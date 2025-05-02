Blake Lively says this year has brought the ‘highest highs and the lowest lows’

Thestewartofny/GC Images/Getty Images

Blake Lively is reflecting on the roller-coaster year she’s had so far.

While speaking on Late Night With Seth Meyers Thursday night, the actress, who stars in the new film Another Simple Favor, touched on the lighter moments that she’s experienced, including working on the highly anticipated film and moments with her family.

She also briefly alluded to her ongoing legal battle with her former It Ends With Us co-star and director, Justin Baldoni.

“Without going too into it, this year has been full of the highest highs and the lowest lows of my life,” she began.

She continued, “I see so many women around afraid to speak, especially right now afraid to share their experiences.”

“And fear is by design,” she added. “It’s what keeps us silent. But I also acknowledge that many people don’t have the opportunity to speak. So I do feel fortunate that I’ve been able to. And it’s the women who have had the ability to use their voice that’s kept me strong and helped me in my belief and my fight for the world to be safer for women and girls.”

Lively’s remarks were met with applause before Meyers turned the conversation to her husband, Ryan Reynolds, and his business partner Rob McElhenney, whose professional football club Wrexham A.F.C. recently notched a win over Charlton Athletic F.C., earning Wrexham a promotion to the Sky Bet Championship league.

“It’s unbelievable,” Lively said.

Asked whether she enjoyed attending the team’s games, she responded, “Oh my gosh, I love it so much. The community is, like, the most ferocious, protective, loving, often-drunk family you’ve ever had in your life. … My husband compares it — he’s like, ‘It’s like church, being here,’ and I see what he means.”

Lively’s public legal battle with Baldoni first began in December 2024, when the actress filed a complaint with the California Civil Rights Department accusing Baldoni of sexual harassment on the set of the film. Baldoni has denied the allegations.

Later that month, the two filed dueling lawsuits against each other, with Lively alleging in her lawsuit that Baldoni and key stakeholders of the film sexually harassed her and attempted, along with Baldoni’s production company and his crisis PR company, The Agency Group PR, to orchestrate a smear campaign against her.

Baldoni sued Lively, Reynolds, the couple’s publicist, Leslie Sloane, and Sloane’s public relations company, Vision PR, for extortion and defamation, among other things.

In April, Lively honored female survivors of domestic violence and assault in a speech at the TIME100 Gala. She also specifically honored her mother, Willie Elain McAlpin, who she said is “a survivor of the worst crimes someone can commit against a woman.”

“I am here, my mom is here, because that woman not only survived, but she told others how,” Lively said in her speech.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Michael B. Jordan responds to Tom Cruise’s ‘Sinners’ shout-out
Warner Bros. Pictures

Tom Cruise is a fan of the movie Sinners, and its star Michael B. Jordan can hardly believe it.

Cruise encouraged his fans to head out to movie theaters to go see Sinners in a post shared to Instagram on Sunday. In the photo, Cruise stands in front of a poster for the film with a smile on his face as he points to his movie ticket.

“Congratulations Ryan, Michael, and to the entire cast and crew. Must see in a cinema and stay through the end credits!” Cruise’s caption reads.

Jordan shared Cruise’s post to his Instagram Story, where he included a mind-blown emoji and wrote, “nah this crazy …”

The actor also commented on Cruise’s post. “Thanks for the love and support!!!” Jordan wrote.

Sinners, directed by Ryan Coogler, stars Jordan in dual roles as identical twin entrepreneurs Smoke and Stack. It had an impressive second weekend at the box office, garnering $45.7 million. The film has made $163 million globally.

Drake Bell, Josh Peck on the abuse on ‘Drake and Josh’ set: ‘The monster was there’
Jordin Althaus/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images Studios via Getty Images

It’s a Drake and Josh reunion.

Drake Bell reunited with his former co-star Josh Peck on the most recent episode of the latter’s podcast, Good Guys.

On the episode, which debuted Monday, Bell opened up about having to be around former dialogue coach Brian Peck while working on the Nickelodeon children’s TV show Drake and Josh. Brian Peck, who has no relation to Josh Peck, was convicted of sexually assaulting Bell in 2004.

“Where I felt most comfortable, where I was the happiest was when I was on set with you guys. And the worst part was every day I got there, the monster was there,” Bell said of Brian Peck.

The podcast episode is the first of a two-part series featuring a conversation between the former co-stars, where they discuss growing up in the spotlight and what it was like to be a child actor.

Bell also discussed the abuse he endured in the Investigation Discovery docuseries Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, which debuted in March 2024. Josh Peck said he feels he never fully processed the impact Brian Peck had on Bell until he watched Quiet on Set last year.

“It’s only in watching the doc that I can realize that just him being put to justice, which thank God he was, and deserved, and deserved to go longer, but like, what about you? What about the trauma you endured? It’s so much; it’s so much deeper. It’s so much more unacceptable. It’s not this clean, ‘Well, he went to jail, so everyone’s all better,'” Josh Peck said.

Bell also recounted what it was like to sit in a trial courtroom filled with supporters of Brian Peck at his 2004 sentencing.

“It was hard, I think, during that time because when we went to court, the entire side of his courtroom was full of people who I thought were my friends and people who I looked up to, people whose careers I would like mine to be one day, and I’m on the side … it was me and my mom,” Bell said.

The second part of Josh Peck’s interview with Bell will drop Thursday.   

Jordan Peele-produced sports horror movie, ‘Him,’ gets a trailer
Universal

The new trailer for the Jordan Peele-produced sports horror film Him leaves it all on the field.

Marlon Wayans stars as a championship quarterback who offers to train a rising football star played by Tyriq Withers. But as we see in the teaser, his means of achieving success may have sinister consequences. 

“If you want to transcend the game, you have to dig deep,” Wayans’ character says in the trailer. “Your mind and your body have to be in sync. Talent is how hard you’re willing to work. No days off. No sleep. We grind. I’m never good enough … that’s how great people think.”

He continues, “So you’re gonna have to ask yourself: what am I willing to sacrifice?”

The film, directed by Justin Tipping, also stars Julia FoxTim HeideckerJim JefferiesAkeem Hayes and Tierra Whack. It hits theaters Sept. 19.

