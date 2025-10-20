‘Black Phone 2’ scares its way to the top of the weekend box office

‘Black Phone 2’ poster/Courtesy of Universal Pictures

The lead-up to Halloween brought folks wanting a scare to the theaters.

Black Phone 2, the sequel to the 2022 horror film Black Phone, debuted at number one at the box office this weekend, bringing in $26.5 million, according to Box Office Mojo. That bested the original’s opening weekend of just over $23 million, which landed it a fourth place debut.

Last weekend’s number one, Tron: Ares, dropped to number two, with $11.14 million, while this weekend’s other new release, the comedy Good Fortune, directed by Aziz Ansari, and starring Aziz, Seth Rogen and Keanu Reeves, debuted at three with $6.2 million.

Rounding out the top five were One Battle After Another at four, with $4 million, and Roofman at five, with $3.7 million.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. Black Phone 2 — $26.5 million
2. Tron: Ares — $11.14 million
3. Good Fortune — $6.2 million
4. One Battle After Another — $4 million
5. Roofman — $3.7 million
6. Truth & Treason — $2.7 million
7. Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie — $1.65 million
8. The Conjuring: Last Rites — $1.57 million
9. After the Hunt — $1.55 million
10. Soul on Fire — $1.3 million

Miles Teller, Nikki Glaser and Glen Powell to host ‘Saturday Night Live’
Miles Teller attends the premiere of ‘Eternity’ during the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall on September 7, 2025, in Toronto, Ontario. (Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

The next three hosts of Saturday Night Live season 51 have been revealed.

NBC has announced that Miles Teller, Nikki Glaser and Glen Powell are set to host three episodes of the late-night sketch comedy series in November.

Teller will take over hosting duties for the second time on the Nov. 1 episode of the show. Brandi Carlile joins him as the musical guest for her third individual appearance on the program and fourth musical guest gig overall.

Glaser is set to make her SNL hosting debut on the Nov. 8 episode. The comedian will be joined by sombr as the musical guest. He also makes his first appearance on the show just as his breakout song “back to friends” has crossed 1 billion streams.

Glaser posted the news about her hosting gig to Instagram. “SCHWING!! @nbcsnl,” she captioned her post.

Also making his SNL hosting debut is Powell. The actor will host for the first time on the Nov. 15 episode, while musician Olivia Dean will join him to make her musical guest debut.

SNL returns live on Saturday when Sabrina Carpenter will serve as both the host and musical guest.

In brief: ‘Coven Academy’ greenlit at Disney Branded Television and more
It’s the start of something new. Disney Branded Television has greenlit a brand-new series from the creator of High School Musical: The Musical: The SeriesCoven Academy will premiere in 2026 on Disney+ and Disney Channel. The series is set in New Orleans and follows a trio of teenage witches-in-training who are bound by destiny to guard their city …

Liz Kingsman is the latest to join the upcoming Pride and Prejudice adaptation at Netflix. Deadline reports she will play Anne de Bourgh, the daughter of Lady Catherine, in the series. Emma CorrinJack Lowden and Olivia Colman star in the series, which is currently in production …

Chris Columbus doesn’t think anybody else should try to tell Kevin McCallister’s story. The Home Alone director told Entertainment Tonight a reboot of the Christmas classic film would be a mistake. “I think Home Alone really exists as, not as this timepiece, but it was this very special moment, and you can’t really recapture that,” Columbus said. “I think it’s a mistake to try to go back and recapture something we did 35 years ago. I think it should be left alone.” …

Ben Stiller raves about Ariana Grande in ‘Focker In-Law’: ‘So funny’
Ariana Grande attends the 2025 MTV VMAs (Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic)

Ariana Grande‘s first big-screen comedic role will be in the upcoming Meet the Parents sequel Focker In-Law, and so far producer and star Ben Stiller thinks she’s been doing a great job. 

Ariana will play the future daughter-in-law of Stiller’s character, Greg Focker. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight on the Emmys red carpet, Stiller said, “We’ve been shooting about a month and I’ve been having the best time with her.”

“She’s incredible: so much fun, so good, such a pro, so funny,” Stiller added.

Most of the cast members from the other Meet the Parents films are returning, including Teri Polo as Greg’s wife, Pam; Robert De Niro as Greg’s father-in-law, Jack; Blythe Danner as Jack’s wife, Dina; and Owen Wilson as Pam’s former fiancé, Kevin.

Focker In-Law arrives in theaters Thanksgiving 2026. This Thanksgiving — Nov. 21, to be exact — Ariana will be reprising her role as Glinda in Wicked: For Good, the sequel to last year’s smash Wicked.

And as if she wasn’t busy enough, next summer Ariana will hit the road for her first tour in six years, which is set to run from June 2026 to August 2026.

 

