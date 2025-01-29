Bill Murray, Jennifer Coolidge star in trailer for crime comedy ‘Riff Raff’

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Bill Murray and Pete Davidson are famed gangsters in the official trailer for the crime comedy Riff Raff.

The film, which is being released by Grindstone Entertainment Group and Roadside Attractions, comes to theaters nationwide on Feb. 28.

The all-star cast of the film also includes Ed Harris, Jennifer Coolidge, Gabrielle Union, Lewis Pullman, Miles J. Harvey and Emanuela Postacchini.

Dito Montiel directed the film from a script by John Pollono.

Harris stars as Vincent, an ex-criminal who just wants a normal, peaceful life with his wife, Sandy (Union), and son DJ (Harvey).

While the family spends winter break in a cabin before DJ goes off to college, Vincent’s disowned son Rocco (Pullman), Rocco’s girlfriend Marina (Postacchini) and Vincent’s ex-wife Ruth (Coolidge) abruptly show up to spoil the fun by sending famed gangsters Leftie (Murray) and Lonnie (Davidson) out to get them.

“Once you start killing, it sort of becomes your de facto solution for every problem,” Murray’s Leftie says in the trailer.

“What?!” Coolidge’s Ruth exclaims in fear.

Riff Raff first premiered at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival.

