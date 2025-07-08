‘Big Brother’ season 27 cast revealed by CBS

CBS has announced the 16 new houseguests who will compete on Big Brother season 27. Among the different personalities are a professional bull rider, an AI consultant, an aura painter and a dungeon master.
“This new group of houseguests is stepping into a summer where nothing is as it seems, where every twist rewrites the rules, and every turn conceals a hidden agenda,” according to a press release from CBS.
The names of the new houseguests competing on the season are Adrian Rocha, Amy Bingham, Ashley Hollis, Ava Pearl, Cliffton “Will” Williams, Isaiah “Zae” Frederich, Jimmy Heagerty, Katherine Woodman, Keanu Soto, Kelley Jorgensen, Lauren Domingue, Mickey Lee, Morgan Pope, Rylie Jeffries, Vince Panaro and Zach Cornell.
Additionally, a mystery houseguest will join the 16 other houseguests to compete for the $750,000 prize.
Big Brother follows a group of people who live together in a house without the ability to leave it or access anything about the outside world. The house has dozens of cameras and microphones that record their every move, every second of the day. Each week, another person gets voted out of the house, until the last remaining houseguest wins the cash prize.
Big Brother season 27 premieres with a 90-minute episode July 10 on CBS.
The women who traveled to space aboard the Blue Origin capsule earlier in April have since faced relentless criticism of the trip: It’s been called tone-deaf, a waste of money and worse. But at the TIME100 gala in New York City on April 24, mission member Gayle King told reporters she’ll never get sick of answering questions about it because she thinks the trip had a positive impact.
“I’ll never be tired of it. I feel so proud. I feel so brave. I know the message that it’s sending to young women and girls and boys, too, of all ages,” King insisted. She then spoke about meeting a little girl during Take Our Daughters and Sons To Work Day on Thursday.
“She had on a NASA T-shirt that she wore just for me,” King shared. “Because, she said, ‘I saw you and you look so afraid and you did it anyway. And it made me think it’s OK to do stuff that scares you.'”
“I know the difference it made,” she asserted. “So I focus on the positivity.”
King added that while the focus has been on the more famous members of the crew, like Katy Perry and Lauren Sanchez, it was more than just celebrities in space.
“To me, Amanda Nguyen, Aisha Bowe, Kerianne Flynn, these women who were rocket scientists and astrophysicists and filmmakers and all their backstories … it was such a bonding experience for all of us,” King said of the crew. “We’ll never forget it.”
In fact, King shared that all six women are now planning their next excursion.
“We were on a text chain today saying, ‘We need to all go to Katy’s concert! Which city can we go and when?’ That’s our next group activity.”
Jamal Roberts, a 27-year-old PE teacher from Meridian, Mississippi, emerged as the winning singer on Sunday.
Roberts said he was still processing his big win in an Instagram post following the finale.
“From my first step on that stage to this unbelievable moment, I never dreamed a kid from my hometown would one day be called American Idol,” Roberts wrote in a caption. “This journey has been bigger than me, and I’m so grateful for every person who believed in me when I was just chasing a dream.”
The father of three also said he hopes his victory on American Idol can serve as an inspiration for his kids.
“Most of all, I hope my girls see this and know that with faith, hard work, and heart, anything is possible,” Roberts continued. “To my city, my family, and everyone out there grinding for something greater, this is our victory.”
“Now, I get to make music with the best in the world and share my story,” he added. “But this isn’t the end… it’s just the beginning. From the bottom of my heart…. THANK YOU! None of this happens without y’all.”
Roberts sang a rendition of Tom Odell‘s “Heal” in the reality show’s grand finale and came out on top from a pool of 24 contestants.
Fellow contestant John Foster, an 18-year-old college student from Addis, Louisiana, was the runner-up, while Denton, Texas, native Breanna Nix came in third.
The spotlight on Taylor Swift‘s alleged role in the Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively feud has dimmed for now.
Sources with direct knowledge told ABC News that Swift is no longer facing a subpoena from Baldoni, weeks after she was called as a witness over Baldoni and Lively’s alleged conflict on the set of the film It Ends With Us.
The subpoena is no longer needed because the necessary information has been obtained, according to sources with direct knowledge.
ABC’s Good Morning America has reached out to reps for Swift and Baldoni.
Swift was subpoenaed by Baldoni’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman earlier this month. In February, Freedman told Harvey Levin and Mark Geragos of TMZ’s 2 Angry Men podcast that he’s not ruling out deposing Swift, Lively’s longtime friend.
“Anyone that reasonably has information that can provide evidence in this case is gonna be deposed,” Freedman said.
In response, a spokesperson for Swift told GMA in a statement at the time, “Taylor Swift never set foot on the set of this movie, she was not involved in any casting or creative decisions, she did not score the film, she never saw an edit or made any notes on the film, she did not even see It Ends With Us until weeks after its public release, and was traveling around the globe during 2023 and 2024 headlining the biggest tour in history.”
The spokesperson added, “The connection Taylor had to this film was permitting the use of one song, ‘My Tears Ricochet,'” and said the subpoena was “designed to use Taylor Swift’s name to draw public interest by creating tabloid clickbait instead of focusing on the facts of the case.”
Lively and Baldoni have been embroiled in a heated legal feud since December 2024, when Lively first filed a complaint against Baldoni with the California Civil Rights Department, accusing him of sexual harassment on the set of the film, which he also directed.
Baldoni denied the allegations via a statement from Freedman, who called Lively’s actions “shameful” for making “serious and categorically false accusations” against Baldoni. He added that it was “another desperate attempt to ‘fix’ her negative reputation which was garnered from her own remarks and actions during the campaign for the film.”
Lively, represented by attorney Michael Gottlieb, and Baldoni, represented by attorney Bryan Freedman, then launched dueling lawsuits against each other.
Baldoni’s lawsuit against Lively detailed a text message he allegedly received from Lively in which Baldoni claims she referred to Swift and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, as her “dragons.” According to his complaint, it argues that Lively leveraged her relationship with high-profile individuals like Swift and Reynolds to exert her influence over the film. Reynolds is also being sued by Baldoni.
Lively’s lawyers called Baldoni’s lawsuit “another chapter in the abuser playbook” and accused Baldoni of “trying to shift the narrative to Ms. Lively by falsely claiming that she seized creative control and alienated the cast from Mr. Baldoni.”
The actors are due to appear in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on March 9, 2026, with Judge Lewis Liman overseeing the case.
Ahead of their court date, Lively filed an amended version of her lawsuit against Baldoni in February.
In March, Reynolds filed a motion to dismiss Baldoni’s complaint against him. Lively followed and filed a motion to dismiss Baldoni’s countersuit against her.
GMA has reached out to attorneys and representatives for Lively in response to Baldoni’s withdrawn subpoena.