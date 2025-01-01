Biden, Trump respond to deadly New Year’s Day attack in New Orleans

Matthew Hinton via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — President Joe Biden said on Wednesday there is “no justification” for what he called the “horrific” attack early on New Year’s Day in New Orleans , noting that the FBI was investigating it as an act of terrorism.

“I have been continually briefed since early this morning by federal law enforcement leadership and my homeland security team, including Secretary of Homeland Security Ali Mayorkas, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, White House Homeland Security Advisor Liz Sherwood-Randall, and the Mayor of New Orleans regarding the horrific incident that occurred there overnight,” Biden said in a statement.

At least 10 people were killed and 35 injured when a vehicle rammed into a crowd gathered on Bourbon Street, authorities said.

Police say the driver was “hellbent” on causing damage as they drove on the street at a very fast pace in the early morning hours Wednesday. The driver then exited the vehicle with an assault weapon, and was shot and killed by law enforcement.

“I am grateful for the brave and swift response of local law enforcement in preventing even greater death and injury,” Biden said. “I have directed my team to ensure every resource is available as federal, state, and local law enforcement work assiduously to get to the bottom of what happened as quickly as possible and to ensure that there is no remaining threat of any kind.”

“I will continue to receive updates throughout the day, and I will have more to say as we have further information to share. In the meantime, my heart goes out to the victims and their families who were simply trying to celebrate the holiday,” the president added. “There is no justification for violence of any kind, and we will not tolerate any attack on any of our nation’s communities.”

Biden briefly spoke about the attack as he departed Delaware to travel to Camp David, though he declined to comment on specific questions from reporters regarding the suspect’s identity.

“I’ve contacted every agency in the federal government, as well as the state. They’re all coordinating to get — get to the bare facts,” he said.

The president said his first reaction to learning about the violence was “one of anger and frustration” and that he would have “more to say in the next hour or so.”

President-elect Donald Trump also weighed in on the tragedy, calling it “pure evil.”

“Our hearts are with all of the innocent victims and their loved ones, including the brave officers of the New Orleans Police Department. The Trump Administration will fully support the City of New Orleans as they investigate and recover from this act of pure evil!” Trump wrote in a statement on his conservative social media platform.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Louisiana native, also called the violence “pure evil.”

“The vicious attack on innocent people celebrating the New Year in New Orleans early this morning was an act of pure evil, and justice must be swift for anyone who was involved,” Johnson wrote on X. “Please join us in praying for the victims, their families, and the first responders and investigators on the scene.”

Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy, also a Republican, called the incident “tragic” but said he believed the Sugar Bowl — an annual college football game played in New Orleans on New Year’s Day — should go on.

“The terrorists win if we don’t live our lives. We must live our lives. Otherwise, one more time, they win and they can’t win. We’ve got to track them down, we’ve got to hunt them down, we’ve got to find out their supporting network, and we’ve got to bring them to justice,” Cassidy said on Fox News.

Democratic Rep. Troy Carter of Louisiana, whose congressional district includes New Orleans, said he’s spoken to the White House and to DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas about the attack. Carter said his heart was with the victims and their families.

“As we continue to learn more about this tragedy, including the motive behind such senseless violence, I am committed to working with local and federal authorities to ensure justice for the victims and to strengthen measures that safeguard our communities against acts of terror,” Carter said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

