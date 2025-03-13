Blue Ridge Parkway remains closed

Most of the Blue Ridge Parkway is still closed due to winter storms on top of unattended damage from Hurricane Helene. Crews are primarily clearing a large amount of tree debris that has fallen across the scenic highway. Parkway staff have not said when it will be done.

