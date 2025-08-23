Blue Ridge Airport awarded $4.3 million

Blue Ridge Regional Airport has been awarded $4.3 million to continue its mission of lengthening its landing strip. Airport officials say the added feet will open the facility up to aircraft currently unable to use it, and that means more dollars for the airport, the community, and the region.
