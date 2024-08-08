Bob Odenkirk, Kieran Culkin and Bill Burr to star in Broadway revival of ‘Glengarry Glen Ross’
Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk, Succession‘s Kieran Culkin, and actor and comedian Bill Burr will tackle David Mamet‘s classic drama Glengarry Glen Ross in 2025.
The revival of the Tony-winning play will mark the Broadway debuts of Odenkirk and Burr.
For those unfamiliar with the landmark play, or the 1992 film adaptation that starred Alec Baldwin, Al Pacino and Jack Lemmon, Glengarry centers on the ruthless and desperate salesmen of a cutthroat Chicago real estate office.
Glengarry Glen Ross will debut this spring at a venue to be announced at a later date, along with additional casting information. The production will be directed by Tony and Olivier Award winner Patrick Marber.
The Bear’s Jeremy Allen White is expected to play Bruce Springsteen in the upcoming movie Deliver Me From Nowhere, and it sounds like fans may find out if he has any of his own singing chops.
When asked by Variety if he plans to do his own singing in the film, White shared, “We’re gonna try. We’re gonna try our best.”
White seemed to suggest that him playing Springsteen isn’t a done deal, and until then he doesn’t seem ready to meet The Boss.
“We’ve communicated a little bit through some other people, but I hope this still all comes together,” White said. “We’ve still got a few things, we’ve got some timing stuff to work out, and I’m trying to have a bit of my own process with it before meeting the man, too.”
He adds, “I wanna try to have an understanding, so when I meet him, I’ll have a bit of confidence somewhere in me to stand there.”
Deliver Me From Nowhere, based on Warren Zanes‘ book Deliver Me from Nowhere: The Making of Bruce Springsteen’s Nebraska, follows Springsteen’s efforts to make his solo album Nebraska.
Released on Sept. 30, 1982, Nebraska featured 10 acoustic songs Springsteen originally recorded as demos on a four-track recorder. Springsteen had planned to rerecord the songs with The E Street Band but instead opted to release it as a solo acoustic record. It featured such songs as “Atlantic City,” “Johnny 99” and “State Trooper.”
FX has announced its vampire mockumentary series What We Do in the Shadows will return for its sixth and final season on Oct. 21.
The first three installments of the 11-episode swan song (or bat song) will premiere on that date; all episodes will stream the next day on Hulu, where fans can also stream all five previous seasons.
Newly minted Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series Emmy nominee Matt Berry, along with costars Kayvan Novak, Mark Proksch and Kristen Schaal, as well as executive producer/writer Paul Simms and executive producer/director Kyle Newacheck, will kick off a Farewell Tour at San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday.
The Hall H panel will also showcase a new episode from the forthcoming season.
Based on the cult hit film of the same name from executive producers Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement, the show was recently nominated for eight Primetime Emmys and centers on a group of vampire roommates “as they navigate the modern world of Staten Island” in Niewww Yawwk Citay, as Berry’s Laszlo would pronounce it.
FX teases of the new season, “Nandor (Novak), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Laszlo, Colin (Proksch) and Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) will enter the workforce, visit New Hampshire, go to a human dinner party, fête The Baron and conjure a demon — all while trying to find their place and their purpose in this crazy, mixed-up world.”
Disney is the parent company of FX, Hulu and ABC News.
Kyle Richards is marking a milestone on her sobriety journey.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 55, took to Instagram on Thursday to celebrate two years without alcohol with a gym selfie and a reflective caption.
“This week was my 2 year anniversary of being alcohol free (July 15th) I can remember a time when the idea of going 2 weeks seemed impossible,” she wrote. “I’m proud of the fact that I’ve had the willpower to stay on this path.”
“I know many people would love for me to start drinking again. Even friends with the best of intentions,” the Halloween actress continued, noting that everyone loved “Party Kyle” when she was drinking.
She added, “I think that was the hardest part of all of this. The resistance from others. The old me, the people pleaser, did struggle with that aspect of it. And I realized right away that I wasn’t going to have a ton of encouragement.”
Richards said she has “dropped enough splits and whipped enough pony tails to know when it’s time to call it a day” — joking she still lets loose from time to time.
She added, “But my mental and physical health became a lot more important to me than feeling like I had to be ‘on’ at a party or social setting.”
“I’m not going to lie… the fact that I looked better because I wasn’t drinking was also incentive to not veer from the road I am on,” she continued.
“But the real reward is how I feel on the inside,” she wrote. “I feel strong, energetic and grateful for my body … It would have been a lot harder going through these difficult times if I had been drinking.”