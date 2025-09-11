‘Big Little Lies’ season 3 officially in the works at HBO

Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon attend a ‘Big Little Lies’ FYC event on Nov. 11, 2019, in LA. (FilmMagic/FilmMagic for HBO via Getty Images)

There’s nothing little about this Big Little Lies update.

The HBO series is officially returning for a third season, ABC Audio has confirmed. Mr. & Mrs. Smith showrunner Francesca Sloane has been tapped to executive produce season 3 of Big Little Lies and write its first episode.

She takes on executive producing duties along with the series’ creator, David E. Kelley, and its stars Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon.

Zoë KravitzLaura Dern and Shailene Woodley also starred in Big Little Lies, which featured Alexander SkarsgårdAdam ScottJames TupperJeffrey Nordling and Meryl Streep as part of its star-studded ensemble cast.

Sloane has signed an exclusive two-year overall TV deal with HBO. She moves from Amazon MGM Studios, where she had previously been under overall deals since 2020. At Amazon MGM Studios, Sloane co-created Mr. & Mrs. Smith with Donald Glover. That series, which was previously greenlit for season 2, has been delayed indefinitely, Deadline reports.

Season 1 of Big Little Lies debuted in 2017. It won eight Emmys and received 16 nominations. The show is based on the bestselling book of the same name by Liane Moriarty. It follows the darkly comedic story of the secrets that take place in the lives of three seemingly perfect mothers living in Monterey, California.

In brief: ‘Hexed’ release date, Warwick Davis rejoins ‘Harry Potter’ and more
Disney revealed some new information about its upcoming movie slate at the “Destination D23: A Journey Around the Worlds of Disney” event, held from Aug. 29 to Aug. 31 in Orlando, Florida. Its latest original animated movie, Hexed, is slated for a November 2026 release, while Ice Age: Boiling Point is scheduled for release in February 2027. Disney also shared that Toy Story is returning to theaters for its 30th anniversary on Sept. 12 and revealed a sneak peek at Toy Story 5, set to hit theaters on June 19, 2026. Disney is the parent company of ABC News …

Warwick Davis is heading back to Hogwarts. HBO announced the actor will be reprising his role as Professor Filius Flitwick in the upcoming Harry Potter TV series. He previously played the character in the original films. The TV series is set to debut in 2027 …

Prime Video has canceled the YA drama Motorheads after one season, Deadline reports. But there’s still hope for fans out there – the producers say they are looking for a new home for the show. Motorheads stars Michael Cimino, Melissa Collazo, Ryan Phillippe and Nathalie Kelley

Lindsay Lohan has ‘The Parent Trap’ reunion at ‘Freakier Friday’ premiere
Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

The Freakier Friday premiere was also a reunion of The Parent Trap for Lindsay Lohan and two of her former co-stars.

Lohan stepped out on the purple carpet Tuesday night in LA with Elaine Hendrix and Lisa Ann Walter. Hendrix portrayed Meredith Blake in the hit 1998 film, while Walter played Chessy.

Hendrix, who makes a cameo in Freakier Friday, and Walter spoke to Good Morning America on the premiere carpet about what they remember most about working with Lohan all those years ago.

“Working for Disney is always a blast and a blessing,” Hendrix said. “And I was very happy to see her. It had been a while, you know, she was a little girl the last time I saw her, and now she’s all grown up and beautiful.”

“And happy and a mom,” said Walter, who added that seeing Lohan as a mom is what she “imagined” it would be.

Walter said, “When we knew her when she was a little girl, she was very responsible, she was in charge of her brothers and sister, and she was an amazing big sister in that family, and I think this is just an extension of that.”

When asked if The Parent Trap would ever get the sequel treatment, Hendrix and Walter said that while “it gets talked about a lot,” a sequel is not up to them.

“We’re not going to say no,” Hendrix said.

“If Nancy writes it,” Walter added, referring to The Parent Trap writer and director Nancy Meyers. “If Nancy writes it or if she approves it, then this can happen.”

Freakier Friday arrives in theaters on Aug. 8.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Good Morning America.

Venus Williams confirms engagement after winning 1st singles match in 2 years
Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Dsquared2

Venus Williams is officially engaged!

The tennis superstar, 45, confirmed she and actor Andrea Preti, 37, are planning to marry in an interview after winning her first singles match in two years at the Mubadala Citi DC Open Tuesday night.

“My fiancé is here and he really encouraged me to keep playing,” Williams said in a post-match interview with The Tennis Letter.

Williams defeated Peyton Stearns, the No. 35 player in the world, 6-3, 6-4, on Tuesday.

Her comeback didn’t come easy, however, as Williams told The Tennis Letter.

“There were so many times where I just wanted to coast and kind of chill,” Williams said. “Do you know how hard it is to play tennis? You guys don’t know how much work goes into this, like it’s 9 to 5 except you’re running the whole time, lifting weights and just like dying and then you repeat it the next day. So [Preti] encouraged me to get through this and it’s wonderful to be here.”

The win was especially sweet as Williams said it was the first time Preti had seen her play.

The couple were first linked in 2024 and then sparked engagement rumors after Williams was seen wearing a ring this February, according to People.

