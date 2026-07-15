Blanche to face grilling on DOJ controversies as he seeks confirmation as AG

Blanche to face grilling on DOJ controversies as he seeks confirmation as AG
Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche testifies during a House Committee on Appropriations, Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies hearing in the Rayburn House Office Building, June 2, 2026 in Washington, D.C. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche is facing the Senate Judiciary Committee Wednesday as he seeks confirmation to secure his role on a permanent basis.

Blanche is likely to be grilled over a series of controversies from his time with the Justice Department, as he seeks confirmation to secure his role on a permanent basis.

Formerly President Donald Trump’s defense attorney, Blanche faced a relatively smooth glide path to confirmation with unanimous Republican support last year when he was nominated to serve as the department’s number two official.

Since Trump’s ouster of Pam Bondi as attorney general in April, Blanche has served in the position in an acting role and Trump formally nominated him in June.

Blanche’s road to confirmation is further complicated by the sudden death of Sen. Lindsey Graham, a veteran of the Judiciary Committee who was expected to be a strong advocate for Blanche with his GOP colleagues. Blanche will likely need the support of every Republican on the committee in order for his nomination to advance to the Senate floor, as all Democrats are expected to oppose him.

In recent months, multiple Republicans have voiced concerns with actions taken by the Justice Department under Blanche’s leadership — most notably the now-defunct “Anti-Weaponization Fund” that was propped up under the guise of a settlement after Trump’s personal attorneys sued the Internal Revenue Service for $10 billion over the leak of his tax returns. One day after that settlement was announced, Blanche signed an additional document that purported to give Trump and his family immunity from IRS investigations of all of their past tax returns.

The announced settlement drew bipartisan condemnation that led to an extraordinary behind-closed-doors standoff between Blanche and Senate Republicans who demanded the administration drop the proposed fund that could have been used to award Trump allies who claimed to have been wrongful targets of the Biden administration — including those convicted of attacking police during the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol.

While Blanche later said the administration was dropping the fund, the department has so far refused to commit to doing so in writing, and the DOJ has also not rescinded Blanche’s separate order regarding immunity from IRS probes for Trump and his family.

On Monday, a federal judge in Florida issued an extraordinary order that lambasted Trump and the Justice Department for misusing her court to legitimize a “settlement” that she says would never have survived judicial review.

U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams, who had previously been assigned to oversee Trump’s IRS lawsuit, referred Trump’s attorneys for potential sanctions and separately sent her ruling to the State Bar of New York for consideration in potential disciplinary proceedings for Blanche — who Williams said had potentially given “misleading” testimony to Congress about how the settlement was executed.

The Justice Department has yet to respond publicly to Williams’ order.

Cornyn: Ruling raises more questions

Republican Sen. John Cornyn, a key vote on the Judiciary Committee who has said he remains undecided on Blanche’s nomination, told reporters Monday that Williams’ ruling raised more questions for Blanche to answer in his hearing.

Sen. Thom Tillis, another closely watched Republican on the committee, said Tuesday that the fund needs to be “certainly and completely ended” before he can vote for Blanche to be sworn in as attorney general.

Both Cornyn and Tillis are serving out the end of their terms — Cornyn was defeated in Texas’ GOP primary by Trump-backed state Attorney General Ken Paxton and Tillis decided against running again after Trump threatened to put up a candidate to challenge him in North Carolina’s Republican primary.

Blanche’s handling of the “anti-weaponization fund” is just one among a series of controversies from his time atop the Justice Department that Democrats will seek to seize on to cast Blanche as an eager henchman to execute Trump’s campaign of vengeance against his political enemies.

“While deploying the Justice Department as a shield for the President and his cronies, Blanche has also used our top law-enforcement agency as a sword against Trump’s political opponents,” ranking Judiciary Committee Democrat Dick Durbin said in a statement following Blanche’s nomination.

Democrats are expected to highlight DOJ’s now-dismissed cases that targeted former FBI Director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James — in addition to a new indictment targeting Comey in North Carolina over an image of seashells reading ‘8647’ that prosecutors argue amounts to a death threat targeting Trump. Comey has pleaded not guilty to those charges and his attorneys are set to argue for the case to be dismissed on the grounds he’s being vindictively targeted by the administration.

Committee Democrats will also likely press Blanche over a series of other probes that judges across the country have labeled as politically driven, dismissing subpoenas that targeted Fulton County election workers, Minnesota state officials over their refusal to cooperate on immigration enforcement, and a criminal probe of former Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell that a judge said was based on zero evidence.

Questions about ICE tactics and more

Blanche will also likely face questions over the two fatal shootings by ICE agents over the past week and the administration’s ongoing investigations into the separate shootings of protesters Renee Good and Alex Pretti during an immigration crackdown in Minneapolis earlier this year.

In recent months the administration has also mounted a more aggressive push targeting reporters to root out their sources, with the New York Times last week disclosing that several of its journalists were subpoenaed to testify in federal court in Manhattan at the same time Blanche will be appearing before the Senate panel.

Blanche also played a central role in the administration’s botched handling of the release of files stemming from its investigation into the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, and sat for a two-day interview with Epstein’s convicted co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell in federal prison while he was assistant AG. Democrats have accused Blanche of later arranging for Maxwell’s transfer to a less restrictive prison facility in Texas, which he has repeatedly denied.

In the lead up to his hearing, Blanche has been seen making frequent jaunts to Capitol Hill meeting with senators to rally support for his confirmation. In recent weeks, he has held sessions preparing answers on some of the more controversial subjects he’s likely to be pressed on — including his loyalties to Trump, his position on monetary awards for Jan. 6 defendants and Trump’s demands that the Justice Department aggressively investigate his 2020 election loss and potentially intervene in the upcoming midterms.

It’s not immediately clear when the full Senate would move for a vote on Blanche’s nomination if passed by the committee, though administration officials have said their goal would be for him to be confirmed before the August recess.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

‘Maybe we’ll never take it down’: Trump compares White House UFC arena to Eiffel Tower, says it could be permanent
‘Maybe we’ll never take it down’: Trump compares White House UFC arena to Eiffel Tower, says it could be permanent
Construction continues on a venue for the upcoming UFC match on the South Lawn of the White House on June 1, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump is floating the possibility of keeping the UFC arena on the White House South Lawn — built for a series of fights on his birthday and Flag Day — permanently.

In a video posted to his official TikTok account Tuesday evening, Trump sat in the Oval Office and said that the Eiffel Tower in Paris was supposed to be a temporary structure, but that France kept it up — suggesting that the UFC arena is “quite attractive to a lot of people” so “maybe we’ll never ever take it down.”

“People don’t know that in Paris, France, the Eiffel Tower, 1889 it was built. It was supposed to be taken down immediately after the world’s fair, and then they said: ‘leave it up a little bit longer, and then they said, ‘let’s leave it up longer and longer and longer,'” Trump said in the video.

“Well, they never took it down, and you know we’re building something in front of the White House that’s quite attractive to a lot of people. Really, it’s going to have the big UFC fight on June 14, and I’m looking at it and maybe we’ll never ever take it down,” Trump added.

The Eiffel Tower was constructed for the 1889 World Exhibition, and was only meant to stay up for 20 years — until 1909, according to the Eiffel Tower’s website. Yet the tower’s architect Gustave Eiffel fought to keep the tower intact, according to the website.

The “UFC Freedom Fights 250” will take place on June 14 and feature a lightweight title matchup between undisputed champion Ilia Topuria and interim title holder Justin Gaethje alongside four other fights.

The arena is visible from the White House North Lawn, cresting over the historic West Wing and Executive Residence.

The White House South Lawn, where the arena is located, is a place often utilized by presidents.

Trump and past presidents depart and arrive on Marine One from the lawn ahead of any travel to Joint Base Andrews — an opportunity for members of the media to shout questions to the president as he moves from the White House to his helicopter. These arrivals and departures have been closed to the press since the week of May 20, when construction on the arena began.

Other events, including the White House Easter Egg Roll and the annual Congressional Picnic, which was just held in May, are traditionally hosted on the South Lawn, too.

ABC News’ Sarah Beth Hensley contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Trump says he’ll sign order to pay all DHS employees as shutdown continues
Trump says he’ll sign order to pay all DHS employees as shutdown continues
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks from the Cross Hall of the White House on April 1, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Alex Brandon-Pool/Getty Images)

(WASHNGTON) — President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he plans to sign an order to pay “all” employees at the Department of Homeland Security amid the record-long agency shutdown.

“Help is on the way for our Brave and Patriotic Public Servants who have continued to work hard, and do their part to protect and defend our Country,” Trump wrote in a post to his social media platform.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Louisiana’s congressional primaries delayed in light of SCOTUS map decision
Louisiana’s congressional primaries delayed in light of SCOTUS map decision
Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House March 24, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry and Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill on Thursday said that the Supreme Court’s ruling on Wednesday against the state’s congressional map means that the planned May 16 congressional primaries won’t proceed as scheduled as lawmakers consider drawing a new map.

“The Supreme Court previously stayed an injunction against the State’s enforcement of the current Congressional map. By the Court’s order, however, that stay automatically terminated with yesterday’s decision. Accordingly, the State is currently enjoined from carrying out congressional elections under the current map. We are working together with the Legislature and the Secretary of State’s office to develop a path forward,” they wrote in the statement.

Landry told at least some Republican House candidates in Louisiana that he plans on Friday to suspend the state’s primaries, according to multiple Republican sources.

A Republican source told ABC News that the governor called one candidate on Wednesday and said he is making calls to all of the candidates that he plans on Friday to suspend the election using executive power. The Washington Post was first to report about the governor’s calls.

The source said it was unclear if this will apply to all of the planned primaries, which include a closely watched Senate primary, or just the primaries for the House that would be impacted by a new congressional map.

ABC News has reached out to Landry’s office and the office of the Louisiana secretary of state. 

The Supreme Court’s ruling on Wednesday reverses lower court decisions that said Louisiana’s map, drawn after the 2020 census, violated the Voting Rights Act because only one of six districts was majority Black. More than a third of the state’s voting age population is Black. 

Those courts had ordered Louisiana to add a second majority-Black district, a process which in turn explicitly relied on race. In his opinion, Justice Samuel Alito said that move infringed on the rights of white voters under the 14th Amendment’s equal protection clause.

Absentee ballots in Louisiana have already been sent out, and votes have likely been cast, although early voting in person does not start until Saturday, May 2. Absentee voting is relatively limited in Louisiana and requires a valid excuse.

Democratic Rep. Troy Carter from Louisiana said on Wednesday at the Congressional Black Caucus press conference that elections are too close at this point for congressional maps to change. 

“We are in the 2026 election cycle now. The Supreme Court has set precedent just four years ago in a case in Louisiana, they ruled the district to be unconstitutional, said it’s too close to the election now, therefore we will do it in the next cycle,” Carter said, later adding that “if precedent matters, then clearly this is something that will have to be taken up in 2028 cycle, not the 2026.”

But the Louisiana’s existing map cannot be used, according to the Supreme Court’s ruling. Technically the state could revert back to its original 2022 map with one majority-Black district or redraw a new map entirely. Some legal experts have argued Louisiana could still keep its current map for the May primaries.

On Thursday, Murrill put in a filing with the Supreme Court saying, “Louisiana currently ‘is prohibited from using SB8’s map of congressional districts for any election’. The Governor and Attorney General are thus working with the Legislature– which is in session until June 1 — to immediately produce a constitutional map and electoral process for Louisiana.”

On Wednesday, Landry praised the ruling, but declined to say if it would have an impact on those primaries or not.

“Look, I think that anyone who jumps to conclusions right now — I think it’s going to take us at least 24 hours to really pore through the opinion to understand what exactly that opinion is telling us,” he told reporters. But he left the option open to a map redraw: “I mean, look, the Supreme Court picked an interesting time to be able to drop that on us… the court decides to give it to us on the eve of the election. What are they telling us? Are they telling us we have to draw? Telling us we don’t have to draw?”

ABC News’ Devin Dwyer and Hannah Demissie contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.