Blake Lively, Anna Kendrick film ‘Another Simple Favor’ to open SXSW
Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick are headed to South by Southwest.

The sequel to their film A Simple Favor, called Another Simple Favor, will serve as the opening night premiere film at the SXSW festival. Directed by Paul Feig, the film follows Kendrick’s Stephanie and Lively’s Emily as they head to the island of Capri in Italy. There, Emily is to be married to a rich Italian businessman.

“Along with the glamorous guests, expect murder and betrayal to RSVP for a wedding with more twists and turns than the road from the Marina Grande to the Capri town square,” a press release for the film describes.

Also starring in the film are Andrew Rannells, Bashir Salahuddin, Elizabeth Perkins, Michele Morrone, Alex Newell, Henry Golding and Allison Janney.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to be back at my favorite festival in the world where we successfully launched Bridesmaids and Spy, and I cannot begin to say how honored I am to have our film opening it all,” Feig said in a statement. “I’ve avoided making sequels to any of my films but these characters were just too much fun not to revisit.”

The South by Southwest Conference and Festivals will take place from March 7-14 in Austin, Texas.

Keanu Reeves’ stolen Rolex and other luxury watches recovered in Chile: Police
Three luxury watches, including a Rolex worth about $9,000, that were stolen from actor Keanu Reeves‘ Los Angeles home have been discovered in Chile, police confirmed to ABC News.

Authorities in Chile said a man was arrested in Santiago on Saturday in connection with the robbery, and that his arrest was part of a larger, local operation.

The unnamed suspect is currently in custody, police said.

One of the three watches discovered was a Rolex Submariner that had the John Wick star’s name engraved on it.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed in Dec. 2023 to ABC News’ Los Angeles station that a group of burglars were at large after breaking into Reeves’ house in Hollywood Hills.

Investigators told ABC News that the Rolex recovered in Chile was taken during that 2023 break-in.

The break-in was reported by a caller who reported observing four suspects who were also recorded by a surveillance camera entering the home through a window at the rear of the hillside residence, an LAPD spokesperson said at the time.

Julia Stiles on her romantic directorial debut, ‘Wish You Were Here’
Julia Stiles makes her feature directorial debut with Wish You Were Here, now playing in movie theaters.

The journey to making her first film was long, but the actress-turned-director told ABC Audio it was something she always dreamed of.

“It’s been a career-long dream of mine to direct a movie,” Stiles said. “I spent so long looking for the right story. And then I was sent this book, Wish You Were Here, five years ago, and it just totally hit me as something that needed to be a movie.”

After she found the story she wanted to develop for the big screen, it took Stiles half a decade to get the project made.

“In the five years since we set out to make it, I feel like the story has only gotten deeper and more meaningful for me,” Stiles said. “I feel like we need a movie like this right now that’s full of hope and is about love and taking care of another person.”

Stiles, known for her roles in iconic romance films like 10 Things I Hate About You and Save the Last Dance, said the genre has always spoken to her.

“I’m a romantic at heart. I love the idea that people can find their soulmate,” Stiles said. “One of the things that I love about the way that … we approached the love story, and it comes from the book, is that it’s much more mature than the age of the characters.”

As for the differences between acting and directing, Stiles said she definitely got to flex different muscles.

“Being an actor or a performer, a lot of times you’re just being told what to do or be,” Stiles said. “But being a director, you really have to be a good manager. You have to be good with multitasking, thinking 10 steps ahead, but also being present. And there’s a logical part of my brain that got put to work that was really enjoyable for me.”

