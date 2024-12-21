Blake Lively files complaint against Justin Baldoni over alleged sexual misconduct on ‘It Ends with Us’ set

Blake Lively files complaint against Justin Baldoni over alleged sexual misconduct on ‘It Ends with Us’ set
Sony Pictures

Blake Lively is taking legal action against her It Ends with Us co-star and director, Justin Baldoni, for alleged sexual harassment during the filming of the adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s bestselling novel.

This comes months after rumors of tension behind the scenes first surfaced.

In the complaint filed with the California Civil Rights Department and obtained by ABC News, Lively claims Baldoni’s alleged behavior caused her “severe emotional distress.”

A representative for Lively said in a statement that “Blake was retaliated against because she raised concerns about sexual harassment and other inappropriate behavior that she and other members of the cast and crew experienced on the set of the film.”

The complaint further alleges that a meeting was held to address Lively’s concerns, adding that it was attended by key stakeholders in the film and Lively’s husband, Ryan Reynolds.

According to the complaint, Lively said she laid out specific demands at the meeting to ensure a safe and professional working environment, including “no more showing nude videos or images of women to Blake” and “no more discussions about sexual conquests in front of Blake and others, no further mentions of cast and crew’s genitalia, no more inquiries about Blake’s weight, and no further mention of Blake’s dead father.”

Lively claims Baldoni and his production company, Wayfarer Studios, then engaged in a “social manipulation” campaign to “destroy” Lively’s reputation, according to the complaint. The complaint includes alleged texts from Baldoni’s publicist to a Wayfarer publicist, whom the complaint alleges said Baldoni “wants to feel like [Ms. Lively] can be buried,” and “We can’t write we will destroy her.”

In a message to his publicist, according to the complaint, Baldoni allegedly wrote, “We should have a plan for IF she does the same when [the] movie comes out. Plans make me feel more at ease.”

Bryan Freedman, an attorney for Baldoni and his production company Wayfarer Studios, denied the allegations in a statement to ABC News:

“It is shameful that Ms. Lively and her representatives would make such serious and categorically false accusations against Mr. Baldoni, Wayfarer Studios and its representatives, as yet another desperate attempt to ‘fix’ her negative reputation which was garnered from her own remarks and actions during the campaign for the film; interviews and press activities that were observed publicly, in real time and unedited, which allowed for the internet to generate their own views and opinions,” Freedman said. “These claims are completely false, outrageous and intentionally salacious with an intent to publicly hurt and rehash a narrative in the media.”

Freedman added, “Wayfarer Studios made the decision to proactively hire a crisis manager prior to the marketing campaign of the film, to work alongside their own representative with Jonesworks employed by Stephanie Jones, due to the multiple demands and threats made by Ms. Lively during production which included her threatening to not showing up to set, threatening to not promote the film, ultimately leading to its demise during release, if her demands were not met. It was also discovered that Ms. Lively enlisted her own representative, Leslie Sloan with Vision PR, who also represents Mr. Reynolds, to plant negative and completely fabricated and false stories with media, even prior to any marketing had commenced for the film, which was another reason why Wayfarer Studios made the decision to hire a crisis professional to commence internal scenario planning in the case they needed to address. The representatives of Wayfarer Studios still did nothing proactive nor retaliated, and only responded to incoming media inquiries to ensure balanced and factual reporting and monitored social activity. What is pointedly missing from the cherry-picked correspondence is the evidence that there were no proactive measures taken with media or otherwise; just internal scenario planning and private correspondence to strategize which is standard operating procedure with public relations professionals.”

In the film, Lively plays a woman with a traumatic upbringing who enters into a relationship that turns abusive.

Baldoni previously told Good Morning America that Lively was an integral part of the film and that he partnered on the project with a foundation dedicated to ending domestic and sexual violence.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Jack Black, Paul Rudd to star in new ‘Anaconda’ film: ‘We’re making a movie!’
Jack Black, Paul Rudd to star in new ‘Anaconda’ film: ‘We’re making a movie!’
Sony Pictures Entertainment/YouTube

Jack Black and Paul Rudd will star in a new, reimagined Anaconda film.

The duo announced the news in a hilarious video on Friday, which features the two actors on a fun set enthusiastically talking about the new project.

“Hey, what’s up people, we’re making a movie,” Black says in the video.

“Guess what it is?” Rudd continues, before Black says, “Paul Rudd and Jack Black star in the Anaconda!'”

Black then says the film will have a big snake and that “it’s going to rip!”

“You want to get scared? You want to laugh? You want to celebrate with your friends? Or maybe you’re alone and sad and have nobody but just want to forget about that,” Rudd adds before sharing the film’s 2025 release date.

“Come see our movie, Anaconda!'” Black adds.

The duo end their video with Black asking Rudd if he saw the snake for the film yet before they head off screen to see it.

Tom Gormican and Kevin Etten wrote the script for the upcoming movie, and Gormican will be directing, according to a description of the film. Brad Fuller and Andrew Form also join the film as producers.

Details about the film’s plot are still under wraps.

The first Anaconda movie, an adventure horror film, was released in 1997 and was directed by Luis Llosa. It starred Jon Voight, Jennifer Lopez, Eric Stoltz, Ice Cube and Owen Wilson. The film followed a National Geographic film crew “taken hostage by a hunter who forces them along on his quest to capture the world’s largest and deadliest snake,” according to a description of the film.

Anaconda, starring Black and Rudd, will slither into theaters Dec. 25, 2025.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jodie Comer star in zombie-filled ’28 Years Later’ trailer
Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jodie Comer star in zombie-filled ’28 Years Later’ trailer
Sony Pictures Entertainment

Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Jodie Comer star in the trailer for 28 Years Later, the long-awaited sequel in the 28 Days Later franchise.

“It began 10,228 days ago. Days became weeks. Weeks became years,” on-screen text reads in the trailer, which was released Tuesday.

While there’s no dialogue from the characters, a haunting radio voice is featured throughout the trailer, which shows Taylor-Johnson and Comer facing off against zombies in a post-apocalyptic landscape.

“It’s been almost three decades since the rage virus escaped a biological weapons laboratory, and now, still in a ruthlessly enforced quarantine, some have found ways to exist amidst the infected,” the film’s synopsis reads.

“One such group of survivors lives on a small island connected to the mainland by a single, heavily-defended causeway,” it continues. “When one of the group leaves the island on a mission into the dark heart of the mainland, he discovers secrets, wonders, and horrors that have mutilated not only the infected but other survivors as well.”

The film is directed by Danny Boyle with a script from Alex Garland, the same team behind the original 2002 film 28 Days Later starring Cillian Murphy that started it all.

A 2007 sequel titled 28 Weeks Later saw a different creative team and cast.

Starring alongside Taylor-Johnson and Comer in the third film in the horror franchise are Jack O’Connell, Alfie Williams and Ralph Fiennes.

28 Years Later hits theaters June 20, 2025.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Lisa Ann Walter pitches her dream ‘Abbott Elementary’ season 4 plotline
Lisa Ann Walter pitches her dream ‘Abbott Elementary’ season 4 plotline
Disney/Pamela Littky

School is officially back in session. Abbott Elementary has returned for its fourth season, with the premiere episode available to stream on Hulu.

Lisa Ann Walter, who plays second-grade teacher Melissa Schemmenti, told ABC Audio what she’d like to see this season at the Disney Upfront event back in May.

“I would love to have Melissa and Ava go in on something together,” Walter said. “Every woman on the show is an alpha … and it’s fun to see them mix it up.”

Walter even pitched an entire storyline.

“Maybe Barbara and Melissa get into a fight and then Melissa and Ava work on something. And then Barbara gets mad,” Walter said, before referencing her season 3 storyline with Chris Perfetti’s Jacob Hill.

“I’m going to tell you, here’s the truth. When the Jacob character moved in with Melissa and I started to become friends with him, Sheryl Lee Ralph started getting snippy. She really did,” Walter said. “She goes, ‘You’re supposed to be my friend.’ I was like, ‘They wrote lines, Sheryl.’”

Another cast member excited for this season is William Stanford Davis, who plays the school janitor, Mr. Johnson. He says he’s looking forward to more of Mr. Johnson’s “opinionated self about everything.”

“I’m hoping to work in more scenes with Quinta [Brunson],” Davis said. “I worked a lot with the guys and with Melissa, so I’m looking forward to especially getting under Barbara’s skin. I hope I can tell the writers that. Cause I’m afraid of Barbara Howard.”

The show is known for having famous guest stars. So, which actor does Davis wish would join the Abbott Elementary family?

“I’ve often told them I wanted Halle Berry to be my love interest,” Davis said. “So, you know, if you know anybody who can make that happen.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.