Bigfoots stomp Mustangs 23-5

Bigfoots stomp Mustangs 23-5

The Bigfoots stomped all over the Mustangs yesterday, and the game was called after 7 and a half innings of play with the score 23-5. The two teams play each other again tonight at Hooker Field. Martinsville falls to 8-24 on the season, remaining in last place in the CPL West, and 12.5 games out of first with 15 games left.

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