Bob Dylan biopic ‘A Complete Unknown’ to open Christmas Day

Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures

It’s official – the Bob Dylan biopic is coming out on Christmas Day.

Searchlight Pictures just announced that the James Mangold-directed film A Complete Unknown, starring Timothée Chalamet, will be released nationwide on Dec. 25.

Described as “the electric true story behind the rise of one of the most iconic singer-songwriters in history,” A Complete Unknown follows a 19-year-old Dylan as he arrives in the West Village from Minnesota in the early ’60s, where he meets artists like Woody GuthriePete Seeger and Joan Baez.

It is expected to follow him through his famed 1965 performance at the Newport Folk Festival, when he shocks the crowd by plugging in an electric guitar. 

In addition to Chalamet, who does his own singing in the film, A Complete Unknown stars Edward Norton as Seeger, Monica Barbaro as Baez, Elle Fanning as Sylvie RussoBoyd Holbrook as Johnny Cash and Nick Offerman as Alan Lomax.

Rashida Jones tackles the pros and cons of AI
Apple TV+

Robots and AI, friend or foe? That’s one of the issues at the heart of the new Apple TV+ series Sunny, which stars Rashida Jones as a woman who loses her husband and son in a plane crash, though everything is not as it seems.

The darkly comedic series, which debuts Wednesday, is set in Japan in the near future, when everyone has robot helpers in their homes. But Jones tells ABC Audio that it delves into the human condition, as well.

“We’re having this, like, very large, global conversation about AI and what it means,” she says. “But it’s really a conversation about humanity. … What do we mean to each other? … Like, is there some giant existential threat to, like, how we deal with each other? And is that all wrapped up in, like, this robot?”

Jones says the show will leave viewers conflicted: “Why would we invite something into our world that … we still kind of question, you know, whether or not it’s good for us and is, like, ultimately dangerous and maybe violent? But that’s maybe true with people, too.”

Sunny, the helper in the series, was an actual robot, which Rashida says was hard to not think of being real.

“All of a sudden you’re, like, relating to something and it’s very easy to see that thing as something real and sentient when it’s, like, smiling or it’s looking at you, you know, with its sad eyes or wanting eyes or whatever it is like. It just changes the whole thing.”

Sunny is set in Japan, where Jones lived for six months while filming, and there was one custom she brought back with her to the U.S.

“Definitely do not wear shoes in my house anymore. Ever again.”

‘Inside Out 2’ becomes Pixar’s highest-grossing film of all time in worldwide box office
Pixar

Inside Out 2 is officially Pixar’s highest-grossing movie of all time.

The massively popular animated movie has now grossed $1,251,434,061 at the worldwide box office, according to The Numbers, which reflects studio reports. That figure also places it as the 23rd highest-grossing film of all time at the worldwide box office, a list topped by some of the biggest titles in films, such as Avatar, Avengers: Endgame and Titanic.

In capturing Pixar’s top spot, Inside Out 2 leaped over Incredibles 2, now in the #24 spot.

The original Inside Out, which came out in 2015, still holds a place on the highest-grossing movies worldwide list, sitting at #88.

Inside Out 2 also holds the #1 spot on the worldwide box office chart for 2024 releases, with a significant lead over Dune: Part Two, which grossed $710,865,636.

Inside Out 2 picks up where the 2015 film left off.

Riley, now 13 and entering her teenage years, navigates life with a kaleidoscope of emotions in her mind, including Joy, Sadness, Fear, Disgust and Anger — voiced respectively by Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith, Tony Hale, Liza Lapira and Lewis Black.

“Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust, who’ve long been running a successful operation by all accounts, aren’t sure how to feel when Anxiety shows up. And it looks like she’s not alone,” reads a synopsis of the film.

Joining the original crew are a group of new emotions: Anxiety, Envy, Ennui, Embarrassment and Nostalgia — voiced respectively by Maya Hawke, Ayo EdebiriAdèle Exarchopoulos, Paul Walter Hauser and June Squibb.

Pixar is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

‘Abbott Elementary’ star Sheryl Lee Ralph bracing for Hurricane Beryl’s arrival in Jamaica
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for FIJI Water

Abbott Elementary star Sheryl Lee Ralph took to social media Wednesday to tell fans she is in Jamaica ahead of her son Etienne‘s July 6 wedding to bride-to-be Stephanie Wash — and that there’s an uninvited guest on the way: Hurricane Beryl.

The National Hurricane Center says the Category 4 storm will make landfall on Wednesday, and the actress says she’s bracing for the worst. “From the looks of the sky, it looks like Beryl is gonna be here much sooner than the news keeps saying,” she says in a video. “So it’s very calm here in Jamaica, the sky is so beautifully clear. And they said that the sea looked like glass today.”

She urged those who are also in the storm’s path to “stay inside” and “off the road,” adding, “Everybody that’s here on the island, we remember that [Hurricane] Gilbert was a 3 and Beryl is a 4. Wow. God bless you, goodnight.”

She captioned the post, “Good night from Jamaica. Pray for us as you pray for others.”

