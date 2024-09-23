Birmingham mass shooting: $100,000 reward announced as police hunt for gunmen

Kali9/Getty Images

(BIRMINGHAM, Ala.) — Officials have announced up to $100,000 in reward money for information leading to the arrests of the gunmen behind a mass shooting in Birmingham, Alabama.

Multiple shooters are wanted for killing four people and injuring 17 others outside a lounge in the Five Points South Entertainment District on Saturday night.

Five of the injured victims remain in the hospital on Monday, Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond said at a news conference.

Investigators have received a “significant number” of tips but are asking for more, the chief said.

The FBI is offering a reward up to $50,000 for information leading to the gunmen’s arrests and convictions, FBI Birmingham Special Agent in Charge Carlton Peeples announced at Monday’s news conference.

“If you, or you know someone, who has information about those involved in Saturday’s mass shooting, know that you can remain anonymous,” Peeples said.

Frank Barefield, chairman of Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama, also announced a $50,000 reward — the group’s biggest reward ever.

“You can receive up to $100,000 if you have credible information that leads to, one, an arrest, and another, an actual conviction,” Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin said. “It’s your time to step up. And we need you.”

“We cannot give safe harbor or shelter to people who want to just simply kill people. We cannot give them cover,” the mayor said. “They should not feel safe in our community — they should not feel safe anywhere.”

The chief said to the unknown gunmen, “We’re gonna hunt you down and we’re gonna arrest you.”

At least one person at the shooting scene was believed to have been targeted, police said.

Investigators believe the guns used were “converted to fully automatic,” Thurmond told ABC News on Sunday.

Fully automatic weapons “do not belong on the streets,” the chief said Monday.

Gabriel Eslami, who was shot and injured, said he was in a long line outside the lounge when he heard the gunshots.

“There’s bodies on the sidewalk. There’s smoke from the guns,” he told ABC News, describing the scene as like a “horror movie.”

Eslami said his friend rushed him to the hospital.

“I get there, I’m screaming, ‘Help! Help! I’ve been shot, I’ve been shot,'” he said.

“I’m so lucky,” he added.

The names of three of the four people killed have been released by police: 21-year-old Anitra Holloman, 27-year-old Tahj Booker and 27-year-old Carlos McCain.

ABC News’ Stephanie Ramos contributed to this report.

NASA’s Mars rover to begin ‘most challenging’ journey up crater rim
NASA via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Marking a new journey in NASA’s exploration of Mars, the Perseverance rover is set to begin a monthslong, steep and challenging ascent up a crater, the space agency announced Wednesday.

The Perseverance rover, nicknamed “Percy,” is the centerpiece of NASA’s Mars 2020 mission, working to collect data in preparation for future human exploration of the Red Planet.

The car-sized spacecraft has spent two and a half years exploring the Mars Jezero Crater floor and river delta and beginning the week of Aug. 19, will start the ascent up the western rim of the crater.

“Perseverance has completed four science campaigns, collected 22 rock cores, and traveled over 18 unpaved miles,” Art Thompson, Perseverance project manager at of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California, said in a press release Wednesday.

“As we start the Crater Rim Campaign, our rover is in excellent condition, and the team is raring to see what’s on the roof of this place,” Thompson added.

In what will be the “most challenging” journey for the rover to date, Perseverance will rely on auto-navigation capabilities while encountering slopes of up to 23 degrees on the pre-planned path up the crater.

When Perseverance summits the crater, which scientists have dubbed “Aurora Park,” the rover will have gained approximately 1,000 feet in elevation.

Researchers are looking forward to the new frontier of data that awaits the rover on the crater rim, saying the mission expects “many more discoveries to come.”

Eleni Ravanis, a University of Hawaiì at Mānoa scientist on Perseverance’s Mastcam-Z instrument team and one of the Crater Rim Campaign science leads, said the findings will have “significant implications” in understanding the Red Planet.

“Our samples are already an incredibly scientifically compelling collection, but the crater rim promises to provide even more samples that will have significant implications for our understanding of Martian geologic history,” Ravanis said in the release.

Suspected serial killer charged in 1977 cold case murders of 3 young women: Authorities
Ventura County District Attorney’s Office

(VENTURA, Calif.) — A suspected serial killer already in custody in North Carolina for a cold case murder has been charged in the slayings of three women who were strangled to death in 1977 in California, authorities said.

Kimberly Carol Fritz, 18, was killed in May 1977; Velvet Ann Sanchez, 31, was strangled to death in September 1977; and Lorraine Ann Rodriguez, 21, was killed three months later in December, according to authorities in Ventura County, California.

The victims were all sex workers who frequented local hotels, authorities said.

Police immediately believed the strangulations were linked, but the cases went cold, Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko said at a news conference Thursday.

In 2006, detectives uploaded DNA evidence collected from the scenes into CODIS — the nationwide law enforcement DNA database — but didn’t find a match, Nasarenko said.

Last year, “a breakthrough emerged” when detectives again uploaded DNA to CODIS and found a match to 73-year-old Warren Luther Alexander, Nasarenko said.

Alexander’s DNA was in the system because in 2022 he was arrested in North Carolina in connection with a 1992 cold case murder, Nasarenko said.

The North Carolina victim, 29-year-old Nona Cobb, was also strangled to death, Nasarenko said. Alexander is still awaiting prosecution in that case, authorities said.

Alexander was charged with three counts of first-degree murder and was extradited from North Carolina to California on Tuesday, authorities said.

“The day of reckoning in Ventura County has finally arrived,” Nasarenko said.

Alexander made his first court appearance in Ventura County Superior Court and is being held in Ventura County Jail without bail, authorities said. His arraignment is set for Aug. 21.

Alexander lived in Ventura County in the late 1950s and 1960s and he returned there in the 1970s, Nasarenko said. He was a long-haul cross-country truck driver from the 1970s to the 1990s, Nasarenko said.

Nasarenko said authorities believe there are more victims and said investigators are working with the FBI to try to solve other cases.

Maui plaintiffs reach billion global settlement following wildfire tragedy lawsuits
Getty Images – STOCK/pawel.gaul

(MAUI, Hawaii.) — Hawaii Gov. Josh Green announced a historic $4.037 billion settlement Friday to resolve claims arising from the tragic Aug. 8, 2023, Maui wildfires that left more than 100 people dead, thousands of others displaced and homes and businesses destroyed.

The settlement addresses roughly 450 lawsuits filed by individuals, businesses, and insurance companies in both state and federal courts in connection with the fires in Lahaina and Upcountry on the island of Maui.

The settlement agreement remains subject to final documentation and court approval, according to Green’s office. Once a final settlement agreement is signed and approved following judicial and legislative review, payments are expected to start as early as mid-2025.

As of now, the governor’s office states that the agreement is conditional “on the resolution of the insurance companies’ claims that have already been paid for property loss and other damages, with no additional payments from the defendants.”

“My priority as Governor was to expedite the agreement and to avoid protracted and painful lawsuits so as many resources as possible would go to those affected by the wildfires as quickly as possible,” said Green in a Friday statement. “Settling a matter like this within a year is unprecedented, and it will be good that our people don’t have to wait to rebuild their lives as long as others have in many places that have suffered similar tragedies.”

As the community prepares to mourn those who’ve been lost one year later, the community is also still in the midst of its rebuilding, with building permits newly being issued, debris removal ongoing and some families still displaced.

The destruction from the wildfires forced Maui local officials and its residents to reckon with a slate of issues that had been plaguing the community.

The impact of tourism, climate change, lack of affordable housing and more became pivotal points in the community’s recovery effort.

“In light of the recent settlement, the County will continue working with wildfire victims and their representatives to provide services and resources throughout the recovery period,” the County of Maui said in a press release Friday evening.

“The agreement is an important first step and represents the commitment of the signatories towards reaching a final settlement that would provide compensation to those impacted by the tragic fires,” said County Corporation Counsel Victoria Takayesu. “The County remains steadfast in its commitment to rebuild Lahaina and support its community.”

