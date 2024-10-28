Billy Bob Thornton, Demi Moore and Jon Hamm star in new ‘Landman’ trailer

Emerson Miller/Paramount+

A new trailer for the forthcoming series Landman, starring Billy Bob Thornton, is bringing the drama.

The series, which Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan co-created with Boomtown podcast host Christian Wallace, stars Thornton as Tommy Norris, a crisis manager for an oil company. It’s described as “a modern-day tale of fortune seeking in the world of oil rigs,” which is “set in the proverbial boomtowns of West Texas.”

“Texas. It ain’t any different than Tombstone or Dodge City. First comes the dreamers, then the bankers and then the desperate,” Thornton’s Tommy says in the trailer.

When his son Cooper (Jacob Lofland) asks him which of those descriptors he is, Tommy answers, “A divorced alcoholic with $500,000 in debt — and I’m one of the lucky ones.”

We also see glimpses of Jon Hamm‘s Monty Miller and Demi Moore‘s Cami Miller, a power couple in the oil industry who are close with Tommy, as well as Ali Larter as Tommy’s headstrong ex-wife, Angela.

The trailer ends with Thornton delivering a line that hints at what may sum up the show: “Men die. Oil companies don’t.” 

The cast also includes Andy Garcia and Michael Peña.

The first two episodes of Landman premiere Nov. 17 on Paramount+.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popcorn and pickleball? Movie chains spending $2.2 billion to get people back to theaters
Getty Images

While 22% of Americans say they have a home theater, far fewer have a pickleball court.

But integrating the hot new sport into the moviegoing experience is just one perk of a $2.2 billion upgrade to the country’s major theater chains that has been announced by the National Association of Theatre Owners.

The upgrades include amenities you might expect — everything from upgraded seats to sound systems; laser projectors to air conditioning; and more offerings at the concession stand — but also ones you may not, like pickleball courts, arcades and suspended rope courses.

All of it is designed to get you off your couch and back to the movies, says the association’s president and CEO, Michael O’Leary, in a statement — well, not in so many words: “This investment reflects that commitment in a tangible way that every moviegoer will see and enjoy.”

He adds, “The competition for consumers’ hard-earned dollars is fiercer than ever. Going to the theatre is an unparalleled entertainment experience, and exhibitors are dedicated to making every visit to their theatres memorable.”

As an example, the B&B Theatres location in Red Oak, Texas, has been refurbished into a full-on entertainment center, that not only has 12 theaters, but a performance space, bowling lanes, an outdoor bar and, yes, two pickleball courts.

The eight largest theater chains in the U.S. and Canada are taking part in the efforts, including AMC Entertainment, Cinemark and Regal Cinemas.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Ridley Scott says he’s already “playing with an idea” for a third ‘Gladiator’ film
Mescal in ‘Gladiator II’ – Paramount Pictures/Aidan Monaghan

Gladiator II, the sequel to Ridley Scott‘s 2000 Oscar winner, doesn’t hit theaters until Nov. 22, but the filmmaker says he’s already looking ahead to a third installment. 

As reported, Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal and Denzel Washington star in the upcoming sequel, which centers on Mescal’s Lucius, who returns to Rome against his will, but with vengeance on his mind.

While promoting the picture to the French-language publication PremiereScott revealed, “I’m already playing with the idea of Gladiator III,” before adding, “No, seriously! I lit the fuse.”

Scott, who will be turning 87 just after the second film debuts, reveals another famous sequel inspired him to push the story further. “The ending of Gladiator II is reminiscent of The Godfather, with Michael Corleone ending up with a job he didn’t want, and wondering, ‘And now, Father, what do I do?’ So, the next [one] will be about a man who doesn’t want to be where he is.”

It’s likely in this case he’s referring to Mescal’s character as the stand-in for Al Pacino‘s Michael. However, Mescal isn’t putting the chariot before the horse: he said Scott only recently clued him in to a third film.

“I’m waiting to see what will happen, but I’m interested, of course,” the actor said. “But we must not hurry anything,” stressing it’s all up to whether a third film would serve the story.  

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

New ‘Cobra Kai’ trailer takes the fight global
Netflix/Curtis Bonds Baker

On Wednesday, Netflix dropped the hard-hitting trailer to the second part of the sixth season of Cobra Kai

The drama shifts overseas, to Barcelona, and the international competition called the Sekai Taikai “where Miyagi-Do will face new challenges and old enemies as they fight to become world champions.” 

The tease continues, “Can they stay united as internal rivalries bubble back to the surface?”

The trailer shows the international match-ups don’t go well for Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka)’s Miyagi-Do team, and of course, looming over their team’s heads is Martin Kove‘s Kreese. “Some of us have nothing to lose,” he hisses at Daniel. 

Cobra Kai season 6 part 2 premieres Nov. 15.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.