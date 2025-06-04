Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni legal drama escalates over ’emotional distress’ claims

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni in a scene from the movie, ‘It Ends With Us.’ Sony Pictures

The ongoing legal dispute between It Ends With Us co-stars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni escalated Tuesday over Lively’s decision to withdraw claims of emotional distress from her lawsuit.

Lively will not be able to refile the claims — included in the lawsuit she originally filed against Baldoni in late December — back into the lawsuit in the future, according to a ruling issued Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Lewis Liman.

Liman also ruled that Lively does not have to provide her medical records to the court following the withdrawal of the claims of emotional distress.

“The parties shall stipulate to whether the dismissal is with or without prejudice, or Lively shall renew her request by formal motion,” Liman wrote in his ruling. “For avoidance of doubt, if the claims are not dismissed, the Court will preclude Lively from offering any evidence of emotional distress.”

In her original lawsuit, Lively claimed she experienced “severe emotional distress” after Baldoni and key stakeholders in It Ends With Us allegedly sexually harassed her and allegedly attempted, along with Baldoni’s production company, Wayfarer Studios, to orchestrate a smear campaign against her.

On Monday, lawyers for Baldoni and Wayfarer filed a motion to compel Lively to provide her medical and mental health care records, in order to prove she experienced distress, according to court filings seen by ABC News. Baldoni’s lawyers asked for the emotional distress claims to be dismissed with prejudice so they cannot be refiled at a later time.

“By alleging that she suffered physical and emotional injuries, Ms. Lively has placed her physical and mental condition at issue and, in turn, must produce relevant information and documents,” the court filings state.

Lively’s legal team responded with a letter to the judge Monday asking for the motion to be dropped, calling it a “public relations stunt.”

Lively’s lawyers, Esra Hudson and Mike Gottlieb, told ABC News in a statement Tuesday, after the judge’s ruling, that the actress will “continue to pursue emotional distress damages through other claims in her lawsuit.”

“The court denied Wayfarer’s motion. He told the parties to continue their discussions about the technicalities of how 2 of the 15 claims will be voluntarily dismissed. Ms. Lively has offered to dismiss those claims because they are no longer necessary, and she will continue to pursue emotional distress damages through other claims in her lawsuit, including sexual harassment and retaliation,” Hudson and Gottlieb said. “In addition, the Baldoni-Wayfarer strategy of filing retaliatory claims has exposed them to expansive damages under California law. This is exactly where both parties were before the Baldoni-Wayfarer Parties rushed to file this utterly pointless motion to compel, all searching for yet another press moment.”

Baldoni’s legal team had no additional comment on the judge’s ruling when reached by ABC News.

Lively and Baldoni’s legal feud began after Lively filed a complaint against Baldoni with the California Civil Rights Department in December, accusing him of sexual harassment on the set of It Ends With Us, which he also directed.

Baldoni denied the allegations at the time in a statement issued through his attorney Bryan Freedman, who called Lively’s actions “shameful” and the allegations “serious and categorically false.”

Freedman claimed that Lively’s complaint was “another desperate attempt to ‘fix’ her negative reputation which was garnered from her own remarks and actions during the campaign for the film.”

Lively and Baldoni subsequently launched dueling lawsuits against each other, with Lively’s lawsuit reiterating the allegations outlined in her earlier California Civil Rights Department complaint.

Baldoni filed a civil lawsuit against Lively, her husband, Ryan Reynolds, the couple’s publicist Leslie Sloane and Sloane’s public relations company, Vision PR, in January this year, alleging, among other things, extortion and defamation.

Baldoni accused Lively of having “robbed” him and Wayfarer Studios LLC of control of It Ends with Us, which he also directed, as well as destroying Baldoni’s “personal and professional reputations and livelihood.” He accused Sloane of having gone “so far as to propagate malicious stories portraying Baldoni as a sexual predator” and Reynolds of using the term to describe Baldoni in a call with Baldoni’s agent. The suit claims Reynolds told Baldoni’s rep to “drop” him as a client.

Lively’s lawyers responded with a statement calling the lawsuit “another chapter in the abuser playbook.”

Lively and Baldoni are due to appear in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on March 9, 2026, with Liman overseeing the case.

Ahead of their court date, Lively filed an amended version of her lawsuit against Baldoni in February.

In March, Reynolds filed a motion to dismiss Baldoni’s complaint against him. Lively also filed a motion to dismiss Baldoni’s countersuit against her.

Drake Bell, Josh Peck on the abuse on ‘Drake and Josh’ set: ‘The monster was there’
Jordin Althaus/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images Studios via Getty Images

It’s a Drake and Josh reunion.

Drake Bell reunited with his former co-star Josh Peck on the most recent episode of the latter’s podcast, Good Guys.

On the episode, which debuted Monday, Bell opened up about having to be around former dialogue coach Brian Peck while working on the Nickelodeon children’s TV show Drake and Josh. Brian Peck, who has no relation to Josh Peck, was convicted of sexually assaulting Bell in 2004.

“Where I felt most comfortable, where I was the happiest was when I was on set with you guys. And the worst part was every day I got there, the monster was there,” Bell said of Brian Peck.

The podcast episode is the first of a two-part series featuring a conversation between the former co-stars, where they discuss growing up in the spotlight and what it was like to be a child actor.

Bell also discussed the abuse he endured in the Investigation Discovery docuseries Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, which debuted in March 2024. Josh Peck said he feels he never fully processed the impact Brian Peck had on Bell until he watched Quiet on Set last year.

“It’s only in watching the doc that I can realize that just him being put to justice, which thank God he was, and deserved, and deserved to go longer, but like, what about you? What about the trauma you endured? It’s so much; it’s so much deeper. It’s so much more unacceptable. It’s not this clean, ‘Well, he went to jail, so everyone’s all better,'” Josh Peck said.

Bell also recounted what it was like to sit in a trial courtroom filled with supporters of Brian Peck at his 2004 sentencing.

“It was hard, I think, during that time because when we went to court, the entire side of his courtroom was full of people who I thought were my friends and people who I looked up to, people whose careers I would like mine to be one day, and I’m on the side … it was me and my mom,” Bell said.

The second part of Josh Peck’s interview with Bell will drop Thursday.   

Bob Odenkirk’s vacation turns violent in ‘Nobody 2’ trailer
Universal Pictures

Bob Odenkirk is back in action in the trailer for Nobody 2, the sequel to the 2021 sleeper hit Nobody.

This time around, Odenkirk’s unlikely assassin, Hutch Mansell, just wants to enjoy a vacation with his wife and two kids, but violence seems to follow him wherever he goes.

He finds himself entangled with a crime boss, played by Sharon Stone, and a corrupt sheriff, played by Colin Hanks.

The trailer gives us a taste of how Hutch fights back, including a knockdown brawl in an arcade and a brutal fight sequence on a boat that ends with him landing blows on his opponent while yelling, “I told you, I’m on f****** vacation!”

The film also stars Connie Nielsen, RZAMichael Ironside and Christopher Lloyd.

Nobody 2 hits theaters Aug. 15.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

‘Scooby-Doo’ live-action series in the works at Netflix
ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Jinkies! Scooby-Doo is getting a live-action series.

Netflix announced Wednesday that it is collaborating with Warner Bros. Television to develop a modern reimagining of the beloved mystery-solving group of teens and their very special dog in a live-action series format.

The show will revolve around the teens’ final summer at camp, according to a logline for the upcoming series.

“Old friends Shaggy and Daphne get embroiled in a haunting mystery surrounding a lonely lost Great Dane puppy that may have been a witness to a supernatural murder,” the logline says. “Together with the pragmatic and scientific townie, Velma, and the strange, but ever so handsome new kid, Freddy, they set out to solve the case that is pulling each of them into a creepy nightmare that threatens to expose all of their secrets.”

Josh Appelbaum and Scott Rosenberg will serve as showrunners via Midnight Radio and Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Leigh London Redman will serve as executive producers via Berlanti Productions.

For Berlanti, working on the live-action series is a full-circle moment.

“One of my first and favorite jobs in Hollywood was sitting with Bill Hanna and Joe Barbera while they signed animation cells,” Berlanti said in a statement shared in the announcement for the series. “Josh and Scott and everyone at Midnight Radio have crafted a story that captures their amazing spirits and their genius creation. We are grateful to them and everyone at Warners and Netflix for the partnership in helping bring this iteration of Scooby-Doo to life!”

The upcoming series is based on characters in Scooby-Doo, Where Are You!, created in 1969 by Joe Ruby and Ken Spears for the production company Hanna-Barbera.

Over the years, Scooby-Doo has been developed into several spinoffs, reboots and live-action films. 

