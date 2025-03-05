‘Blood on your hands’: Mayors from ‘sanctuary cities’ grilled during House hearing

‘Blood on your hands’: Mayors from ‘sanctuary cities’ grilled during House hearing
(WASHINGTON) — The Democratic mayors of Boston, Chicago, Denver and New York City on Wednesday pushed back against House Republicans’ claims that they are harboring dangerous immigrants and violating immigration laws as so-called “sanctuary cities.”

During a House Oversight Committee hearing on Wednesday, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, Denver Mayor Mike Johnston and New York City Mayor Eric Adams all defended their actions on immigration enforcement in their respective cities as Republicans on the committee accused them of increasing crime and impeding on law enforcement actions.

Chairman James Comer, a Republican, said these mayors lead towns that have policies that only create “sanctuary for criminals” and promised to hold them accountable for “their failure to follow the law and protect the American people.” Comer and other Republicans on the committee suggested that the mayors should be doing more to cooperate with the Trump administration and its deportation efforts.

Sanctuary cities still enforce U.S. federal immigration laws, but the term often refers to a limited collaboration with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement while enacting policies that are more favorable to undocumented people.

“As mayor, I do not control who enters or remains in our country, but I do have to manage the population that is within our city,” said Adams, who said as New York City mayor he is working with the Trump administration on immigration aid. “In order to carry out this function without having long term negative ramification, I must create an atmosphere that allows every law-abiding resident, documented or not, to access vital services without fear of being turned over to federal authorities.”

Wu said that the Trump administration is making “hard-working, tax-paying, God-fearing residents afraid to live their lives.”

“A city that scared is not a city that’s safe. A land ruled by fear is not the land of the free,” Wu said.

Democrats immediately criticized the Trump administration, arguing the overreach of federal officials has led to unlawful detentions and created fear in communities.

“Let’s be clear, the state and local laws that Republicans have issue with today are in full compliance with federal law. They do not obstruct ICE from carrying out its duties, and they are backed by evidence demonstrating that they keep people safe,” Ranking Member Gerry Connolly said.

Wednesday’s committee hearing comes as President Donald Trump’s administration officials have ramped up their immigration enforcement efforts with Attorney General Pam Bondi shutting down federal grants to sanctuary cities and multiple threats from “border czar” Tom Homan toward these mayors if they refuse to comply.

At the Conservative Political Action Conference last month, Homan criticized Boston and its police commissioner, saying he’ll be “bringing hell” to the city over its sanctuary city policy.

“Let’s talk about Tom Homan,” Wu said Wednesday. “Shame on him for lying about my city, for having the nerve to insult our police commissioner who has overseen the safest Boston’s been in anyone’s lifetime. Bring him here under oath, and let’s ask him some questions.”

The mayors pushed back heavily on assertions from Republicans that they are welcoming criminals into their cities, blaming the Trump administration for labeling immigrants as criminals and pushing misleading crime statistics.

“If you wanted to make us safe, pass gun reforms,” Wu later added. “Stop cutting Medicaid. Stop cutting cancer research. Stop cutting funds for veterans. That is what will make our cities safe.”

Many Republican lawmakers pointed to specific incidents in each of the mayor’s cities about U.S. citizens getting injured or killed at the hands of undocumented people, attempting to dispel the mayors’ arguments.

Republican Rep. Jim Jordan got in a contentious back-and-forth with Johnston involving a Venezuelan gang member who injured officers during an arrest. Due to the state’s sanctuary city policy, police were forced to arrest the man in public rather than travel into the jail to detain him, something the Republicans criticized.

Republican Rep. Nancy Mace had harsh words for the mayors, saying “you all have blood on your hands” over deaths and injuries at the hands of these undocumented people.

“All of the mayors here today are actively working to harm the American people you represent,” Mace said. “You all have blood on your hands.”

As the committee members accused the mayors of interfering with Trump’s deportation efforts, the mayors continued to assert that they were in compliance with federal law.

However, Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna disputed the mayor’s claims and argued that the sanctuary city policies were in violation of federal law, announcing she was going to send criminal referrals to the Justice Department.

“I do not think you guys are bad people, but I think that you are ideologically misled, which is why, unfortunately, based on your responses, I’m all going to be criminally referring you to the Department of Justice for investigation, and as soon as I leave here, these will be going over to Pam Bondi,” Luna said.

“I’m not doing that … [in] an effort to bully you guys, but I do believe that your policies are hurting the American people.”

(WASHINGTON) — The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, an independent agency formed in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis to safeguard Americans against unfair business practices, is the newest target of Elon Musk and the Trump administration.

The agency is at a virtual standstill after Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency and Russell Vought, the leader of the White House budget office and now acting director of the CFPB, took control.

They and congressional Republicans have accused the agency of overreach and not being politically accountable.

Internal emails obtained by ABC News show Vought advised the agency’s headquarters in Washington will be closed all week and told employees, “Please do not perform any work tasks.”

In a post on X Saturday night, Vought said the CFPB’s funding, which comes through the Federal Reserve, is “now being turned off.”

Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who helped create the CFBP, posted a video on Monday “ringing the alarm bell” on what the impact will be if its gutted.

Warren highlighted what she said the agency does for average Americans, including finding fraud in payment apps, stepping in if a bank tries to repossess your car and working to cut credit card fees. She argued that only Congress can dismantle the CFPB, and that Trump and Musk do not have the authority to do so unilaterally.

“So, why are these two guys trying to gut the CFPB? It’s not rocket science: Trump campaigned on helping working people, but now that he’s in charge, this is the payoff to the rich guys who invested in his campaign and who want to cheat families — and not have anybody around to stop them. Yeah, it’s another scam,” she said.

Congressional Democrats and others protested outside the agency on Monday afternoon.

Here is what to know about the agency and its work.

What is the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau?

The CFPB is an independent agency established by Congress after the 2008 financial crisis under the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act. It’s a consumer watchdog aimed at protecting American households from unfair and deceptive practices across the financial services industry.

Its oversight applies to everything from mortgages to credit cards to bank fees to student loans. By law, the CFPB has the rare ability to issue new rules — and impose fines against companies who break them.

Since its establishment in 2011, the CFPB says it has clawed back $20.7 billion for American consumers.

Unlike many federal agencies that are beholden to appropriations battles in Congress, the CFPB’s funding comes through the Federal Reserve system. This has made it a frequent target by Republicans and industry groups. Last summer, the Supreme Court ruled the CFPB’s source of funding is constitutional.

Key actions under the Biden administration

Under the Biden administration, the CFPB took aggressive steps to take on big players in the banking and financial services industries — issuing regulations that aimed to put money back in the pockets of tens of millions of Americans.

In December, it finalized a rule that would cap most bank overdraft fees at $5 (right now those fees can be as high as $35 per transaction). The agency said that would save the typical household $225 per year, or about $5 billion in total. That rule was set to take effect October 1, 2025 — but its fate is now in limbo given the work stoppage order from acting director Vought.

The CFPB also finalized a rule in January that would wipe medical debt from Americans’ credit reports. The agency estimated that would affect roughly 15 million Americans with $49 billion in unpaid medical bills on their credit reports. The change, set to take effect in March, is currently on hold as it faces legal challenges. A similar rule capping credit card late fees is also in legal limbo.

Beyond issuing new rules, the CFPB also addresses direct complaints from consumers who might have been scammed on everything from credit cards to cryptocurrency to car loans.

Overseeing mortgages and banks

The 2008 recession exposed how many Americans were left vulnerable in the unregulated subprime mortgage market. One of the key goals of the CFPB was to oversee the “nonbank mortgage market.” In other words, this applies to homebuyers who take out mortgages through independent lenders that aren’t banks.

According to the CFPB, nonbank lenders account for 65% of all mortgages in the U.S. in a market worth $13 trillion.

In practice, what this means is that the CFPB monitors and keeps tabs on nonbank lenders to try to ensure they aren’t deceiving or ripping off customers.

The agency also supervises banks and credit unions holding more than $10 billion in assets, accounting for more than 80% of the banking industry’s total assets. This includes banks like JPMorgan, Citigroup and Bank of America. Other federal agencies like the Fed, FDIC and Office of the Comptroller also regulate banks.

(WASHINGTON) — The Senate is poised to hold a vote to confirm Pete Hegseth, President Donald Trump’s nominee to serve as secretary of defense, late Friday evening.

Though Hegseth’s nomination has faced scrutiny from a number of Senate Republicans, it is likely that he will have the votes to be confirmed with the support of only Republicans when his nomination comes up for final consideration before the upper chamber.

Hegseth, a former “Fox and Friends” television anchor, was nominated by Trump in November to lead the Defense Department. In the time since his nomination was announced, Hegseth has been scrutinized for a number of accusations made against him, including those of sexual assault and financial mismanagement of two different veterans organizations.

Hegseth has fiercely denied the allegations. He appeared before the Senate Armed Services Committee for a public hearing earlier this month, where he asserted to the panel that he was a “changed man.”

“I am not a perfect person, but redemption is real,” he told the panel.

During the same hearing, he affirmed his promise to restore the “warfighting ethos” of the DOD, touting his experience in the National Guard.

It was enough to win over the support of most Republicans in the Senate, including several of those who were initially skeptical.

“He articulated a clear vision of the Pentagon, and it was clear to anyone who listened that he is going to bring energy and fresh ideas to shake up the department’s stagnant bureaucracy,” Mississippi Sen. Roger Wicker, the chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, said in a floor speech endorsing Hegseth on Thursday. “He will restore a warfighting ethos and relentlessly focused on the military’s core mission: to deter conflict and, if necessary, to win a war.”

The Senate Armed Services Committee advanced his nomination on a party-line vote on Monday. Then, in a closely watched moment on Thursday, Hegseth’s nomination passed a key test vote that set the table for Friday’s vote of final passage.

The nomination only required a simple majority in the Senate to advance, and it cleared the threshold narrowly, with only GOP backing.

But Hegseth did lose the support of two Senate Republicans during that Thursday vote. Those two Republicans, Sens. Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski, are once again expected to cast votes against Hegseth during a final vote on Friday.

In a statement, Murkowski explained that she could not support Hegseth due to concerns about this character and lack of experience.

“I believe that character is the defining trait required of the Secretary of Defense and must be prioritized without compromise,” Murkowski said in the post. “The leader of the Department of Defense must demonstrate and model the standards of behavior and character we expect of all servicemembers, and Mr. Hegseth’s nomination to the role poses significant concerns that I cannot overlook.”

Collins took issue with comments Hegseth made in the past about his belief that women should not serve in combat roles in the military. Though Hegseth has since changed his tune on that, Collins said she was unconvinced.

“I am also concerned about multiple statements, including some in the months just before he was nominated, that Mr. Hegseth has made about women serving in the military,” Collins said. “He and I had a candid conversation in December about his past statements and apparently evolving views. I am not convinced that his position on women serving in combat roles has changed.”

Trump expressed confidence in Hegseth ahead of the vote on Friday, though he added, “You’ll never know what’s going to happen.”

Two other closely watched Republicans, Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell, the former GOP leader, and North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis, ultimately cast votes in favor of advancing Hegseth’s nomination, though there’s still a chance they change their views during Friday’s final vote, and the president questioned whether McConnell will vote no on Hegseth Friday morning.

Tillis, for example, said he’s still considering the most recent slate of allegations against Hegseth, leveled in an affidavit from Hegseth’s former sister-in-law Danielle Hegseth. In that affidavit, which ABC News obtained, Danielle Hegseth attested that Pete Hegseth’s ex-wife Samantha told her she “once hid in her closet from Hegseth because she feared for her personal safety” in the home they shared during their marriage. It also detailed episodes of binge drinking by Pete Hegseth.

An attorney for Pete Hegseth denied these allegations, and allegations of abuse were also rejected by his ex-wife.

Tillis said he so far has not found credible evidence to back many of the allegations that have be levied against Pete Hegseth but that he’s still doing his vetting on these most recent developments.

“I am in the process of completing due diligence on what appears to be the last allegation. All the other ones I couldn’t conclude had validity,” Tillis said Thursday. “So I’m talking to people that can give me data inputs. It all goes back to the same thing — first-hand, eye-witness, corroborated account.”

Pete Hegseth can afford to lose three Republicans when he is voted on later Friday. If one more Republican flips his or her vote, he will need the tiebreaking vote of Vice President J.D. Vance to be confirmed.

(WASHINGTON) — Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency group has made swift work of the billionaire’s goal to scale back or dismantle much of the federal government, end diversity policies and otherwise further President Donald Trump’s agenda.

DOGE employees, many of whom have no government experience, have been going through data systems, shutting down DEI programs and in some cases, whole agencies.

The White House and Republicans have claimed, without citing details, that DOGE is accountable to the president and will be kept away from conflicts of interest. Musk, though, according to lawmakers and attorneys representing federal workers, has violated laws, union agreements and civil service protections.

Trump has repeatedly backed Musk.

“Elon is doing a great job, he’s finding tremendous fraud and corruption and waste,” he told reporters Friday.

One DOGE member, Marko Elez, resigned on Feb. 6 amid reports linking him to an account that allegedly posted racist comments.

The next day Musk sent a poll to his X followers asking if the employee should be reinstated and later claimed he would return but did not provide further details. Musk and Vice President J.D. Vance also attacked the female Wall Street Journal reporter who discovered the posts.

Congressional Democrats have staged protests outside affected agencies, tried to enter them but were prevented from doing so by DOGE and Trump officials, and attempted to issue a congressional subpoena for Musk but were blocked by Republicans.

At the same time, opponents have had success fighting Musk’s and DOGE’s moves in the courts, with judges stopping some of DOGE’s orders.

Here is some of what’s known about the DOGE efforts since Trump was sworn in, although there has been little transparency about Musk’s efforts.

Federal government wide

On Jan. 8, the administration sent out buyout offers to over 2 million federal workers, including employees in the CIA.

On Feb. 5, U.S. District Judge George O’Toole Jr. temporarily blocked the offer and extended the deadline to Feb. 10 following lawsuit filed by federal workers’ unions.

NOAA

At least one member of DOGE entered the Department of Commerce — the agency that houses NOAA, the federal agency responsible for forecasting the weather, researching and analyzing climate and weather data and monitoring and tracking extreme weather events like hurricanes. That person was granted access to NOAA’s IT systems, Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., said on Feb. 5.

DOGE members accessed computer systems to search for staff and data related to diversity programs.

USAID

Musk announced on Feb. 2 that he was going to shut down the U.S. Agency for International Development, which is responsible for humanitarian efforts around the globe.

The agency’s website was shut down prior to his announcement, leaving many aid groups and American aid workers abroad in the dark about their programs and future.

A lawsuit was filed on Feb. 6 to prevent the move a day before USAID workers were forced to face being forced from their jobs. A day later Judge Carl J. Nichols, a Trump-nominated federal judge, said announced a temporary restraining order that prevents Trump and the DOGE from placing 2,200 employees on administrative leave.

FAA

The Department of Transportation and Musk announced on Feb. 5 that he had access to Federal Aviation Administration technologies to make “rapid safety upgrades,” the billionaire said on X.

Treasury

The Treasury Department gave Musk and DOGE access to the vast federal payment system responsible for handling trillions of dollars in government expenditures.

However, after three federal unions filed a lawsuit against the move, a federal judge ordered on Feb. 5 that read-only data be given to two DOGE employees.

One of those employees was Elez, who resigned from his post a day later.

On Feb. 8, a New York federal judge granted the states suing over DOGE a temporary restraining order that blocked DOGE from accessing taxpayer records, including the Social Security numbers and bank account information of millions of Americans.

Department of Education

DOGE gained access to the Department of Education, which Trump has vowed to dismantle despite such an action needing congressional approval, according to Democratic leaders.

Senate Democrats said Friday they launched an investigation into reports that DOGE gained access to federal student loan data.

