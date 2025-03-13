Blue Ridge Parkway remains closed

Most of the Blue Ridge Parkway is still closed due to winter storms on top of unattended damage from Hurricane Helene. Crews are primarily clearing a large amount of tree debris that has fallen across the scenic highway. Parkway staff have not said when it will be done.
Related Posts
Arrest made in connection to bomb threat at Dollar General
On Sunday, February 9, 2025, at approximately 8:00 PM, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to a bomb threat at…
Gas prices decline
Average gas prices across Virginia are down by a nickel this week to $2.94 a gallon, while the average price…
Henry County woman receives clemency
Jamie Lynn Ferguson of Collinsville is one of 87 people in Virginia who received clemency from President Donald Trump for…