat of Donald Trump at the ballot box in November and sought the advice and expertise of Democratic governors,” the campaign said in a statement.
“In addition to defeating Donald Trump, the meeting also focused on the importance of electing Democrats up and down the ballot to deliver more Democratic governors and more Democratic majorities in Congress and statehouses across the country,” the statement continued. “All participants reiterated their shared commitment to do everything possible to make sure President Biden and Vice President Harris beat Donald Trump in November.”
Wednesday’s meeting comes after Democratic governors held a call on Monday to discuss Biden’s debate performance, a national Democratic official familiar with the call confirmed to ABC News. The call was not out of concern over Biden’s performance, but simply to “touch base” on the debate, multiple sources told ABC News.
Some governors have since framed it as a general meeting where they also spoke about the debate.
“Democratic governors are some of the President and Vice President’s most proactive and vocal supporters because they’ve seen how the Biden-Harris Administration’s accomplishments are directly benefiting their residents. The Biden/Harris team is in constant communication with the governors and their teams, including about yesterday’s meeting,” the Democratic official said in a statement.