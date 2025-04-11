Bill Hader got fired from a movie theater job after spoiling ‘Titanic’ ending

Bill Hader got fired from a movie theater job after spoiling ‘Titanic’ ending
RYAN WEST/NETFLIX

He’ll never let go of this memory, Jack. Bill Hader says he once got fired from a movie theater job after spoiling the ending of Titanic.

During an appearance on Netflix’s Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney, Hader recounts that he was working at the theater right around the time the 1997 Leonardo DiCaprio/Kate Winslet film came out. A sorority had bought out the theater to watch the film, and they were giving him a hard time as he tried to move them from blocking the doorway.

“They were making fun of me,” he says of the college girls. “They said I looked like Charles Manson. Which I kinda did. I had a little bowtie on and cummerbund, and I was like, ‘Hey guys, please move.’ And they were like, ‘No.’”

“So when they went in, as I tore the tickets, I was like, ‘Enjoy the movie. The boat sinks at the end. Leo dies,’” he continued.

While it may have been a satisfying comeback in the moment, his boss couldn’t let it slide. “The [manager] came down smiling, and he was like, ‘Hey, Bill. I have to fire you,'” Hader says. “He loved it. Couldn’t look me in the eye, though.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Keanu Reeves wants his new Roku docuseries ‘Visionaries’ to make you go ‘Woah’
Keanu Reeves wants his new Roku docuseries ‘Visionaries’ to make you go ‘Woah’
Keanu Reeves & Gard Hollinger; The Roku Channel

Keanu Reeves wants his new Roku docuseries Visionaries to make you go “Woah.”

Described as a “search for inspiration,” it stars Reeves and Gard Hollinger — his partner in ARCH, the motorcycle company they co-founded in 2011 — meeting creatives breaking new ground in science, fine art, fashion, architecture and more.  

“In some cases, either Keanu or I had some awareness of who these people were or somebody we knew did. And then, in many cases, research brought us people we thought were interesting,” Hollinger says of selecting creators for the show.

“It was also part of the early investigation of, like, what would we be interested in?” Reeves adds. “So it was like tech, the arts, architecture, creativity. I mean, the thing was just creativity.”  

“Hopefully people enjoy this show … and we get to continue to tell and introduce and spend time with more people,” Reeves says of additional seasons. Hollinger hopes the show “inspires some people to pursue their own creativity.” 

But with his day job as a movie star, how does Reeves fit in his work with ARCH and now this new series? “I don’t know the ‘day job’ aspect of it,” he laughs. “I would say that this is part of the day job, too, and I’m really lucky to have this day job and I love it and I give it my all.”

And Reeves managed to add yet another line to his IMDB profile, making an uncredited appearance in the season 2 premiere of Apple TV+’s Severance as the voice of the office building the characters work in.

“It came out of the blue from [Severance creator] Ben Stiller,” says Reeves. “I guess he just had this vision of me performing that voice-over. And I was really glad he invited me. It was fun.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Jessica Alba, Cash Warren file for divorce after 16 years of marriage
Jessica Alba, Cash Warren file for divorce after 16 years of marriage
Monica Schipper/Getty Images, FILE

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren have filed for divorce after 16 years of marriage.

According to court documents, both parties filed on Feb. 7, and both listed irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split. They listed the date of the split as Dec. 27, 2024.

Both Alba and Warren are asking for joint legal and physical custody of their three kids: daughters Honor, 16, and Haven, 13, and son Hayes, 7.

Regarding spousal support, both parties indicated they want to “reserve for future determination the issue of support payable” to each other.

Alba also requested her legal name be restored from Jessica Marie Warren to Jessica Marie Alba.

Alba announced her split from Warren in an Instagram post shared in January.

“I’ve been on a journey of self realization and transformation for years-both as an individual and in partnership with Cash,” she began. “I’m proud of how we’ve grown as a couple and in our marriage over the last 20 years and it’s now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals.”

Her statement continued, “We are moving forward with love and kindness and respect for each other and will forever be family. Our children remain our highest priority and we request privacy at this time.”

Alba and Warren met on the set of the 2005 film Fantastic Four, where Warren was working as a director’s assistant and Alba played Sue Storm. They tied the knot on May 19, 2008.

Good Morning America has reached out to Alba and Warren for comment.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘The Ballad of Wallis Island’ stars on their new film, working with Carey Mulligan
‘The Ballad of Wallis Island’ stars on their new film, working with Carey Mulligan
Alistair Heap/Focus Features

A lottery winner reunites his favorite band in the new film The Ballad of Wallis Island.

Longtime collaborators Tim Key and Tom Basden star in the movie, which arrives in select theaters on Friday.

Key plays Charles, the world’s biggest fan of the fictional former folk-rock duo McGwyer Mortimer. Basden is Herb McGwyer, a musician who is surprised to find out he’s been brought out to a remote location to play a concert for an audience of one.

The feature is based on a short film Key and Basden made with this film’s director, James Griffiths, 18 years ago. Basden told ABC Audio “it was a lovely thing to revisit and to come back to and to play these characters again and to kind of rediscover that sort of dynamic between Charles and Herb.”

Both actors wrote this film’s script, which Basden said was “a very easy and organic thing.”

“The good thing about working with someone for such a long time as I have with Tim is that you kind of know exactly what the other person would do and what that character would say,” Basden said.

After agreeing with Basden, Key made sure to add, “Just as a slight caveat. It did take us 18 years to write it.”

The biggest change from the short film to this feature is the addition of the new character Nell Mortimer, who is played by Carey Mulligan.

“That kind of elevated our film and turned it into something very different,” Key said. “Both the character, what that added to the story, and then obviously [we were] very, very lucky to have Carey Mulligan.” 

The Ballad of Wallis Island expands to even more theaters on April 18.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.