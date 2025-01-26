Bill would freeze AEP rate increases for 2 years

State lawmakers have introduced House Bill 2665, a largely bipartisan proposal that would stop anymore rate increases from AEP for the next two years. Customers of the power company that serves Henry and Patrick counties has seen their bills rise by 42 percent over the past three years. The bill needs both House and Senate approval and would go into effect July 1.
