Blue Origin sends person using a wheelchair to space for the 1st time
(NEW YORK) — Blue Origin made history Saturday, sending for the first time a person who uses a wheelchair past the Kármán line, an internationally recognized boundary of space that’s 62 miles above Earth.
Michaela “Michi” Benthaus, who suffered a spinal cord injury after a mountain biking accident in 2018, and her five teammates, who nicknamed themselves the “Out of the Blue” crew, spent several minutes in microgravity before safely returning to Earth with the assistance of parachutes and a retro thrust system. The entire mission lasted about 10 minutes.
During the webcast, Blue Origin said that the launch tower, equipped with an elevator, and the crew capsule did not require any modifications for Benthaus, as they were originally designed to accommodate individuals with disabilities and reduced mobility.
Blue Origin also partners with AstroAccess, “a project dedicated to promoting disability inclusion in human space exploration by paving the way for disabled astronauts,” that is sponsored by the nonprofit SciAccess, Inc.
Benthaus, an aerospace and mechatronics engineer at the European Space Agency, told ABC News this week she was eager to participate, especially because she feels as if she has waited “very long for it.”
“I am excited to show the world that also wheelchair users can go on a suborbital flight, and I’m really happy that Blue Origin is supporting this,” Benthaus told ABC News on Wednesday.
In a Blue Origin profile video of Benthaus shown prior to the launch, she said, “I think there’s was not like this one moment when I realized my dream of going to space was not over.”
“I really, really figured out how inaccessible our world still is and how sometimes socially excluding a wheelchair can be even though now one is actively excluding you,” she added.
In a statement, Blue Origin said the “crew exemplifies the breadth and diversity of people who can now experience spaceflight, from engineers and scientists to entrepreneurs, teachers, and investors from all over the world. Each brings their unique perspective and passion for exploration. Michi’s flight is particularly meaningful, demonstrating that space is for everyone, and we are proud to help her achieve this dream.”
(ALEXANDRIA, Va.) — Though President Trump was miles away from the federal courthouse in Alexandria, Virginia, Wednesday morning, his words loomed large over the arguments before U.S. District Judge Michael Nachmanoff as the government sought to defend its case against former FBI Director James Comey.
Trump’s Sept. 20 social media post demanding that “JUSTICE MUST BE SERVED, NOW!!!”” was at the center of Comey’s argument that the president was using the justice system as a “cudgel to damage and intimidate his political opponents.”
“It is effectively an admission that this is a political prosecution,” Comey’s attorney Michael Dreeben said. “The president is underscoring what he wants done here.”
Dreeben argued that by replacing the prosecutor leading the U.S. attorney’s office in Virginia with his former staffer and lawyer Lindsey Halligan, Trump was “manipulating the machinery of prosecution” and committing an “egregious violation of bedrock constitutional values.”
“This has to stop,” Dreeben said about Trump’s social media posts targeting Comey, arguing “a message needs to be sent to the executive branch.”
Comey pleaded not guilty in October to one count of false statements and one count of obstruction of a congressional proceeding related to his testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee in 2020, amid what critics call Trump’s campaign of retribution against his perceived political foes. Vice President JD Vance has said any such prosecutions are “driven by law and not by politics.”
At Wednesday’s hearing, the government’s counsel, Tyler Lemons, repeatedly stumbled and had to take lengthy pauses as he faced pointed questions from Judge Nachmanoff about the fact-pattern that led to Comey’s indictment — and struggled to make the case that Halligan’s decision to seek charges against him was not at the direct orders of President Trump.
“Ms. Halligan was not directed to bring this prosecution; it was her decision and her decision only,” Lemons said. “Ms. Halligan was not a puppet.”
In defending the president’s conduct, Lemons argued that it is “appropriate” for President Trump to publicly accuse his adversaries of breaking the law if he believes a crime was committed.
“What he has said is, he broke the law,” Lemons said. “That has been the focus of the president’s statement, and that is appropriate.”
Toward the end of the hearing, Judge Nachmanoff turned his attention to the legitimacy of the indictment itself.
Drilling down into the details of the charging document, the judge pressed Lemons to explain why two different indictments were issued, going so far as to question why the color of the ink on the documents differed. Lemons struggled to answer his questions, often asking for permission to consult with Halligan and his co-counsel.
It was at that point that Nachmanoff called Halligan directly to the lectern, and questioned her over the series of events that led to the full grand jury not being provided or voting on a second indictment that was drafted by her office.
Halligan explained that the second indictment was presented and reviewed by the grand jury’s foreperson as well as another grand juror, and reflected the full grand jury’s full vote on the previously rejected indictment.
At that point the courtroom fell completely silent, and Judge Nachmanoff simply responded, “Well.”
Dreeben said the issue with the grand jury indictment clearly required Judge Nachmanoff to throw out the case.
In his concluding remarks, the judge instructed both parties to provide briefings on a 1969 case decided by the Supreme Court in which a defendant’s conviction was overturned due to defective briefing before a grand jury — and what bearings that decision could now have specifically on Comey’s case.
(NEW YORK) — A week into the government shutdown, air traffic controller sick calls are beginning to cause delays and cancellations as a number of airport towers and control facilities don’t have enough staff to properly handle all flights.
Controllers are considered essential workers and are exempt from being furloughed during a shutdown. An estimated 13,294 controllers will continue to work without pay during the shutdown, according to the Department of Transportation’s shutdown plan.
California’s Burbank Airport was hit hardest Monday and was forced to close its tower from 4:15 p.m. through 10 p.m. PDT because it had no air traffic controllers, according to FAA documents.
The airport remained open but flights were delayed on average more than 2.5 hours. Controllers from a San Diego facility handled traffic into and out of Burbank during the tower closure.
“Clearance is closed. Ground’s closed. Local’s closed. The tower is closed due to staffing. You just contact SoCal on the 1-800 number in the green book for your clearance,” a controller can be heard informing pilots on air traffic control recordings, referring to a published listing of airport information.
Several other ATC facilities also experienced staffing issues on Monday. The Philadelphia TRACON (Terminal Radar Approach Control), Denver Center, Detroit TRACON, Indianapolis Center, Phoenix Airport, and the Phoenix TRACON also had staffing advisories from the Federal Aviation Administration. More than 600 flights Monday were delayed in and out of the Denver Airport and over 200 at Phoenix Airport.
“There have been increased staffing shortages across the system. When that happens, the FAA slows traffic into some airports to ensure safe operations,” the agency said in a statement to ABC News.
The National Air Traffic Controllers Association (NATCA), the union representing controllers nationwide, said it’s working with the FAA to mitigate any disruptions in the national airspace.
“It is normal for a few air traffic controllers to call in sick on any given day, and this is the latest example of how fragile our aviation system is in the midst of a national shortage of these critical safety professionals,” NATCA said in a statement to ABC News.
While ATC staffing is at critical levels across the country, it’s rare for it to have impacts on flights due to staffing shortages in places like Arizona or California, according to FAA documents reviewed by ABC News.
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said at a press conference on Monday that sick calls from controllers have been spread out across the region and not from one specific airport or ATC facility, but acknowledged that staffing levels at certain facilities are down as much as 50 percent.
“We don’t have one facility that has had long-term issues with the sick leave. But that is concerning to me. And if someone has to take sick leave, to drive Uber to make the difference, those are decisions they’re going to make themselves. But of course, that’s concerning for us,” Duffy said.
“These are high-skilled, high-performing, safety-driven professionals that I don’t want them driving for work,” Duffy added. “I don’t want them finding a second job to pay the bills. I want them to get paid for the work they’re doing today, keeping our planes in the air and our skies safe.”
Duffy met with controllers handling Newark’s airspace Monday and said they expressed concerns over the added financial stress of the shutdown in an already demanding job.
“The consistent message from these controllers was they’re not just now thinking about the airspace and the jobs they have to do in these towers or TRACON centers across the country. They’re thinking about, ‘am I going to get a paycheck?’” Duffy said. “So now what they think about as they’re controlling our airspace is, ‘how am I going to pay my mortgage? How do I make my car payment? I have a couple kids at home, how do I put food in the table? I’m working six days a week — do I have to take a second job and drive Uber when I’m already exhausted from doing a job that’s already stressful to think about.’”
Air traffic controllers will receive a partial paycheck on October 14 but will not be paid on October 28 if the shutdown continues, according to NATCA. Under the Government Employee Fair Treatment Act of 2019 (GEFTA), controllers will receive back pay after the shutdown ends.
The staffing crisis also led to some heated political exchanges on social media. California Governor Newsom posted on X, saying, “Thanks, @realDonaldTrump! Burbank Airport has ZERO air traffic controllers from 4:15pm to 10pm today because of YOUR government shutdown.”
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy fired back at Newsom, posting, “News Flash! Your Democrat friends shut down the government because they want to make Americans pay the health care for illegals. And no state has more illegals than California! You care more about illegals than our hard-working American air traffic controllers. If you’re looking for someone to blame, look in the mirror – we all know it’s your favorite thing to do.”
Another aspect of air travel impacted by the shutdown, which is on the verge of running out of funding, is the Essential Air Service (EAS) program. Duffy said the EAS program, which provides airlines with subsidies to fly to rural areas that otherwise wouldn’t have air service because the route wouldn’t be profitable, will run out of funding on Sunday, Oct. 12.
“Air carriers that continue to operate EAS flights beyond October 12, 2025, would do so at their own risk as the Department may not be able to pay the contracted subsidy,” the DOT said in a notice. The notice also says that if carriers continue to operate during the funding lapse, they could be reimbursed on a “pro rata basis,” meaning they might not receive the full amount owed.
The biggest impacts would be felt in Alaska, where air travel is the primary mode of transportation. Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski posted on X, saying, “The critical assistance these routes provide makes a disruption on any scale detrimental to these communities, and the local air carriers serving them.”
Murkowski said she is working with the administration to find a solution.
(NEW YORK) — Two men were fatally shot and two others were injured in a shooting Wednesday at a New Jersey recording studio used to make music videos, according to officials.
The deceased victims were identified by investigators as Namir Bynum, 20, and Osayuwamen Uyamu, 20.
Bynum was pronounced dead at the scene while Uyamu was taken to University Hospital in Newark and pronounced dead shortly after, according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.
Police have not said if the suspects in the shooting have been identified.
Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said the shooting was “contained within that particular establishment.”
The incident stemmed from an incident “between friends” on Wednesday, the studio, Platinum Sound NJ, wrote in a post on social media.
Referring to an unnamed victim, the studio said “keep bro in yall prayers! Dont blame him for none dat took place today,” saying the shooting was a “a very misfortunate slimy situation,” the studio said.
Those injured were taken to University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to the prosecutor’s office. One of the victims was treated and released.
An investigation into the incident remains ongoing, according to police.