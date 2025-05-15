Blake Lively accused of pressuring Taylor Swift amid legal battle with Justin Baldoni

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Blake Lively‘s friendship with music superstar Taylor Swift is now at the center of her legal battle with her former It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni.

In a new court filing Wednesday, attorneys for Baldoni claim Lively pressured Swift to get involved in the legal back and forth, which first began in December.

That month, Lively filed a complaint against Baldoni with the California Civil Rights Department accusing him of sexual harassment on the set of It Ends With Us, which he also directed. Lively and Baldoni subsequently launched dueling lawsuits against each other, with Lively alleging that Baldoni and key stakeholders of the film sexually harassed her and attempted, along with Baldoni’s production company and crisis PR company, The Agency Group PR, to orchestrate a smear campaign against her.

Baldoni denied the allegations via a statement from his attorney, who called Lively’s actions “shameful” for making “serious and categorically false accusations” against Baldoni.

Baldoni later sued Lively, her husband, Ryan Reynolds, the couple’s publicist, Leslie Sloane, and Sloane’s public relations company, Vision PR, for extortion and defamation, among other things.

Lively’s lawyers called Baldoni’s lawsuit “another chapter in the abuser playbook” and accused Baldoni of “trying to shift the narrative to Ms. Lively by falsely claiming that she seized creative control and alienated the cast from Mr. Baldoni.”

Earlier this month, Swift was subpoenaed by Baldoni’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman.

Lawyers for Lively and Reynolds responded by trying to block the subpoena, which Baldoni’s attorneys argued was necessary.

Citing “a source,” Baldoni’s legal team claims in Wednesday’s court filing that Lively’s attorney “demanded that Ms. Swift release a statement of support for Ms. Lively” amid the legal scuffle, alleging that “if Ms. Swift refused to do so, private text messages of a personal nature in Ms. Lively’s possession would be released.”

Baldoni’s attorneys allege in the new filing that, “Lively requested that Taylor Swift delete their text messages.” The court filing also claims that “a representative of Ms. Swift addressed these inappropriate and apparently extortionate threats in at least one written communication.”

In response, Lively’s lawyer, Mike Gottlieb, asked the court to strike the documents as “unnecessary, improper and abusive.”

Gottlieb said in a statement to ABC News Wednesday that the allegations made in Baldoni’s court filing are “categorically false.”

“This is categorically false. We unequivocally deny all of these so-called allegations, which are cowardly sourced to supposed anonymous sources, and completely untethered from reality,” Gottlieb said. “This is what we have come to expect from the Wayfarer parties’ lawyers, who appear to love nothing more than shooting first, without any evidence, and with no care for the people they are harming in the process. We will imminently file motions with the court to hold these attorneys accountable for their misconduct here.”

Baldoni’s initial complaint against Lively, filed in January, detailed a text message he allegedly received from Lively in which Baldoni claims Lively referred to Swift and Reynolds as her “dragons.” The complaint claimed Lively leveraged her relationships with high-profile individuals like Swift and Reynolds to exert her influence over the film.

Swift has not responded to ABC News’ request for comment about the latest court filing.

In response to being subpoenaed, a spokesperson for Swift said she was only involved in licensing her song “My Tears Ricochet” for the film and was never on set.

“Taylor Swift never set foot on the set of this movie, she was not involved in any casting or creative decisions, she did not score the film, she never saw an edit or made any notes on the film, she did not even see It Ends With Us until weeks after its public release, and was traveling around the globe during 2023 and 2024 headlining the biggest tour in history,” the spokesperson said. “The connection Taylor had to this film was permitting the use of one song, ‘My Tears Ricochet.'”

The spokesperson added, “Given that her involvement was licensing a song for the film, which 19 other artists also did, this document subpoena is designed to use Taylor Swift’s name to draw public interest by creating tabloid clickbait instead of focusing on the facts of the case.”

Lively and Baldoni are due to appear in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on March 9, 2026.

Wendy Williams talks guardianship, gives health update on ‘The View’
Wendy Williams talks guardianship, gives health update on ‘The View’
Johnny Nunez/WireImage via Getty Images, FILE

Wendy Williams discussed the latest on her recent hospital visit and her guardianship with The View.

In an interview that aired Friday, Williams said she needed a “breath of fresh air” when, according to sources, she was taken by ambulance Monday from an assisted living facility in Midtown Manhattan to Mount Sinai West hospital.

“I just needed a breath of fresh air. I needed to see the doctors,” Williams told host Joy Behar about her decision to go to the hospital. “While I was at the hospital, I also got blood drawn for my thyroid, but most importantly, at the hospital, it was my choice to get an independent evaluation on my incapacitation. Which I don’t have it.”

Williams has been in a court-ordered guardianship since 2022. In February 2024, a press release from Williams and her medical team revealed that in 2023 she was diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia, which according to the National Institute on Aging currently has no cure or treatments to slow its progression.

Williams spoke on Friday about her past struggles with substance abuse, saying she is “easily going on with my life alcohol free” these days.

After visiting the hospital on Monday, she said she had dinner with her niece, who had flown in to visit her, before returning to her assisted living facility. “Why am I here … where people don’t remember anything?” she asked, referring to her current living area on the memory unit floor. “I stay in the bedroom the majority of the time,” she said, adding that she is not permitted to have friends visit her without permission.

A statement from the lawyer for Williams’ guardian provided to TMZ on March 11 was read to Williams on The View. The statement said the guardianship was created by a judge who declared Williams legally incapacitated after the frontotemporal dementia diagnosis.

The lawyer claimed Williams has not been kept from her family and that she is receiving excellent medical care.

Ginalisa Monterroso, a health care advocate who joined the interview with Williams, explained that the guardianship first came about to protect Williams’ money.

“I didn’t mind it at that time … but at this point in my life, I want to terminate [the] guardianship and move on with my life, if that’s possible at all,” Williams added.

In response to Williams’ recent media appearances, in which she says she is not incapacitated, her guardian sent a letter to the court requesting that Williams have another comprehensive evaluation to assess her mental capacity. That request was granted by the judge in early March, and the results are expected sometime this spring.

Millie Bobby Brown begins production on ‘Enola Holmes 3’
Millie Bobby Brown begins production on ‘Enola Holmes 3’
Alex Bailey/Netflix

Enola Holmes is back on the case.

Netflix has announced that the third installment in the film series about Sherlock Holmes’ brilliant younger sister has started production in the U.K.

Millie Bobby Brown is back as the titular detective in Enola Holmes 3, while Louis Partridge and Henry Cavill also return as Tewkesbury and Sherlock Holmes, respectively.

Joining them are Himesh Patel as John Watson, Helena Bonham Carter as Eudoria Holmes and Sharon Duncan-Brewster as Moriarty.

This time around, Enola is headed abroad to take on a case in the island nation of Malta.

According to Netflix, “adventure chases detective Enola Holmes to Malta, where personal and professional dreams collide in a case more tangled and treacherous than any she has faced before.”

Netflix shared a photo of Brown and Partridge to its socials to celebrate beginning production on the film.

“Millie Bobby Brown and Louis Partridge spotted behind the scenes of Enola Holmes 3. NOW IN PRODUCTION!” the post reads.

Philip Barantini directs Enola Holmes 3 from a script by Jack Thorne, which is based on The Enola Holmes Mysteries by Nancy Springer.

In addition to starring, Brown also produces the film while her husband, Jake Bongiovi, executive produces.

There is currently no release date for Enola Holmes 3, though it will premiere on Netflix. 

Amber Heard announces birth of twins: ‘I am elated beyond words’
Amber Heard announces birth of twins: ‘I am elated beyond words’
Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images

Amber Heard is officially a mom of three.

In a heartfelt Mother’s Day post shared on Instagram on Sunday, the Aquaman actress announced the birth of her twins — daughter Agnes and son Ocean.

“Mother’s Day 2025 will be one I’ll never forget,” Heard wrote alongside a sweet photo of her newborns’ feet resting on a baby mattress.

“This year I am elated beyond words to celebrate the completion of the family I’ve strived to build for years,” she continued. “Today I officially share the news that I welcomed twins into the Heard gang. My daughter Agnes and my son Ocean are keeping my hands (and my heart) full.”

“When I had my first baby girl Oonagh four years ago, my world changed forever. I thought I couldn’t possibly burst with more joy. Well, now I am bursting times three!!!”

Heard went to reflect on the deeply personal and empowering journey to motherhood.

“Becoming a mother by myself and on my own terms despite my own fertility challenges has been the most humbling experience of my life,” she wrote. “I am eternally grateful that I was able to choose this responsibly and thoughtfully. To all the moms, wherever you are today and however you got here, my dream family and I are celebrating with you. Love always, A x.”

In addition to the twins, Heard is already a mom to daughter, Oonagh, whom she welcomed in 2021. Heard has not publicly identified the father of Oonagh, whom Heard claims she brought into the world on her “own terms,” alluding to surrogacy, in a post on Instagram.

Heard was previously married to actor Johnny Depp from 2015 to 2016, finalizing their divorce in 2017. She later dated Elon Musk before they went separate ways in 2018.

In 2022, Heard and Depp were involved in a widely publicized defamation trial.

