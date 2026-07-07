‘Big Brother’ season 28 cast revealed by CBS

‘Big Brother’ season 28 cast revealed by CBS
Julie Chen Moonves stands inside of the ‘Big Brother’ season 28 house. (Matthew Taplinger/CBS)

The new Big Brother cast has been revealed.

CBS has announced 14 new houseguests who will compete on Big Brother season 28. Among the different personalities are a Jumbotron engineer, a drag queen, an MMA fighter and a rocket scientist.

“This new group of houseguests is stepping into a summer where nothing is as it seems, where every twist rewrites the rules, and where time becomes the ultimate twist,” according to a press release from CBS.

The names of the new houseguests competing on the season are Ashley Trail, Barrett Pfeiffer, Chuk Anyanwu, Drew Campbell, Haley Thogmartin, Jason De Puy, Kamuela “Kamu” Kirk, LaTrice Verrett, Lyric Medeiros, Mallory Aurichio, Melody Morris, Rome Seymour, Taylor Brown and Yash Patel.

In addition to these 14 houseguests, Big Brother teases more surprise houseguests will be revealed on air during the premiere episode. Those houseguests will also compete for the $750,000 prize. Big Brother similarly added a secret houseguest last season. That ended up being returning player and fan-favorite Big Brother season 13 winner Rachel Reilly.

Big Brother follows a group of people who live together in a house without the ability to leave it or access anything about the outside world. The house has dozens of cameras and microphones that record their every move, every second of the day. Each week, another person gets voted out of the house, until the last remaining houseguest wins the cash prize.

Big Brother season 28 premieres with a 90-minute episode July 9 on CBS.

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Lionsgate executive ‘really excited about the progress’ on ‘Michael’ sequel
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Jaafar Jackson as Michael Jackson in the upcoming film ‘Michael.’ (Lionsgate)

It seems progress is being made on a sequel to the Michael Jackson biopic Michael.

Lionsgate Studios Motion Picture Chair Adam Fogelson said he’s “really excited about the progress we’re making” on a sequel to Michael during the company’s quarterly earnings call on Thursday.

“All the conversations that we’ve been having with all of the appropriate parties continue to go exceptionally well, and I would say that there is a ton of incredibly entertaining Michael Jackson story, and much of the biggest and most popular parts of his music catalog that were not touched upon in the first film,” Fogelson said on the call.

As for what events from Jackson’s life would be covered in a potential second film, Fogelson said the studio “can go forwards and backwards in telling this story.”

“There are so many other events that happened, even in the time frame of the original movie, that weren’t touched upon. So we’re very, very confident that we’ve got an incredibly entertaining movie that will appeal once again to a global audience as the pieces come together,” Fogelson said.

The Lionsgate executive also said the studio has “25% to 30% of a second movie already shot from the prior production activity.”

“Obviously that will have some benefit ultimately. But we’ll make sure we make a big and satisfying movie for a global audience once again, so I wouldn’t want to quantify exactly what that’s going to look like. But undoubtedly that 25% to 30% will be material,” Fogelson said.

Michael opened in theaters on April 24. Directed by Antoine Fuqua, the film starred the King of Pop’s nephew Jaafar Jackson and also featured Colman Domingo, Miles Teller and Nia Long.

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