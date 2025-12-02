Bitcoin sell-off halts Trump family’s crypto windfall

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump and his family have boasted of going “all in” on cryptocurrencies — but a recent downturn in bitcoin has pummeled digital asset investors, including the Trumps, who by one estimate have had roughly a billion dollars of their net worth erased in just a matter of weeks.

Bitcoin dropped as much as 8% in trading on Monday, at one point falling below $85,000 — shedding 30% from its all-time high in early October, when bitcoin was trading at more than $125,000.

Analysts at Deutsche Bank said last week that $1 trillion in value has been wiped out of the crypto market globally since early October. The analysts said traders dumped riskier assets in the crypto sector amid questions about the strength of the economy and stalled momentum on digital asset regulation.

The crypto sell-off is a stark reminder to investors about how volatile assets can drop in value just as quickly as they go up. 

The Trump family has launched a soup-to-nuts crypto empire over the past year, including a meme coin, a bitcoin mining firm, and a digital asset company called World Liberty Financial that has issued multiple tokens.

Fueled by the Trump administration’s abandonment of several high-profile regulatory challenges to the industry, the price of bitcoin and other digital assets soared in the months following Trump’s inauguration, bolstering the Trump family’s net worth by hundreds of millions of dollars, according to an ABC News analysis.

But their fortunes have shifted, for now, beneath the weight of a market-wide downturn.

Shares of Trump Media and Technology, the family’s media firm that has recently waded deeper into the crypto space, tumbled 5% on Monday. The stock is down about 70% since President Trump’s inauguration earlier this year.

The $TRUMP meme coin is now trading near an all-time low of $5.73, according to crypto trading platform CoinMarketCap. The digital token peaked at about $45 just ahead of inauguration. That’s a loss of nearly 90% since the start of the year.

And World Liberty’s digital governance token is down about 50% since its September launch.

All told, the Trump’s family fortune has dropped by about $1 billion — from $7.7 billion to $6.7 billion — since early September, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires’ Index.

The family, however, appears undeterred. Eric Trump, the president’s son, has been touting his crypto companies on social media and in emails to supporters.

He told Bloomberg the bitcoin dip is nothing more than a “great buying opportunity.”

Texas National Guard arrives in Illinois, as Gov. Pritzker calls for end of Trump administration’s ‘authoritarian march’
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker speaks at a news conference October 06, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. Scott Olson/Getty Images

(CHICAGO) — Members of the Texas National Guard have arrived in Illinois, according to sources familiar with their whereabouts and video taken of them at an Army Reserve training facility in a Chicago suburb.

The Texas National Guard boarded a military plane on Monday afternoon in Texas, as state and city leaders in Illinois were holding a news conference asking them to stay away from Chicago.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday shared a photo on social media showing what he called the state’s “elite” National Guard boarding a plane, but he did not say where they were headed.

“Illinois will not let the Trump administration continue on their authoritarian march without resisting,” Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said. “We will use every lever at our disposal to stop this power grab because military troops should not be used against American communities.”

Pritzker said at a news conference on Monday that over the weekend, he called on Abbott “to immediately withdraw his support of this decision” to send the Texas National Guard members to Chicago.

Earlier Tuesday, Abbott had replied to Pritzker on social media, saying, “I fully authorized the President to call up 400 members of the Texas National Guard to ensure safety for federal officials.”

During a news conference on Tuesday morning, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson said he had not received no advance information on the whereabouts of the Texas National Guard troops.

“We have not heard directly, of course, from the president or his administration and my expectation is that, regardless of what this administration is doing, I’m going to remain firm and committed to protecting the rights and the civility of our nation and will start right here in Chicago,” Johnson said.

“We do know that much like what we’ve seen in other parts of the country, there is a process that the National Guard goes through before they’re actually released into the streets of Chicago or anywhere,” Johnson added.

Johnson said that what he does know is that the deployment of National Guard troops in Chicago is “illegal, unconstitutional, it’s dangerous, it’s wrong.”

The state of Illinois and city of Chicago filed a lawsuit on Monday seeking to block the federalization and deployment of the National Guard.

The foundational principle separating the military from domestic affairs is “in peril” as Trump seeks to deploy the National Guard to cities across the country, lawyers for Illinois and Chicago wrote in the lawsuit.

“Let me be clear, Donald Trump is using our service members as political props and as pawns in his illegal effort to militarize our nation’s cities,” Pritzker said during a news conference.

To support his point, Pritzker played a video of an ICE raid conducted last week on an apartment complex in the South Shore neighborhood of Chicago, which he claimed was filmed by federal authorities with high-definition cameras for social media purposes. He said it was the same video that Secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Kristi Noem posted on social media on Saturday.

“They brought Black Hawk military helicopters and more than 100 agents in full tactical gear,” Pritzker said.

He added, “In the dead of night and seemingly for the cameras, armed federal agents emerged from the Black Hawk helicopters, rappelling onto the roof of that apartment building.”

The governor alleged the Trump administration is following a playbook to “cause chaos, create fear and confusion, make it seem like peaceful protesters are a mob by firing gas pellets and tear gas canisters at them. Why? To create the pretext for invoking the Insurrection Act so that he can send military troops to our city,” Pritzker said.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office on Monday afternoon, Trump said he did not yet see the need to use the Insurrection Act, but “if I had to enact it, I’d do it, if people were being killed and courts were holding us up, or governors or mayors were holding us up.”

Senate passes ‘National Day of Remembrance for Charlie Kirk’ ahead of memorial service
CEO of Turning Point USA Charlie Kirk speaks on stage on the first day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 15, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — Days before a memorial service for Charlie Kirk, the U.S. Senate has unanimously passed a “National Day of Remembrance” for the conservative influencer after he was killed on Sept. 10.

The Senate on Thursday unanimously approved a resolution marking Oct. 14, 2025 — the influencer’s birthday — a “National Day of Remembrance for Charlie Kirk.”

While on the Senate floor, Florida Sen. Rick Scott, who was leading the passage of the resolution, said he is “proud to have the support of more than 20 of my colleagues to honor Charlie by dedicating his birthday” as this day of remembrance.

“Charlie was a good man — a devout husband, father, and friend. His life was shaped by his faith and the idea that in America, debate and discussion are crucial to the betterment of our country,” Scott said on Thursday.

In the approved resolution, the Senate “recognizes Charlie Kirk for his contributions to civic education and public service” and “encourages educational institutions, civic organizations and citizens across the United States to observe this day.”

House Speaker Mike Johnson said on Thursday that the House of Representative will “soon pass a resolution honoring the life and legacy of our friend Charlie Kirk, and condemning the political violence that led to his untimely passing.”

The conservative influencer was shot and killed on Sept. 10 while speaking at an outdoor event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah.

After a two-day manhunt, Tyler Robinson, 22, was arrested for allegedly shooting Kirk and charged on Tuesday with a slew of offenses, including aggravated murder, with prosecutors announcing the intent to seek the death penalty.

He was also charged with felony discharge of a firearm causing serious body injury, obstruction of justice, two counts of witness tampering and commission of violent offense in the presence of a child, Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray announced on Tuesday.

Robinson made his first court appearance on Tuesday. His next hearing is scheduled for Sept. 29.

Before he turned himself in to authorities, Robinson’s parents asked him why he committed this crime, to which he allegedly said “there is too much evil and the guy [Charlie Kirk] spreads too much hate,” according to charging documents.

The suspect also allegedly texted his roommate after the shooting that he “had enough of this hatred.”

“Some hate can’t be negotiated out,” one of the messages read, according to the charging documents.

FBI Director Kash Patel said the FBI is investigating “anyone and everyone” involved in a chat on Discord — a group chat messaging platform — where the suspect allegedly sent messages two hours before he was taken into custody, admitting he shot Kirk.

“Hey guys, I have bad news for you all…It was me at UVU yesterday. im sorry for all of this,” one of the messages read.

Patel said there are “a lot more” than 20 people linked to Robinson on Discord and that the FBI is “running them all down. He added that a “number of individuals” are currently being investigated.

Kirk’s memorial service will take place on Sunday in Glendale, Arizona. President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance and members of the Kirk family are expected to attend.

Erika Kirk, the influencer’s widow, is expected to speak on Sunday. On Thursday, she was “unanimously elected” as the new CEO and chair of the board for Turning Point USA, the organization her late husband was the founder of.

The Department of Homeland Security has designated Charlie Kirk’s memorial service as a Special Event Assessment Rating Level 1 event, which is “reserved for events of the highest national significance,” a department official said.

30-year-old man drowns near family picnic area while attempting to swim across river
30-year-old man drowns near family picnic area while attempting to swim across river
Dukas/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — A 30-year-old man has drowned in Pennsylvania near a family picnic area while attempting to swim across the river and went under, officials said.

The emergency communications center at Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area in Bushkill, Pennsylvania, received a report of a drowning in the Delaware River near the Kittatinny Point picnic area at about 4:10 p.m. on Tuesday, according to a statement from the National Park Service.

National Park Service rangers and dive team members, New Jersey State Police and water rescue teams from the Portland Volunteer Fire Department responded to the call, officials said, and the crews “quickly located and recovered the body of a 30-year-old Parsipanny, New Jersey, man from the river, where the water was approximately 17 feet deep.”

“The man was swimming with family members near the picnic area when he tired while attempting to swim across the river and went under,” NPS said.

Authorities have not yet named the man and it is unclear what the swimming conditions were like at the time of the drowning, but the National Park Service took the opportunity to remind all river users to wear a properly-fitted, U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket while swimming, floating, fishing or boating on the Delaware River.

