Blondie’s Debbie Harry reveals who she wants to play her in biopic

<figure><img src="https://s3.amazonaws.com/syndication.abcaudio.com/files/2025-10-20/Getty_Debbie%20Harry_102025.png" alt=""><figcaption>Debbie Harry attends The Daily Front Row's 11th Annual Fashion Media Awards at The Rainbow Room on September 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for The Daily Front Row)</figcaption></figure><p class="p1″><span class="s1″>A lot of rock stars are getting biopics these days, and it looks like <strong>Blondie</strong> may be the next band to see their story on the big screen.</span></p><p class="p1″><span class="s1″>The </span><a href="https://www.thetimes.com/culture/music/article/debbie-harry-80-interview-blondie-chris-stein-no-exit-reissue-vcqvgg8mj" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><em><span class="s1″>U.K. Times</span></em></a><span class="s1″> interviewed Blondie frontwoman <strong>Debbie Harry</strong>, and the article notes that there's not only a documentary about the band in the works, but a biopic as well. And it seems the 80-year-old rock icon already has her mind made up regarding who she'd like to see play her.</span></p><p class="p1″><span class="s1″>"If it were somebody like <strong>Florence Pugh</strong>, I would be in heaven," Harry tells the paper. "I just think she's a great actor and she could do anything."</span></p><p class="p1″><span class="s1″>It sounds like Pugh would be up for it. According to </span><a href="https://ew.com/debbie-harry-reveals-dream-actress-for-blondie-biopic-florence-pugh-11832516″ target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><em><span class="s1″>Entertainment Weekly</span></em></a><span class="s1″>, Pugh said at the 2020 Santa Barbara International Film Festival that she'd be interested in playing Harry, noting, "just because she's so cool."</span></p><p class="p1″><span class="s1″>Up next for Blondie, the band is set to reissue their 1999 comeback album </span><em><span class="s1″>No Exit</span></em><span class="s1″> on Oct. 31. They are also getting ready to release a new album, </span><em><span class="s1″>High Noon</span></em><span class="s1">, which is expected out in spring 2026.</span></p>
Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi reveal they adopted a baby girl: ‘And then there were 3’
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are officially parents.
The couple announced Thursday in a joint Instagram post that they recently welcomed a baby girl through adoption.
“This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption,” they wrote. “We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy.”
“And then there were 3,” they added, signing the post, “Love, Millie and Jake Bongiovi.”
The new chapter for the couple comes more than a year after they tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in May 2024. They had a second wedding in Tuscany in September 2024.
Brown opened up about her desire to be a mom in March this year.
“My mom actually had her first child at 21, and my dad was 19. And you know, it’s been my thing since before I met Jake,” the Stranger Things actress told the SmartLess podcast at the time. “Since I was a baby, I told my mom, like, baby dolls. I wanted to be a mom just like the way my mom was to me.”
“And my nan, my grandmother is, she was a huge part of my life,” she continued. “Jake knows how important it is to me, and of course, I want to focus on really establishing myself as an actor and as a producer, but I also find it’s so important to start a family for me personally.”
Brown also discussed the idea of adopting a child.
“I don’t see having your own child, you know, as really any different as in adopting,” she said. “For me, like, my home is full of love for anyone and anything, and so that is what we stand by, Jake and I — our energy in the house is like, ‘The door is always open.'”
Chloë Grace Moretz announces marriage to partner Kate Harrison
Chloë Grace Moretz announces marriage to partner Kate Harrison
Chloë Grace Moretz married her partner Kate Harrison over Labor Day Weekend.
The pair, who got engaged on Jan. 1 after seven years together, confirmed their nuptials over the weekend in an interview with Vogue, giving the outlet an inside look at their final fittings at the Louis Vuitton Atelier in Paris, France.
Moretz tied the knot with Harrison, a photographer and model, at the same venue in a private ceremony.
“We are overwhelmed in a good way,” Moretz told Vogue while awaiting her completed dress in the couple’s suite at the Le Bristol hotel.
Both women wore bespoke Nicolas Ghesquière designs for their big day, with Moretz in an old Hollywood-inspired light blue gown with matching veil, and Harrison in a white embellished bustier and skirt accompanied by a birdcage veil in front and a cathedral length veil in the back.
The pair changed into separate second looks following their ceremony, with Moretz sporting white trousers and cutout blazer with a cowboy hat and Harrison wearing a bodice and trousers set with a sheer overlay and covered buttons down the front, according to Vogue.
In an Instagram post Monday, Moretz thanked Louis Vuitton and its women’s creative director Nicolas Ghesquière, who designed both her ceremony and after-party looks.
“Words can’t begin to express how this feels,” Moretz wrote. “Your generosity, artistry, dedication and kindness knows no bounds,” she continued. “We feel so incredibly grateful. Thank you doesn’t even begin to cut it, but, thank you. Your vision made our day all the more meaningful.”
Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.
In brief: ‘Weapons’ gets HBO Max release date and more
<figure><img src=”https://s3.amazonaws.com/syndication.abcaudio.com/files/2025-10-17/E_inbriefgraphic.jpg” alt=””></figure><p><em>Weapons</em> is about to be streaming just in time for spooky season. The film <a href=”https://press.wbd.com/us/media-release/weapons-begins-streaming-exclusively-hbo-max-october-24″ target=”_blank” rel=”noopener noreferrer”>arrives</a> to HBO Max on Oct. 24. It will also debut on HBO linear on Oct. 25. <strong>Josh Brolin</strong>, <strong>Julia Garner</strong> and <strong>Alden Ehrenreich</strong> star in the film directed by <strong>Zach Cregger</strong>. It follows what happens when all but one child from the same class mysteriously vanish on the same night …</p><p><strong>Zendaya</strong> and <strong>Robert Pattinson</strong>’s upcoming rom-com has a release date. The A24 film <em>The Drama</em> will debut in theaters on April 3, 2026, ABC Audio has confirmed. <strong>Alana Haim</strong>, <strong>Mamoudou Athie</strong> and <strong>Hailey Gates</strong> also star in the film from <em>Dream Scenario</em> director <strong>Kristoffer Borgli</strong>. While specific plot details are being kept under wraps, sources say its rumored the film will follow a romance that takes an unexpected turn before the couple’s big day …</p><p><strong>Jake Lacy</strong> is set to join the upcoming series <em>Furious</em> at Hulu. <a href=”https://deadline.com/2025/10/jake-lacy-cast-hulu-series-furious-1236590077/” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener noreferrer”>Deadline</a> reports the actor has been added to the cast of the previously untitled series that is loosely inspired by the 1987 film <em>Black Widow</em>. <strong>Emmy Rossum</strong> will star in and executive produce the show, which also features <strong>Lola Petticrew</strong>, <strong>Scoot McNairy</strong> and <strong>Quincy Tyler</strong> <strong>Bernstine</strong> …</p><p>Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.</p>