Bob Dylan movie ‘A Complete Unknown’ hitting IMAX theaters a week early

Bob Dylan movie ‘A Complete Unknown’ hitting IMAX theaters a week early
Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures/IMAX

If you just can’t wait until Christmas Day to see the Bob Dylan movie A Complete Unknown, there’s now a chance to catch it earlier … and bigger.

The film, starring Timothée Chalamet as the iconic singer, is set to play in IMAX theaters starting Dec. 18, a week earlier than its Dec. 25 official release day.

A Complete Unknown: IMAX Early Access will screen in select AMC, Regal, Cineplex and Cinemark theaters in 19 major cities, including Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, Nashville, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington, D.C. 

All screenings will be followed by a prerecorded Q&A with the cast, and attendees will get a commemorative mini poster and lanyard with their ticket. 

Tickets for the IMAX screenings are on sale now.

A Complete Unknown, directed by James Mangold, follows a 19-year-old Dylan as he arrives in New York from Minnesota and tracks his rise as a folk singer during the ’60s to the top of the charts, ending with his electric rock ‘n’ roll performance at the Newport Folk Festival in 1965.

The film also stars Edward Norton as Pete SeegerMonica Barbaro as Joan BaezElle Fanning as a character named Sylvie Russo, Boyd Holbrook as Johnny Cash and Nick Offerman as Alan Lomax.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

In brief: Rami Malek is a CIA operative bent on revenge in ‘The Amateur,’ and more
In brief: Rami Malek is a CIA operative bent on revenge in ‘The Amateur,’ and more

20th Century Studios has released the first trailer and poster for the new espionage thriller The Amateur. Rami Malek stars as a decoder for the CIA whose wife is killed in a London terrorist attack, according to the official synopsis. When his supervisors refuse to take action, he takes matters into his own hands, leading to a dangerous trek across the globe to track down those responsible. The Amateur, also starring Laurence Fishburne, Rachel Brosnahan and Jon Bernthal, opens April 11. 20th Century Studios is a division of Disney, the parent company of ABC News …

The legal drama Reasonable Doubt has been renewed for a third season on Hulu. The series, from executive producers Raamla Mohamed, Kerry Washington and Larry Wilmore, follows high-powered Los Angeles criminal defense attorney Jacqueline “Jax” Stewart — played by Emayatzy Corinealdi — as she deals with past traumas, a failing marriage, motherhood and a murder case, all while trying to keep her life together, per the streaming service …

Netflix has dropped the trailer for season 9 of Queer Eye, set in Las Vegas. This time out, the Fab Five — now joined by Jeremiah Brent, who’ll serve as an interior design expert on the show following the departure of Bobby Berk — will meet a fresh group of individuals ready for life-changing experiences, from a former showgirl struggling to regain her confidence to a dedicated librarian in need of a change. Queer Eye vets Antoni Porowski, Tan FranceKaramo Brown and Jonathan Van Ness return for the upcoming season, premiering Dec. 11 …

It Ends with Us star Brandon Sklenar has been tapped to star in the forthcoming film The Olympian, according to Deadline. The film will follow the true-life journey of blue-collar California rower Brad Alan Lewis — played by Sklenar — who, after being cut from the Ivy League-dominated Olympic camp, fought his way back onto the team, where he shared a contentious relationship with the Olympic team coach before winning the U.S. its first gold medal in rowing in 50 years …

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming
Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Netflix
Meet Me Next Christmas: A woman in pursuit of a fairytale romance races through New York City in the new holiday movie.

Outer Banks: It’s them against the world. Stream the end of season 4 now.

Arcane: Time to watch it all burn. The highly anticipated second season of the animated show is now streaming.

Prime Video
Citadel: Honey Bunny: The world of Citadel keeps expanding. Watch the new action series now.

Peacock
Eat Slay Love: Celebrity pals take a girls trip to Vietnam in the new series.

Paramount Network
Yellowstone: Remember who runs the valley in the last episodes of season 5.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Heidi Klum wows as E.T. at her 2024 Halloween party
Heidi Klum wows as E.T. at her 2024 Halloween party
TheStewartofNY/WireImage

Heidi Klum once again pulled out all the stops for her highly anticipated annual Halloween party, showing up as E.T. in a costume that has everyone talking.

The supermodel and TV host keeps her fans on their toes and eagerly awaiting her big costume reveal each year. This year, she took her signature extravagance to new heights with her nostalgic ’80s costume, a choice that underscores her reputation as the “Queen of Halloween.”

“HEIDI HALLOWEEN 2024 OUT OF THIS WORLD,” Klum shared in a post on Instagram Thursday night, showcasing the big reveal of her costume inspired by the hit 1982 film, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial.

Her look stands out as one of the night’s highlights, with makeup elements and eye-catching details that look like they came straight out of Steven Spielberg‘s iconic film.

Klum’s party is always the season’s must-attend event, drawing celebrities in their best Halloween attire.

This isn’t Klum’s first time making a splash at her annual bash. Known for her elaborate, jaw-dropping costumes, the model has turned Halloween into her personal runway, transforming into otherworldly creatures and larger-than-life characters, such as a peacock and a giant worm in past years.

She’s also donned costumes such as Jessica Rabbit from Who Framed Roger Rabbit, as well as the werewolf from Michael Jackson‘s “Thriller” music video.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.