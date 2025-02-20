Big shakeup for ‘next phase’ of James Bond franchise announced

Emil Ravelo/Getty Images

There’s a major shakeup in the James Bond franchise.

Amazon MGM Studios announced Thursday that it has teamed up with longtime 007 producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson to form a joint venture to house the James Bond intellectual rights.

Additionally, Broccoli and Wilson, who are siblings, will remain co-owners, but Amazon MGM Studios gains creative control of the franchise moving forward.

Amazon has held the rights to distribute Bond films since 2022, when it acquired MGM.

“Since his theatrical introduction over 60 years ago, James Bond has been one of the most iconic characters in filmed entertainment,” Mike Hopkins, head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, said in a press release.

Hopkins went on to express gratitude to Broccoli and Wilson “for their unyielding dedication and their role in continuing the legacy of the franchise that is cherished by legions of fans worldwide,” adding, “We are honoured to continue this treasured heritage, and look forward to ushering in the next phase of the legendary 007 for audiences around the world.”

Wilson, in a statement, said he is “stepping back from producing the James Bond films to focus on art and charitable projects” after helping lead the franchise for “nearly 60 incredible years.”

Broccoli said her life has “been dedicated to maintaining and building upon the extraordinary legacy” of James Bond and, with Wilson’s retirement and the conclusion of the latest run of 007 films, she feels “it is time to focus on my other projects.”

The announcement comes more than three years after the most recent Bond film, 2021’s No Time to Die, ended Daniel Craig‘s time as the beloved British spy.

Riley Keough says she wants her kids to 'find joy' in simple things
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Riley Keough is sharing how she wants to raise her kids differently than her own upbringing.

In an episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast released on Wednesday, the actress, who is the eldest daughter of the late Lisa Marie Presley, opened up about her childhood, talked about the relationship she had with her mother and shared what she wants to instill in her children.

“I think she was such an amazing parent and she wanted us to have — I think her father did — these amazing experiences all the time,” Keough told host Alex Cooper. “For me personally, I think that the problem there could be for some that when you’re used to so much, it’s hard to find joy in simple things.”

“I really want my children to be able to find joy … just playing in the backyard and doing normal kid stuff and not need like elephants and circus and all these things all the time,” she said.

The actress also talked about the mother-daughter dynamic she had with Presley, who died in January 2023 at 54 from a small bowel obstruction. Keough said the dynamic with her mom “changed” when Presley “fell into her addiction.”

“There was a certain point, probably in my mid 20s, when I sort of became more of the caretaker in the relationship. And I think it was around when she became addicted to opiates,” Keough said.

As a mom to daughter Tupelo Storm, whom she shares with husband Ben Smith-Petersen, Keough said she doesn’t want to ever burden her kids and make them feel like they have to take care of her.

“I really am going to try my best,” she said. “I don’t know if it’s just inevitable, but as a parent, I don’t ever want my kids to feel like they have to take care of me, or unless they literally do. But I mean like emotionally, you know?”

“I don’t want my children to feel like my happiness is their responsibility,” she added.

Star of new 'Inside Out' series 'Dream Productions' on Pixar's first TV show
Disney/Pixar

The world of Inside Out expands in the new series Dream Productions.

Taking place between Inside Out and Inside Out 2, Dream Productions follows the studio inside Riley’s head that creates the dreams she has every night. It’s Pixar’s first TV show and will be available on Disney+ on Wednesday.

Paula Pell stars as acclaimed director Paula Persimmon, and while she had small roles in the Inside Out films, she told ABC Audio how special it is to be a part of the Pixar family in this way.

“I was thrilled to be the small parts I was in the big movies,” Pell said. “To have my character specifically spin off into this story was so moving to me and touching and exhilarating.”

Pell said she actually didn’t believe Pixar when they approached her about the show, but after learning the story she understood why.

“They know how to tell a great story,” Pell said. “There’s nothing better than Pixar. They just do it in a way where everyone goes, ‘Oh my God.’ They walk out of Pixar movies like, ‘Well, that’s the gold standard right there.'”

Paula Persimmon faces a nightmare of her own throughout the show. Riley’s growing up, and that means her dreams need to grow up, too. Pell said she could relate to her character in more than just having the same first name.

“I just turned 61 … I spent so many years being younger and doing comedy and writing and all that. And then as I aged, I started feeling that, in my 40s and 50s and then in my 60s, the fear of becoming insignificant,” Pell said.

It’s a fear Paula Persimmon shares.

“It is a wonderful lesson that you can keep invigorating yourself and become as fresh as a daisy with your new thoughts and your new ideas, because that never goes away,” Pell said. “The only way it’ll go away is if you sabotage your own self.” 

2025 Golden Globes preview: What to expect, where to watch nominees
©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Let awards season begin.

The 2025 Golden Globes will take place Sunday on CBS. Here’s a preview about what to expect from the awards ceremony.

On the movies side of things, the Brady Corbet-directed drama The Brutalist is expected to walk away with some awards. It’s up for drama film, as well as best director and drama actor for Adrien Brody. The film is currently only available to watch in movie theaters, but will be available to stream on Max after its theatrical run concludes.

Sean Baker‘s Anora, which tells the story of a sex worker who marries the wrong man, is also expected to walk away with a victory. It’s up for comedy film, comedy actress for Mikey Madison and screenplay for Baker. The Neon-distributed film is available for purchase to watch at home.

Over on the TV side, the historical epic Shōgun is predicted to walk away with a trophy. It’s up for best drama series, best drama actor for Hiroyuki Sanada and drama actress for Anna Sawai. The FX show is streaming over on Hulu.

Baby Reindeer is expected to run away with wins in the limited series categories. Its creator, Richard Gadd, is up for limited series best actor, while co-star Jessica Gunning is up for best supporting actress in a limited series. If you still haven’t watched it, you can binge the show on Netflix.

The 82nd Golden Globes Awards, hosted by Nikki Glaser, will take place on Jan. 5 live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel in LA.

