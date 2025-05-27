Black bear found sitting on stove inside home after crashing through ceiling
(BELL COUNTY, KY) — A black bear was discovered sitting on the stove inside a Kentucky home after crashing through the ceiling, authorities said.
The incident occurred last Wednesday when Game Warden Derick Creech in Bell County, Kentucky, received a call at approximately 5 a.m. to reports of a black bear inside of somebody’s home, according to a statement from Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Law Enforcement released on Sunday.
“Upon arrival, the bear was located sitting on the stove in the kitchen,” authorities said.
Game Warden Creech determined that the bear was able to climb up a ladder outside and squeezed through an opening into the attic of the residence before falling through the ceiling and directly into the residence below, authorities said.
Warden Creech was able to run the stunned bear out through an open door and back into the wilderness following its fall into the kitchen.
Authorities did not give an estimate on the amount of damage the home sustained during the incident.
(TUSCALOOSA, Ala.) — Federal immigration agents have detained a University of Alabama doctoral student who is a citizen of Iran, according to the school and ICE records.
Alireza Doroudi, a doctoral student from Iran studying mechanical engineering, is currently being held in a detention facility, but ICE records do not list where he is being held.
The reason for his detention was not immediately clear.
“The University of Alabama recently learned that a doctoral student has been detained off campus by federal immigration authorities,” the university said in a statement. “Federal privacy laws limit what can be shared about an individual student. International students studying at the University are valued members of the campus community, and International Student and Scholar Services is available to assist international students who have questions.”
“UA has and will continue to follow all immigration laws and cooperate with federal authorities,” it said.
It was not immediately clear whether he had secured legal representation.
Doroudi’s Linkedin page says he is a “trained metallurgy engineer with over ten years of academic experience in Materials Science, welding, and brazing.”
Doroudi is one of multiple college students to recently be detained by ICE.
Earlier this month, pro-Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil was arrested by ICE. Khalil had been one of the leaders of pro-Palestinian encampment at Columbia University last spring.
Khalil was taken from his student apartment building in lower Manhattan, and then to an immigration detention facility in Elizabeth, New Jersey, before being transferred to Louisiana.
President Donald Trump claimed Khalil was a “Radical Foreign Pro-Hamas Student” and said this is the “first arrest of many to come” in a post on his Truth Social platform this month.
“We will find, apprehend, and deport these terrorist sympathizers from our country — never to return again,” he added.
Khalil and his lawyers have denied he supports Hamas or has any ties to the group.
A second student involved with the protests at Columbia University was also arrested by the Department of Homeland Security this month.
Leqaa Korda was arrested by agents from Homeland Security Investigations for allegedly overstaying her expired visa — which terminated on Jan. 26, 2022. Korda was also allegedly arrested in 2024 for her involvement in the protests, according to DHS.
(ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.) — More than 6 million people in multiple states across the Southwest and South Plains are under red flag warnings Thursday as strong winds and warm temperatures are forecast to increase wildfire threats.
Firefighters in New Mexico, West Texas, Colorado, eastern Arizona, central Kansas and parts of Oklahoma are among the states bracing for critical to extreme threats of wildfires erupting and rapidly spreading.
The entire state of New Mexico is under red flag warnings, including the cities of Albuquerque and Santa Fe, which were both under critical threat of fire danger Thursday morning. Other cities in New Mexico that are under extreme risk of wildfires erupting include Silver City, Deming, Los Lunas and Socorro.
“Extremely critical fire weather conditions are expected across much of New Mexico today due to very strong winds combined with a dry airmass,” the National Weather Service office in Albuquerque said in a statement posted on social media.
The NWS said critical fire weather conditions across central and eastern New Mexico will stretch into Friday.
Extremely low relative humidity, ranging 5% to 15%, combined with winds forecast to gust between 45 and 65 mph or higher, could cause any new fires to spread rapidly, officials said.
Much of New Mexico continues to battle severe to extreme drought conditions, which will also exacerbate the fire threat.
The extreme warning means a “threat to life and property from existing or potential wildfires due to weather and fuel conditions,” according to the NWS.
Several wildfires have already erupted across New Mexico this year, including one that ignited in the Carson National Forest in northern New Mexico last week. Firefighters responded to the blaze quickly and managed to keep it from spreading beyond three acres, officials said.
On March 19, several wildfires broke out across New Mexico, including the Gail Fire west of the town of Mayhill that burned 235 acres, officials said.
“We’ve been saying that this year’s fire season will potentially be early and significant, and here we are,” Forest Fire Management Officer Brent Davidson of the U.S. Forest Service in New Mexico said in a statement earlier this month. “Wildfires do not stop at property boundaries and we hope this puts into focus how important it is for everyone to prepare. Whether you have 10 minutes or 10 hours, you can do something to get ready for wildfire.”
Raging wildfires also broke out in Oklahoma last month, leaving four people dead and more than 140 injured, according to the state’s medical examiner. The multiple Oklahoma fires erupted amid gusty winds, low humidity and dry vegetation. More than 400 homes and structures were destroyed and at least 170,000 acres burned across the state of Oklahoma.
ABC News’ Shawnie Caslin Martucci contributed to this report.