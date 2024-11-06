Bill Burr drops some serious political tea in promo for first post-election ‘Saturday Night Live’

Bill Burr drops some serious political tea in promo for first post-election ‘Saturday Night Live’
NBCUniversal

Bill Burr will host Saturday Night Live this weekend, and while it is his second time hosting, it’s the first show after the 2024 election. 

To that end, the stand-up superstar and Old Dads actor/director spilled a little political tea with cast member Marcello Hernández — or, at least he tried to — during a new promo video.

The sketch was obviously shot before the election results were in, so to cover for that, every time the pair mentioned who won the election in the past tense, a custodian drowns them out with a vacuum cleaner. 

Further, Burr also let slip, “I was randomly in a steam room with Giuliani,” referring to the former New York City Mayor-turned adviser to former President — and now president-elect Trump. “He told me who actually killed Epstein. He said it was — ” but again, the vacuum drones on. 

For his part, a shocked Hernández offered whom his Pentagon-connected cousin reportedly floated as a suspect. However, once again, the name is protected by the noise.

The pair also started talking about drugs Burr could use to take the edge off his nervousness, but this time Saturday Night Live‘s house band saxophonist Lenny Pickett lets fly, and we can’t hear what they’re saying.

The musical guest this will be Mk.gee, making his first SNL appearance.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Reality Roundup: ‘Love is Blind’ baby on the way, Will Kirby returns to reality TV
Reality Roundup: ‘Love is Blind’ baby on the way, Will Kirby returns to reality TV

Have no fear, your reality roundup is here! Here’s a look at what happened in the world of reality television this week:

Love is Blind (Netflix)
Amber and Matt Barnett, who found love on the first season of Love is Blind, are expecting their first child together. The pair made the announcement on The Love Seat podcast, hosted by fellow season 1 couple Lauren and Cameron Hamilton. “I sent myself back to school because I felt like we were in a place where I could do that. I had the support, and I was mentally there,” Amber said. “And then over summer break he just went and knocked me up.”

Dancing with the Stars (ABC)
Anna Delvey went viral when she remarked that she would take “nothing” away from her Dancing with the Stars experience after she was voted off the show. Now, her professional dance partner Ezra Sosa has tattooed the word “nothing” on his body. “im such an idiot,” he captioned his TikTok about the experience.

Deal or No Deal Island (NBC)
Reality TV fans, rejoice. Big Brother legend Will Kirby is returning to TV screens to compete on season 2 of Deal or No Deal Island. This marks his first time competing on a reality show in 20 years. “My kids are 11 and 14, and they’ve never seen me on a competition reality show,” Kirby told People. “My daughter in particular, we watched Deal or No Deal Island season 1. I won’t tell you what it was, but she said, ‘It would be really, really funny if you did this on that show.’ And I said, ‘You know what, sweetheart? I’m going to do that.’ And I did it. I think she’s going to watch it and love it, and it’s going to be hilarious.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Would you like shows with that? Chick-fil-A reportedly looking to cook up a streaming platform
Would you like shows with that? Chick-fil-A reportedly looking to cook up a streaming platform
Getty Images

The popular franchise Chick-fil-A is reportedly cooking up plans for its own streaming platform. 

ABC Audio’s request for comment has yet to be answered, but Deadline says the company is investing in family-friendly programming with the intention of using it to populate its own streaming service. 

The trade notes the company has tapped Top Gear and The X Factor veteran Brian Gibson to acquire programming, including a gameshow and other unscripted programming — but scripted fare and animation are also on the table. 

But will any shows be available on Sundays?

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Director Alex Proyas dings Elon Musk for swiping his futuristic designs from ‘I, Robot’
Director Alex Proyas dings Elon Musk for swiping his futuristic designs from ‘I, Robot’
Costfoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

On Thursday Elon Musk debuted the latest advancements from his company Tesla, including its bipedal and apparently AI-enhanced Optimus Robot, along with a Robovan and a Robotaxi, both of which are self-driving.

However, some noted the sleek tech bore more than a passing resemblance to stuff seen in the 2004 Will Smith hit I, Robot — and one of those was its director, Alex Proyas

Next to pictures of Tesla’s bipedal bot and the vehicles, Proyas posted stills from the film, including its slender humanoid robots.

He wrote, “Hey Elon, Can I have my designs back please?”

While the robots aren’t exact copies, the Robovan looks strikingly similar to a robot transport in the movie.

Chances are Elon was well aware of the designs in the film — the event was called “We Robot.”

Let’s just hope Elon’s bots don’t go into revolution mode as they did in the film.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.