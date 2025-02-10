Billions of NIH scientific research dollars set to be cut by federal government

Scott J. Ferrell/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The federal government has drastically lowered some of the funding that universities and research institutions receive from medical and scientific grants.

News of the cuts rattled the scientific community with many scientific institutions set to lose millions of dollars in funding annually.

The National Institutes of Health (NIH), the country’s primary agency responsible for conducting and supporting medical research, provides federal research grants to universities and research institutions in two separate buckets – direct and indirect costs.

Direct costs are expenses related to conducting research, such as paying for researchers’ salaries or travel as well as funding the equipment and supplies necessary for experiments. Indirect costs, also known as facilities and administrative (F&A) costs, include other expenses such as student services and paying for building expenses like utilities.

Previously, most universities had negotiated indirect cost funds with the federal government, with some acquiring as much as 70% or more. Now, those rates will be capped at 15%.

Attorneys general from 22 states immediately sued to block the NIH from enacting the rate change, arguing the policy would result in “catastrophic financial consequences.”

The lawsuit alleged that the policy would likely result in the closure of research programs, layoffs and furloughs, disruptions to clinical trips and “potentially [jeopardize] people’s lives and health.”

“Indirect costs are the backbone of IHEs’ research programs and cover everything from utilities to facilities and equipment maintenance to payroll for faculty and staff to compliance programs, hazardous waste disposal, and more,” the lawsuit said. “They quite literally keep the lights on.”

The lawsuit asked the Massachusetts District Court to immediately issue a temporary restraining order blocking the policy, arguing the policy would cause irreparable harm and is a clear violation of Administrative Procedure Act, which governs how the federal agencies create and enforce regulations.

In a social media post, the NIH noted that $9 billion of the $35 billion for research that was granted last year were for indirect costs. The agency anticipates that the rate cap will save more than $4 billion annually.

Funding from the NIH supports roughly 412,000 jobs and $92 billion in economic activity, according to a report from United for Medical Research, a coalition of top research universities, medical associations, and biomedical and pharmaceutical companies.

The report argues that NIH funding is not just responsible for university jobs – but also supports local industry and economic activity that bring additional benefits to their communities and states.

In a letter to students and faculty, Harvard University addressed the rate cuts noting, “the discovery of new treatments would slow, opportunities to train the next generation of scientific leaders would shrink, and our nation’s science and engineering prowess would be severely compromised.”

In a similar letter, Stanford University noted that, “a cut of this magnitude would potentially have deep impacts on medical care, human health, and America’s place in the world as the leader of biomedical research.”

Research funding isn’t limited to institutions in the Northeast or California. Florida, Tennessee, Missouri, Ohio and Georgia all received roughly $1 billion in funding from the institutes, according to active funding data from NIH.

The University of Alabama-Birmingham, the state’s largest employer, is among the top recipients of NIH funding, and received more than $413 million in NIH awards in 2023.

North Carolina, with more than 3,000 active projects and $3 billion in active NIH funding, and Texas, with more than 4,400 active projects and $2.5 billion in active NIH funding, are also among the GOP-leaning states that received NIH grants and support.

Late-stage breast cancer is rising, especially among Black women
Noam Galai/Getty Image

(NEW YORK) — The rates of late-stage breast cancer at diagnosis have risen among women in all racial and ethnic groups, but Black women have been hit the hardest, according to a new study published in the journal Radiology.

The study, which looked at data from 2004 to 2021, found that advanced breast cancer rates have risen among women of all ages, with the sharpest increases in young women aged 20 to 39, and women over 75.

Black women experience advanced diagnoses 55% more often than white women and are more likely to die from the disease, the study found.

While mammography does save lives by catching cancer earlier, fewer than 70% of eligible women are up to date on their screenings, the study found.

This trend is particularly alarming because early detection significantly improves survival. Five-year survival rates drop drastically from 99% for early-stage breast cancer to just 31% when the cancer is more advanced and has already spread to other parts of the body, the study found.

However, disparities persist despite Black women having similar self-reported mammography use rates as white women.

“Black women tend to have more aggressive breast cancers, including a higher rate of triple-negative breast cancers,” study co-author, Edward Hendrick, Ph.D., clinical professor of radiology at the University of Colorado told ABC News. “There may also be differences in how findings are acted upon, reflecting barriers to high-quality care.”

The COVID-19 pandemic made things worse as well, Hendrick noted, with many women skipping or delaying mammograms.

“Volumes at screening sites for the year 2020 were down as much as 90% from 2019 levels,” he said. “These missed screenings contributed to higher rates of advanced breast cancers in 2021 and likely subsequent years.”

The study also pointed to other possible reasons for the uptick in later-stage diagnoses.

“Obesity in post-menopausal women increases breast cancer risk, as does prolonged exposure to estrogen from early periods or late menopause,” explained study co-author, Debra L. Monticciolo, M.D., a professor of radiology at Texas A&M University.

She added that physicians could help by offering a breast cancer risk assessment to their patients starting at age 25. Identifying high-risk women early would help catch cancers sooner, she said.

Despite the concerning statistics, the study suggested that solutions are within reach. Increasing screening rates, expanding healthcare access, and ensuring follow-up care after abnormal mammograms could make a difference.

“Improving equity in care is critical to saving lives,” Monticciolo said. “By prioritizing access to care for all and emphasizing the importance of early detection, we believe this trend of rising late-stage diagnoses can be reversed.”

Late-stage breast cancer diagnoses are not just statistics — they reflect missed opportunities for prevention and early treatment, Hendrick added.

“We could benefit from greater public awareness of the importance of catching breast cancer at its earliest, most curable stages,” he said.

Breast cancer accounts for about one in three new cancer diagnoses in women every year, according to the latest American Cancer Society statistics. More than 40,000 American women die from the disease yearly.

Esther Zusstone, MD, is a radiology resident at NYU Langone, and a member of the ABC News Medical Unit.

Surgeon general warns of link between alcohol consumption and cancer risk
Westend61/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — The U.S. Surgeon General issued an advisory on Friday warning of a link between alcohol consumption and cancer risk.

Alcohol consumption is the third leading preventable cause of cancer in the United States, after tobacco and obesity, according to the Surgeon General’s advisory.

For some cancers, including breast, mouth, and throat cancers, the risk of developing cancer may increase with one or fewer drinks per day, the advisory states.

Despite a growing body of evidence, fewer than half of Americans recognize alcohol consumption as a risk factor for cancer, according to the advisory.

A person’s risk of developing cancer due to alcohol consumption is also determined by other factors, including biological, economic, environmental and social, the advisory says.

“Alcohol is a well-established, preventable cause of cancer responsible for about 100,000 cases of cancer and 20,000 cancer deaths annually in the United States – greater than the 13,500 alcohol-associated traffic crash fatalities per year in the U.S. – yet the majority of Americans are unaware of this risk,” U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy said in a statement. “This Advisory lays out steps we can all take to increase awareness of alcohol’s cancer risk and minimize harm.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Respiratory virus activity is ‘high’ as cases increase in US: CDC
Sdi Productions/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Respiratory illness activity – a measure of how often conditions like the common cold, flu, COVID-19, and respiratory syncytial virus are diagnosed – is currently “high” in the United States, according to an update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Currently, New Hampshire is listed as having “very high” respiratory virus activity, and 11 states – Arizona, Delaware, Georgia, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas and Wisconsin – are listed as having “high” activity, CDC data shows.

Meanwhile, 29 states are listed as having “moderate” activity, and the remaining states are listed as having “low” activity.

Particularly, COVID-19, seasonal flu and RSV activity are increasing across the country with a rising number of people visiting emergency departments and the number of tests coming back positive for one of the three conditions, the CDC said.

The CDC estimates that there have been at least 3.1 million illnesses, 37,000 hospitalizations and 1,500 deaths from flu so far this season; these figures are based on the latest date for which data is available, which is the week ending Dec. 21.

Five pediatric deaths were reported during the week of Dec. 21, bringing the total number to nine so far during the 2024-25 season.

The CDC says levels of the COVID-19 virus being detected in wastewater are increasing, as are the number of emergency department visits and laboratory test positivity rates.

“Based on CDC modeled estimates of epidemic growth, we predict COVID-19 illness will continue to increase in the coming weeks as it usually does in the winter,” the CDC said in a statement.

For RSV, the CDC said emergency department visits and hospitalizations are increasing among children and hospitalizations are increasing among older adults in some areas.

Flu and COVID-19 vaccines are available for both children and adults, and RSV vaccines are available for certain groups of adults. However, vaccination coverage remains low, meaning “many children and adults lack protection from respiratory virus infections provided by vaccines,” according to the CDC.

As of Dec. 21, only 41.9% of adults were vaccinated against the flu and 21.4% were vaccinated with the updated 2024-25 COVID-19 vaccine. Additionally, just 43.7% of adults ages 75 and older have received the RSV vaccine, according to CDC data.

Nearly half of all children are vaccinated against the flu at 42.5%, but just 10.3% have received the updated COVID-19 vaccine.

