Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick star in ‘Another Simple Favor’ teaser trailer
Lorenzo Sisti

Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick reunite in a brand-new teaser trailer for the highly anticipated movie Another Simple Favor.

The sequel to 2018’s A Simple Favor received a teaser trailer on Wednesday, giving a new glimpse at Kendrick’s Stephanie and Lively’s Emily’s reunion at Emily’s Capri wedding.

In the new teaser trailer, Emily, who was incarcerated at the end of the first movie, asks Stephanie to be her maid of honor while seemingly surprising her at a presentation.

“Do you think I invited you to get revenge? For stealing my life and taking my kid away from me?” asks Emily later in the teaser.

“Stephanie Smothers (Kendrick) and Emily Nelson (Lively) reunite on the beautiful island of Capri, Italy, for Emily’s extravagant wedding to a rich Italian businessman,” reads the synopsis for the film. “Along with the glamorous guests, expect murder and betrayal to RSVP for a wedding with more twists and turns than the road from the Marina Grande to the Capri town square.”

The new lookahead gets increasingly tense with a shot of an explosion and several scenes of violence.

“If I do try to murder you, it will make an amazing sequel,” says Emily as the teaser peaks in intensity.

The 2018 film revolves around Emily and Stephanie’s friendship turned awry when Emily seemingly disappears and Stephanie discovers her dark past.

The upcoming Amazon MGM Studios movie is directed by Paul Feig. It also stars Henry Golding, Bashir Salahuddin, Michele Morrone, Alex Newell, Andrew Rannells, Aparna Nancherla and Kelly McCormack.

The 2018 film was based on Darcey Bell‘s 2017 novel of the same name. The upcoming sequel comes out on May 1.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Stephanie Hsu, Zosia Mamet on their new comedy series, ‘Laid’
Peacock

Stephanie Hsu stars in the new Peacock comedy Laid.

The original series, which premieres Thursday, follows Hsu’s Ruby, a professional party planner whose former lovers are dying in the order she was with them. The unconventional rom-com series was also executive produced by the Everything Everywhere All At Once Oscar nominee, who told ABC Audio it’s rare to read a script you actually think is funny.

Laid was “making me laugh out loud out on my couch,” Hsu said. “It really felt that the infrastructure of this roller coaster was really there for us to get to kind of throw our weight into.”

Zosia Mamet co-stars as Ruby’s best friend and roommate, AJ. She said one of the best parts of making the series was getting to know Hsu.

“We both approach our work in a very, very similar way, and we kind of come to the table ready to play,” Mamet said. “I think it just really felt every day like such a joy because it was pretty effortless working together and getting to explore that dynamic of female friendship … it just felt so incredibly rich and fulfilling.”

Ruby is a complex character, and Hsu said she enjoyed the challenge of creating her.

“People would be like, ‘Ruby’s such a narcissist, Ruby’s so crazy, da-da-da-da-da.’ And I’m like, OK, but I have to be in her shoes for however many weeks, so I have to figure out a way to love her,” Hsu said.

In the end, the answer was to keep returning to the question at the heart of the show.

“I really did want to co-create a story … that kind of asked this question that I feel a lot of my friends ask, which is like, ‘How do you know when you know?'” Hsu said. “What is love, and how do you find it in this day and age?”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Allison Holker pays tribute to late husband Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss 2 years after his death
Michael Rowe/Getty Images for IMDb

Allison Holker is remembering her late husband, Stephen “tWitch” Boss, on the two-year anniversary of his death.

In a post shared to Instagram on Friday, Holker paid tribute to Boss with a photo of the two of them and their children, Zaia, Maddox and Weslie, and a meaningful caption.

“Our Angel @sir_twitch_alot is watching over us and protecting us. You are always on our hearts and we will always love you,” Holker wrote. “We miss you Stephen. 2 years with you not here but you are always on our minds. We love you.”

Holker recently announced her upcoming memoir, This Far: My Story of Love, Loss and Embracing the Light, which will be published in 2025. It will follow her love story with Boss, as well as the journey her family went on to heal after his death.

“I felt like writing this book was actually very therapeutic for myself, and I didn’t know I needed it, but I did,” Holker told People in September. “I needed to be able to open up and be super transparent. And I thought it was really a place for me to be super authentic with myself and honest, and a place where my kids also read about everything too, in their futures.”
 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

New dating series ‘Muslim Matchmaker’ streaming on Hulu
Disney/Ramona Rosales

You can watch Muslim American singles find their lifelong partner in the new Hulu series Muslim Matchmaker.

The ABC News Studios series is available to watch now on the streamer. In each episode, matchmakers Hoda Abrahim and Yasmin Elhady help match singles, whether it be through cringey first dates or moments of real connection, to find a life partner, all the while staying true to their faith.

Abrahim and Elhady use their cardinal “Rules of Three” approach when making matches for their clients. It consists of three dates, three months and 300 questions.

All eight episodes of Muslim Matchmaker were helmed by Smriti Mundhra, who also executive produced the show alongside Senain Kheshgi.

“This series is groundbreaking in its depiction of love and faith, with lessons on love for audiences of all backgrounds,” Mundhra said in a press release. “Hoda and Yasmin are absolute geniuses at helping single people find true connection amid the toxicity of modern dating culture, and their Rules of Three approach is the most effective — and sometimes challenging! — methodology I’ve seen in my decades of experience in the world of matchmaking.”

Kheshgi is proud of how Muslim Matchmaker showcases the vibrant tapestry of Muslim life in America.

“The series stands as a beacon of joy, wisdom and family and presents Muslims as integral threads in the American fabric — with our own unique journeys, struggles and triumphs. Hoda and Yasmin’s guidance reminds us of the enduring strength of Muslim traditions and the wisdom they offer in navigating modern life,” Kheshgi said.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Hulu.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.