Biden’s intelligence access to President’s Daily Brief revoked, DNI Gabbard says
(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump has officially revoked access to the President’s Daily Brief, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard posted on Monday.
Former President Joe Biden — who barred Trump from receiving classified briefings after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by a pro-Trump mob — will no longer receive the top-secret intelligence information according to Trump’s directive, a process he first ordered begun in February.
The moves are the latest in Trump’s retribution campaign against what he claims was “weaponization” of the justice and intelligence segments of the federal government under Biden and Democrats.
Trump also ordered revoked the security clearances of former Secretary of State Antony Blinken, former national security adviser Jake Sullivan, former Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, New York Attorney General Letitia James, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, and attorneys Mark Zaid, Norman Eisen, and Andrew Weissman.
Gabbard confirmed the decision on X, writing: “Per @POTUS directive, I have revoked security clearances and barred access to classified information for Antony Blinken, Jake Sullivan, Lisa Monaco, Mark Zaid, Norman Eisen, Letitia James, Alvin Bragg, and Andrew Weissman, along with the 51 signers of the Hunter Biden “disinformation” letter. The President’s Daily Brief is no longer being provided to former President Biden.”
Andrew Weissman, who has most recently been a commentator on MSNBC, served as the chief prosecutor in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Trump and Russian interference in the 2016 election. Mark Zaid is a national security lawyer who represented the whistleblower at the heart of the Trump first impeachment inquiry involving Ukraine. Eisen is a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, an attorney and a CNN legal analyst and co-founder of the States United Democracy Center.
In February, Trump issued an executive order to start the process of revoking security clearances held by dozens of intelligence officials he says falsely claimed in a letter during the 2020 election season that Hunter Biden’s laptop contained Russian disinformation.
(LONDON) — Israeli strikes killed at least 78 Palestinians across the Gaza Strip since the announcement of a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas on Wednesday, Gaza’s Civil Defence body in the Hamas-run territory said.
A total of 81 people were killed in Gaza in the previous 24 hours, a spokesperson for Gaza’s Civil Defence said on Thursday. Sixty-six of those died in Gaza City, the strip’s largest urban area in the north of the territory.
Among the victims were 21 children and 25 women, the spokesperson said. More than 250 other people were injured in Israeli attacks, they added.
The strikes came despite the ceasefire agreement announced on Wednesday after weeks of intense negotiations in Doha, Qatar. The final round of talks followed more than a year of failed efforts to reach an accord.
The first of three ceasefire phases is set to go into force on Sunday, though is still pending approval by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s cabinet. If the first is successful, the second phase will begin after 42 days, according to Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, who announced the deal in Doha.
On Thursday, Netanyahu’s office accused Hamas of trying to renege on parts of the deal, an allegation Hamas denied, saying in a statement that “The organization is committed to the ceasefire agreement announced by the mediators.”
Mediators hope the nascent ceasefire will form a roadmap to end more than 15 months of conflict in Gaza, which has devastated the Palestinian territory and created a vast humanitarian crisis.
Gaza Health Ministry officials said Thursday that at least 46,788 Palestinians had been killed and 110,453 injured in the strip since Oct. 7, 2023, when Hamas launched a terrorist attack on southern Israel.
Some 1,200 people in Israel were killed in the attack, with 253 more taken hostage by militants, according to Israeli officials. Following several rounds of hostage releases, Israeli officials say 94 abductees remain in Gaza, including 34 who have been confirmed dead. Four more hostages abducted in 2014 are still being held in Gaza by Hamas, two of whom are believed to be alive.
More than 400 Israeli soldiers and security personnel have been killed during the fighting inside Gaza, nine of whom were killed in the past week, the IDF said.
The Israel Defense Forces claims to have killed more than 15,000 Hamas fighters and other militants throughout the course of the war. Hamas leaders Ismail Haniyeh, Yahya Sinwar and Mohammed Deif were among those killed since October 2023.
ABC News’ Samy Zyara, Diaa Ostaz, Nasser Atta, Meredith Deliso, Somayeh Malekian and Joe Simonetti contributed to this report.
(OTTAWA, Canada) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced that he intends to resign as Liberal Party leader and prime minister once a new party leader is determined.
“I intend to resign as party leader, as prime minister, after the party selects its next leader through a robust, nationwide, competitive process,” he said Monday from Rideau Cottage in Ottawa.
“I’m a fighter. Every bone in my body has always told me to fight because I care deeply about Canadians. I care deeply about this country, and I will always be motivated by what is in the best interest of Canadians,” the prime minister said.
The development comes a month after Canada’s deputy prime minister and finance minister, Chrystia Freeland, resigned from Trudeau’s Cabinet, a sign of apparent turmoil in his government. Trudeau, 53, the leader of the Liberal Party, began serving as the 23rd prime minister of Canada in 2015.
In a letter to the prime minister announcing her resignation, Freeland cited her differences with Trudeau over how to deal with President-elect Donald Trump’s tariff threat.
“Our country today faces a grave challenge,” Freeland wrote in the letter, which she shared on social media. “The incoming administration in the United States is pursuing a policy of aggressive economic nationalism, including a threat of 25 percent tariffs.”
“We need to take that threat extremely seriously,” she continued, with actions that included the need for Canada to push back and resist “costly political gimmicks” and “building a true Team Canada response.”
Trump has proposed new tariffs on imports from Canada — the United States’ third largest supplier of agricultural products, according to the Department of Agriculture — as well as China and Mexico.
Trudeau traveled to Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s private club in Florida, last month to meet with the president-elect. Trudeau told reporters at the time that his conversation with Trump was “excellent” but did not respond to any additional questions.
In her letter last month, Freeland said Trudeau told her he no longer wanted her to serve as finance minister and offered her another position in the Cabinet.
“Upon reflection, I have concluded that the only honest and viable path is for me to resign from the Cabinet,” she said in the letter, which noted that she looks forward to continuing to work with her colleagues as a Liberal member of Parliament and plans to run again for her seat in Toronto in the next federal election.
Dominic LeBlanc, the minister of intergovernmental affairs, will now also serve as the new finance minister after Freeland stepped down from the role.
Her resignation comes as Trudeau’s housing minister, Sean Fraser, also announced he will not seek reelection for personal reasons, saying he wants to spend more time with his family.
The next federal election must be held by Oct. 20.
Support for Trudeau’s party has declined steadily for months, with the Liberals currently at their lowest level of support in years, according to CBC News. The Conservative Party holds a 21-point lead over the Liberals leading up to the federal election, according to CBC News.
Trudeau’s father, former Prime Minister Pierre Elliott Trudeau, served as the prime minister of Canada from 1968 to 1979 and from 1980 to 1984, before retiring from politics before the next election.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
(FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla.) — Controversial influencers Andrew and Tristan Tate have landed in Florida, after Romanian officials announced that court restrictions prohibiting them from leaving Romania while awaiting trial were lifted.
The pair were traveling aboard a private jet after being allowed to leave Romania, according to a source close to the brothers.
Their spokesperson shared a live feed of the plane arriving in Fort Lauderdale late Thursday morning.
The Tates are accused of human trafficking and forming an organized criminal group with the goal of sexually exploiting women in two cases in Romania. Andrew Tate was also charged with rape. Separate allegations of money laundering are also under investigation. The Tates have denied the allegations.
Upon leaving the Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport, Andrew Tate said he believed he and his brother are “largely misunderstood.”
“We’ve yet to be convicted of any crime in our lives ever. We have no criminal record anywhere on the planet, ever,” Andrew Tate said.
He said their case in Romania was “dismissed” in December 2024 and, because they have no active indictment in court, the prosecutor “recently decided” to let them return to the U.S.
However, the charges against the Tates remain in force, and they will be expected to return to Romania for court appearances, according to a statement from Romania’s Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism, or DIICOT. The agency warned that failure to observe the remaining judicial restrictions could result in harsher restrictions being instated.
The brothers had been confined to Romania since late 2022 when they were arrested on allegations of human trafficking, sexual abuse, money laundering and forming an organized criminal group. They were charged in 2023. A second case began last year on similar charges involving more women.
In December 2024, a Bucharest court ruled that the first case against the Tates and their two female associates couldn’t proceed to trial because of multiple legal and procedural irregularities and sent it back to prosecutors. The charges were not dropped. The second human trafficking case against the brothers in Romania is also still ongoing.
The Tates’ departure follows reports that Trump administration officials had lobbied Romania to lift a travel ban on them while they are awaiting trial.
President Donald Trump told reporters he wasn’t aware the brothers had left Romania for the U.S. when asked Thursday if his administration pressured the Romanian government to release them.
“I didn’t know anything about it,” he told reporters while in the Oval Office with U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
“We’ll check it out, we’ll let you know,” Trump added.
A lawyer for an American woman who is one of the key alleged victims in the Romanian criminal case against Andrew Tate condemned the Trump administration after he was allowed to leave Romania.
“It seems clear the U.S. intervened in Romania to assist the Tate brothers who are being prosecuted for sex trafficking over 35 women including minors,” Dani Pinter, senior vice president at the National Center on Sexual Exploitation, said in a statement. “This is a slap in the face to all the victims of the Tate brothers especially the U.S. victim who is not being protected by her country.”
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said his office had no involvement in the case and found out through the media that the brothers were traveling to Florida.
“But the reality is, no, Florida is not a place where you’re welcome with that type of conduct in the air,” he said when asked by a reporter at an unrelated press conference on Thursday if Andrew Tate is welcome in Florida.
There is currently an arrest warrant against the Tates on allegations of sexual assault and human trafficking out of the United Kingdom. Last year, a Romanian court approved their extradition to the U.K. once their Romanian cases concluded.
A lawyer for four British women who have accused Andrew Tate of rape and coercing them have urged the U.K. government to intervene to ensure he is still prosecuted in Britain.
“Any suggestion that the Tates will now face justice in Romania is fanciful,” the lawyer, Matthew Jury, said in a statement. “The U.K. authorities must take immediate steps to secure their extradition to the U.K. to face charges for the offences of human trafficking and rape they are alleged to have committed in this jurisdiction. Romania has embarrassed itself. The U.K. must not do the same.”
The women in the U.K. case said in a joint statement that they are “in disbelief and feel re-traumatized by the news that Romanian authorities have given into pressure from the Trump administration to allow Andrew Tate to travel around Europe and to the U.S.”
Jury called on Starmer to raise the issue with Trump during their meeting in Washington, D.C., on Thursday.
The prime minister also addressed the matter from the Oval Office.
“There’s an English element here, so obviously it’s important that justice is done,” he said. “Human trafficking is obviously, to my mind, a security risk, and so we’ll catch up with the story.”
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.