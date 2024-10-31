Bill Burr and Charli XCX kick off ‘SNL”s November shows
Saturday Night Livehas revealed the first hosts for November.
SNL announced that comedian and Mandalorian star Bill Burr will host the sketch show for the second time on Nov. 9, in what will be the first live show following the presidential election. Mk.gee will be the musical guest.
On Nov. 16, Charli XCX will serve as both host and musical guest — her third appearance in the latter category, but first as host.
As reported, Nov. 1’s installment of SNL will see a returning John Mulaney taking the stage at Studio 8H, with musical guest Chappell Roan.
The upcoming Santa Fe International Film Festival has announced it will be honoring Bryan Cranston with its Lifetime Achievement Award.
Not coincidentally, his drama Breaking Bad was set in Santa Fe, New Mexico — a fact mentioned by SFiFF Executive Director Liesette Bailey in the announcement.
“Bryan Cranston’s work has inspired generations of actors and captivated audiences worldwide, cementing his place as one of the most respected and accomplished figures in the industry,” she said.
“We are truly honored to present him with the Santa Fe International Film Festival Lifetime Achievement Award, not only in recognition of his exceptional body of work, but also for the deep connection he shares with the people of New Mexico and the lasting impact he has made on our community with his role in the iconic series ‘Breaking Bad.'”
Cranston will be honored on Oct. 19; the event takes place Oct. 16 through Oct. 20.
Warner Bros. has dropped the first teaser to A Minecraft Movie, the action comedy based on the block-building videogame phenomenon. The movie stars Jason Momoa in an a pretty extraordinary wig — with bangs, no less — as well as Wednesday‘s Emma Myers, and Peacemaker‘s Danielle Brooks, as well as Emmy winner Jennifer Coolidge. Apparently, Momoa, Brooks, and Myers’ characters find themselves transported to the cubist world of the game, where they encounter Steve, the avatar for every player in the game — here revealed to be Jack Black. The movie from Napoleon Dynamite and Black’s Nacho Libre director Jared Hess, opens April 4, 2025…
Netflix has greenlit an animated adaptation of Stephenie Meyer‘s 2020 companion novel Twilight: Midnight Sun. “A retelling of the first entry in the Twilight story, Midnight Sun unfolds entirely from the perspective of Edward Cullen, the captivating, and yes, extremely sparkly vampire who catches a young Bella Swan’s attention,” the streamer teases on its blog, Tudum.
The one-time sitcom king Jerry Seinfeld is returning to Caesars Palace in 2025. The stand-up and Unfrosted star is about to celebrate his 100th show at Las Vegas’ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Friday, making him Ceasars’ longest-running headliner and one of the longest-running headliners in the history of Las Vegas. There are limited tickets still available for Seinfeld’s final performances in 2024 on Friday and Saturday, but the venue has announced tickets will go on sale Friday for his 2025 stand.
Peacock has dropped a trailer for its next true-crime series, The World’s Most Notorious Killers. Each of the five episodes center on a gruesome crime. The show “travels the globe to reveal the chilling stories of five renowned international murder cases, featuring firsthand accounts from individuals close to each case and those seeking justice.” The show debuts Sept. 17 on the streaming service.
Halle Berry knows how to laugh at herself — after all, she’s the only Oscar winner to personally pick up a Razzie Award — and she just proved that again with a hair-raising promotion for her new thriller, Never Let Go.
To celebrate the infamous wig she wore as a 911 operator in the 2013 thriller The Call — which, she explained on Instagram, fans have been “jokingly ‘dragging’ me [about] for years” — she held “special wig screenings” of the new film.
Fans who got to see the Sept. 20 release early were invited to wear a wig inspired by Halle’s headwear in various films — and more than a couple chose to callback The Call.
In the video posted online, Halle surprised fans, showing up to one such showing wearing the frizzy “abomination” she wore in that film, which she explained was identical to one worn by a real-life 911 operator she met while doing research.
Moviegoers who went uncovered were supplied by Halle, who tossed wigs into the crowd à la Oprah, saying, “YOU get a wig! And YOU get a wig!”
The superstar added, “This means so much to me that you guys would come out tonight, put on a wig, take the time [and] come support this movie I’m so proud of.”
She added, “And you know, there’s another wig in it — another f***** up wig.”
In the movie, she plays a haunted mother trying to keep her two sons safe in a post-apocalyptic world.
Referencing the plot of The Call, Halle added, “But you know, I saved Abigail Breslin from the trunk, I got her a** out, and I’m gonna save these kids, too.”